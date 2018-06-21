Africa Top10 News

1MSF Also Implicated in Sex Scandals in Africa
Whistleblowers have told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire that aid workers at charity Medecins Sans Frontieres used local prostitutes while working in Africa. The allegations were made against logistical staff, and not doctors or nurses. The Victoria Derbyshire programme says it spoke to eight women in total who used to work at MSF, in various European offices and field offices in Africa, who say this was blatant and widespread. The charity organisation says it needs more information before it can investigate and that it was “deeply saddened that in this case the people the BBC has spoken to do not feel able to come forward”.
2How Wildlife Tourism is Changing the Way Animals Evolve
Dr Femke Broekhuis, a researcher at Oxford University, has found that in areas with high density of tourist vehicles in Kenya’s Maasai Mara; the average number of cubs a mother cheetah raised to adulthood was less than those raised in areas with low tourism. Broekhuis told The Guardian that during the study there was no hard evidence of direct mortality caused by tourists such as vehicles accidentally running over cubs but that “it is possible that tourists have an indirect effect on cub survival by changing a cheetah’s behaviour, increasing a cheetah’s stress levels or by minimising food consumption.”
3Here’s why Algeria has been Offline this Week
Mobile and fixed internet lines were cut across the country for two hours, to coincide with the start of two school tests. The move is part of a series of internet cuts to be carried out to stop students from cheating. The pre-planned blackouts are due to continue for the whole period of exams, to combat cheating among more than 700,000 students. The 2016 exam season was marred by widespread cheating, with exam questions published on social media before or at the start of the test.
4M-PESA Stands its Ground Against Kenya
Safaricom has launched a new promotion called ‘Maisha Ni M-PESA Tu’; it rewards customers every time they send and receive money, transfer money from a bank account to M-PESA and for all other M-PESA transactions. Analysts see this move as a pushback against a new tax proposal to raise duties on mobile cash transfers by 2%.
5Bringing African Influences to Craft Beer in the U.S.
Kofi Meroe and Amado Carsky are two friends from West Africa who are now living in Washington, D.C. In 2012 they noticed something about their local beer market: an absence of imported African beers. Seeing this as a challenge, they started home-brewing together, incorporating techniques and the unique flavours they knew growing up. Sankofa Beer Company looks to bring influences from Africa to craft beer in the U.S., via a brewing environment that reminds the pair of home.
6South Africa’s Department of Health Rolls Out Revolutionary TB Treatment
The country became the first in the world to announce a mass roll-out of a more tolerable drug to fight multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). Injectables currently used to treat TB are notorious for their harsh side effects. In the past thousands of patients with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis had to make the horrific choice between potential deafness or death. This level of resistance means the bacteria that cause the infection are resistant to being treated with at least two of the most powerful anti-TB drugs: isoniazid and rifampin.
7The Only Black African Coach at the World Cup Table
For Aliou Cisse, coaching the only African team to have won its opening match in World Cup 2018 will place him in Senegalese football folklore. But being the only black coach at the tournament is bittersweet, “It’s a painful reality that annoys me. I believe that football is a universal sport. I believe that skin colour has little importance in the game.” Cisse and his technical team represent a new generation that would like to have its place in African and world football.
8African Island’s Sweetener for Attracting Investment
Mauritius announced that it will be offering foreigners the chance to obtain Mauritian citizenship in exchange for a non-refundable $1 million. For an additional cost of $100,000, foreigners can also purchase citizenship for their dependents. These monies would be paid into the country’s sovereign wealth fund. Mauritius joins governments in Africa and across the world who make increasing Foreign Direct Investments in their countries as a matter of economic policy. Hence, many have adopted radical policies that they hope would attract investments into their economies.
9Kenya’s Bold Move to Keep Girls in School
Menstruation often means missing school for many girls in parts of Africa. But what role does government play in addressing this? In May, Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia cleared the way for the distribution of one million sanitary towels to girls in Kenya’s Makueni and Kitui counties. The government said it targeted more than 200,000 schoolgirls for distribution as part of a pilot program. After two years of debate, Kenya’s parliament voted overwhelmingly last year in favor for the Basic Education Amendment Act requiring the government to provide free sanitary towels to schoolgirls.
10Who are the Main Players in the African Tech Scene?
True Africa spoke to Samir Abdelkrim, a Marseille-based tech reporter and entrepreneur, who spent close to five years interviewing founders, developers and government officials for his book Startup Lions. After visiting over 25 African countries, 500 articles and blogs about African startups, 2000 hours of audio recordings and interviews with entrepreneurs, the book looks at the new Africa emerging from the traditional narrative of terror and poverty.