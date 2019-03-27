Africa Top10 News

4 Ghana’s Pop-up Churches and Noise Pollution

In Accra, you are never far from religious sermons. According to one estimate, there are approximately 10 churches per sq km, and open-air preaching, whether on public transport, in bus terminals or at road intersections, is commonplace. The population of Greater Accra was about 4 million in 2010, but the city’s rapid growth means that number is expected to reach nearly 10 million by 2037. And as the population increases and the city gets noisier, residents are becoming more willing to fight back – resulting in a rise in noise complaints. According to the city’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), about 70% of noise complaints are about churches. Authorities and residents across Accra point to what are known locally as “one-man churches” – small, independent evangelical churches with no organisational structure – as the biggest offenders. They spring up in backyards, unfinished buildings, under trees and on porches. And despite their small congregations, they often use loudspeakers and musical instruments during worship.



SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN