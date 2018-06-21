Africa Top10 News

1 MSF Also Implicated in Sex Scandals in Africa

Whistleblowers have told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire that aid workers at charity Medecins Sans Frontieres used local prostitutes while working in Africa. The allegations were made against logistical staff, and not doctors or nurses. The Victoria Derbyshire programme says it spoke to eight women in total who used to work at MSF, in various European offices and field offices in Africa, who say this was blatant and widespread. The charity organisation says it needs more information before it can investigate and that it was “deeply saddened that in this case the people the BBC has spoken to do not feel able to come forward”.