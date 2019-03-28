Africa Top10 News

1What Ebola Crisis?
One
in four people interviewed in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)
last year believed Ebola wasn’t real, according to a new study, underscoring
the enormous challenges healthcare workers are now facing. Health workers said
public mistrust is now the biggest obstacle to stopping the epidemic, with many
refusing vaccines, resisting treatment and concealing symptoms, as the world’s
second-biggest Ebola outbreak spreads. This mistrust resulted in people being
15 times less likely to seek medical treatment at an Ebola health centre,
according to the study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. The
study, released on Wednesday, was based on interviews conducted last September,
about a month after the outbreak began. It comes as the number of probable and
confirmed cases exceeds 1,000.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
2Africa to Make its Own Drugs
Construction has started on a multi-million dollar Aids drug
factory that will become the largest in Africa when it opens later this year.
The $100m facility will bring 1,000 jobs to Kenya and reduce the continent’s
reliance on European imports.The drugs, which will be made in Nairobi in a
partnership between the government, the Global Fund and local drug
manufacturers will dramatically reduce Kenya’s spending on its Aids epidemic.
The new production will also help to tackle the problem of counterfeit drugs.
Kenyan police have recently made a number of arrests involving Chinese criminal
cartels running fake antiretrovirals. The factory, which will supply 23 African
countries, will also be able to manufacture drugs to fight malaria and
tuberculosis. Most of the drugs will be under patent from European parent
companies, including GlaxoSmithKline.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
3The Art Curator who Shared Africa with the World
Over two decades Okwui Enwezor emerged as a dominant and highly
influential voice in curatorial practice and contemporary art history. Born in
Nigeria in 1963, Enwezor not only introduced many artists and works to
calcified Western canons. He was also a trailblazer in roles that had
historically been occupied by Europeans. His brilliant conceptual rigor was
realized in exhibitions that often felt larger than life. His curatorial style
was often a mash up, combining unexpected encounters between art, documentary,
popular culture and the archive; between different media, and between past and
present.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
4Buhari Urged not to Forget Missing Chibok Girls
The Chibok mass abduction in 2014 triggered a global outcry and
sparked the creation of the “Bring Back Our Girls Movement” in
Nigeria. Today, parents of the girls, like Sule Kwari, still hope their
children will return home one day. “We’ve been coming from time to time to
search for our girls. Sometimes when we come, we have to wait for the sun to go
down, some people faint from the heat and sometimes we go back very starved.”
The advocacy group says the government is not doing enough to ensure the
release of the remaining girls. Although the group has been seeing fewer people
at its rallies, coordinator Gapani Yanga says they will not relent until the
government takes action.
SOURCES: VOA
5New Species Alert: Madagascar’s Mini Frogs
The African island in the Indian Ocean has more than 350
frog species, giving it possibly the highest frog diversity per square
kilometre of any country in the world. And many of these frogs are very small.
Researchers have added to the knowledge of these tiny species by describing
five new species as belonging to the group of frogs commonly referred to as
‘narrow-mouthed’ frogs. Researchers have dubbed three of the new species as
“Mini” – a group that is wholly new to science. When a whole group or “genus”
like this is new to science, it needs a name, so that information about it can
be accumulated with a fixed anchor. “We also wanted to have a bit of fun. And
so, we named the species Mini mum, Mini scule, and Mini ature. Adults of the
two smallest species – Mini mum and Mini scule – are 8–11 mm, and even the
largest member of the genus, Mini ature, at 15 mm, could sit on your thumbnail
with room to spare.” The other two new species, Rhombophryne proportionalis and
Anodonthyla eximia, are also just 11–12 mm. The findings suggests that the
evolution of body size in Madagascar’s miniature frogs has been more dynamic
than previously understood. And future studies will hopefully shed light on the
interplay between the ecology and evolution of these remarkably diverse frogs.
SOURCES: THE CONVERSATION
6How Mesh Networks can Provide Internet Access in Africa
With data costs in South Africa amongst the highest on the
continent, how can poor rural communities prepare to get online and join the
fourth industrial revolution? Well, the village of Mankosi has been at the
forefront of an experiment to bridge the internet gap and make cheap wi-fi a
reality. And it’s a project that could have major implications for similar
communities around the world.
SOURCES: BBC
7Algerian Protesters are Coming for the Whole Cabinet
Hundreds of Algerians rallied again on Thursday to criticize not
just Bouteflika but also the political system, which for decades has been built
around veterans of the 1954-1962 war of independence against France, military
officers and business tycoons. “Thieves, you have destroyed the country,” they
chanted. The General Union of Algerian Workers have been a long and
staunch supporter of the president, has also said it supported the army call
for Bouteflika to step down. Under the constitution, the chairman of
parliament’s upper house, would serve as caretaker president for at least
45 days after Bouteflika’s departure.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
8Rebuilding Nigeria
Nigeria plans to spend $20bn on infrastructure over the next 10
years and will introduce an infrastructure bond in 2019 as Africa’s biggest oil
producer seeks to address challenges in revenue generation. The government will
partner with other stakeholders to raise funding. A committee comprised of the
ministers of finance, budget, trade and investment, and works, housing and
power, as well as other government agencies, was immediately set up to work out
modalities. While the West African nation has mostly used the Eurobond market
for its external funding in recent years, it will prioritise borrowing from
concessional lenders such as the World Bank and African Development Bank as it
looks to rein in rising interest payments.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
9How Egypt’s Temples were Built
An ancient port used to transport stones for the construction of
temples and obelisks has been discovered in Egypt. The port on the Nile’s west
bank extends over 100 meters (328 feet) and lies about 200 meters from a large
quarry, according to Mustafa Waziri, the secretary general of the Supreme
Council of Antiquities. River silt and greenery were cleared from the area,
revealing inscriptions and mechanisms for tying the boats. Gebel el-Silsila is
an important source of sandstone in Egypt. Archaeologists say it was widely
used from the 18th dynasty into the modern era. The port’s discovery is the
latest in a series of recent archaeological announcements. Egypt is hoping to
increase tourism interest in a destination that suffered following a 2011
uprising.
SOURCES: CNN
10Here’s what has Patrons in Kinshasa Intrigued
Fred who is offering the services of a mobile phone company to
users, has been drawing a lot of attention as it toured public places across
the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Many people visiting the robot
are fascinated by the artificial intelligence rather than the sales services it
offered. The mobile phone company that owns the robot aims to reduce the number
of agents currently providing the services of answering subscribers’ questions.
The robot was conceptualized in DR Congo but its operating system was created
and assembled in Russia. “ The particularity is that its content and
personalization is the result of Congolese ingenuity. We have engineers here at
Vodacom Congo who work every day on technological products that can improve subscribers’
present and help them build the future. They worked fundamentally on the
content of the robot in order to personalize it.”
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS