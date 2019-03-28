Africa Top10 News

5 New Species Alert: Madagascar’s Mini Frogs

The African island in the Indian Ocean has more than 350 frog species, giving it possibly the highest frog diversity per square kilometre of any country in the world. And many of these frogs are very small. Researchers have added to the knowledge of these tiny species by describing five new species as belonging to the group of frogs commonly referred to as ‘narrow-mouthed’ frogs. Researchers have dubbed three of the new species as “Mini” – a group that is wholly new to science. When a whole group or “genus” like this is new to science, it needs a name, so that information about it can be accumulated with a fixed anchor. “We also wanted to have a bit of fun. And so, we named the species Mini mum, Mini scule, and Mini ature. Adults of the two smallest species – Mini mum and Mini scule – are 8–11 mm, and even the largest member of the genus, Mini ature, at 15 mm, could sit on your thumbnail with room to spare.” The other two new species, Rhombophryne proportionalis and Anodonthyla eximia, are also just 11–12 mm. The findings suggests that the evolution of body size in Madagascar’s miniature frogs has been more dynamic than previously understood. And future studies will hopefully shed light on the interplay between the ecology and evolution of these remarkably diverse frogs.



SOURCES: THE CONVERSATION