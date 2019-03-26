Africa Top10 News

1Mozambique’s Dams Burst at the Seams

President Filipe Nysui is warning countries ravaged by Cyclone Idai that they could face more flooding. The cyclone’s heavy rains, which killed at least 750 people in Mozambique and neighboring Malawi and Zimbabwe, have also pushed dam retention levels to near maximums. Mozambique said after heavy rains from Cyclone Idai, the water level behind the Cahora Bassa Dam, the fourth largest in Africa, is above recommended levels, raising the possibility that a discharge might be required to relieve growing pressure. In addition to Cahora Bassa, there are concerns about dams in neighboring countries such as Chagwa in Malawi and Kariba in Zimbabwe that are also close to their maximum capacity.

SOURCES: VOA

2Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines’ Relationship Status is Complicated

The head of Ethiopian Airlines has said his company may or may not attend Boeing’s upcoming global meeting for regulators and pilots, in what will be seen in some quarters as a rebuke as the aircraft manufacturer tries to salvage its reputation and get the grounded 737 Max back in the sky. Last week, Boeing said it developed a software patch and pilot training program to address issues with the 737 Max, a best-selling jet that has been involved in two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that left almost 350 people dead. The hesitation from Ethiopian Airlines to attend the meeting is surprising given the Ethiopian air crash led to both the grounding of the plane model worldwide and necessitated the software update from Boeing. Tewolde’s assertions came just hours after releasing a statement in which he expressed confidence with Boeing, saying their six-decade partnership will continue “well into the future.” 79 of Ethiopian’s fleet of 113 has been supplied by Boeing, but as queries about safety have swirled, the CEO had previously said warning and training requirements provided for the now-grounded model may have not been enough.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

3Zimbabweans Complain as Mnangagwa Rakes Up the Voyager Miles

As Zimbabwe reels from surging inflation and the effects of a devastating cyclone, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is drawing the wrath of the nation’s long-suffering residents with frequent trips abroad. Mnangagwa was in SA on Tuesday for a conference discussing regional support for the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, a region of Morocco that wants independence. It’s the third time in the past week he’s travelled outside Zimbabwe, where flooding caused by Cyclone Idai has killed at least 179 people since March 16. He has hired a private jet for some of the trips, according to the Harare-based Standard newspaper. Four months ago, his government unveiled a budget that set out plans to slash government spending to rein in a deficit that has  ballooned to 11.7% of GDP and an inflation rate that surged to 59.4% — the highest in a decade. “While he’s up there in a jet that costs, what, $75,000 an hour, I’m down here carrying containers of water home in my rickety car fuelled by petrol that costs over $3 a litre on broken roads because nothing but noise comes out of the taps in my house,” said Fred Mabwe, a resident of Kuwadzana, a poor suburb in Harare.

SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

4A Bleak Picture of Libya for Migrants

Refugees and migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa are being subjected to horrific and routine sexual violence in Libyan detention centres, a survey has found. People arriving at the centres are “often immediately raped by guards who conduct violent anal cavity searches, which serves the dual purpose of retrieving money, as well as humiliation and subjugation”, the report by the Women’s Refugee Commission says. Many of the victims have been forcibly returned to the country by the Libyan coastguard under policies endorsed by the European Union. The report, released at the Swedish mission in Geneva, is based on surveys and focus groups of people who have reached Italy. Much of the sexual violence it describes is too graphic to detail, but the authors make the broad point that “during the course of this research, almost all refugees, migrants, and key informants emphasised that sexual violence against male and female migrants along the entire central Mediterranean route was exceptionally high”.

SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN

5[WATCH] And the African Development Prize Goes To?

Wecyclers! The Nigerian start-up has won the 2018-2019 King Baudouin African Development Prize worth 200,000 Euros. Wecyclers works with low income households to recycle their trash and give the Lagos residents redeemable points that can be exchanged for cash, food and other household items. The company describes itself as a convenient household recycling service using a fleet of low-cost cargo bikes. “We are powering social change using the environment”.

SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS

6Chioma Onwutalobi on Creating the Most Distributed African Lifestyle Magazine

Chioma Onwutalobi was recently featured on Forbes highlighting her story as a successful entrepreneur. This feature highlights the journey of a 24 year old entrepreneur seeking to change the narrative associated with Africa. From a thriving legal career to diving into the publishing industry, she shared what led her down the path to working with some of Africa’s most prominent celebrities making Glam Africa the most distributed African lifestyle magazine today. Chioma’s career began in the legal department of London-based oil & gas firm. Qualifying as a lawyer was something she had always wanted to do. As part of her role, she found herself frequently traveling to various parts of Africa, often for months at a time, including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and The Democratic Republic of Congo. Whilst working on deals, she felt significantly disconnected to her country of origin and came to the realization that she knew very little about its neighboring African countries. When sharing this with her peers (many of whom are also second or third generation African immigrants) it became clear that this was a common theme and concern for them also. At university, Chioma had previously created one of Nigeria’s most popular news websites, which at one point ranked in the top 100 on Google Analytics so was familiar with the concept of distributing online content that would keep readers engaged and updated with trending news.

SOURCES: AFRICA.COM

7Kenya Does Right by Turkana After Outcry

Nairobi has sent foodstuffs to the hunger-troubled counties of Turkana and West Pokot to save thousands of Kenyans who have been starving due to the long dry spell. A convoy of trucks carrying the relief food arrived in Turkana and West Pokot over the weekend. Those affected in the northwest region of Turkana say they want permanent solutions. Millions of dollars are set aside every year for water projects in areas prone to drought in Kenya. Turkana is one of Kenya’s poorest counties and is situated in the extreme north-west. It is also one of the driest and least developed regions of the country.

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

8The Ugandan Choir Making a Global Impression

Meet the world-famous Watoto Children’s Choir. There are an estimated two million children in Uganda that have lost their parents to AIDS or to conflict. The Watoto Children’s Choir was set up as a way to help some of these children with their education and to give them somewhere to live at a complex in the capital Kampala. They now perform traditional Ugandan songs and Christian pop music to audiences around the world.

SOURCES: BBC

9Taifa Stars Get a Piece of Tanzania’s Capital

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has promised to give each player in the national football team a piece of land as a reward for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 39 years. Mr. Magufuli hosted the team at his official residence in the main city, Dar es Salaam, after they qualified for Egypt 2019 by beating Uganda 3-0 on Sunday. Mr. Magufuli had also donated about $426,000 to the under-17 team to help them prepare for the Afcon finals in their division.

SOURCES: CGTN AFRICA

10Promoting Green Solutions in the Travel Business

Africa’s Travel Indaba recognises the importance of high value-low impact tourism and preserving the environment through innovative solutions. For the first time, the indaba will introduce the Green Stand Awards to recognize exhibitors who go that extra “green” mile to build and design stands that are environmentally and socially sustainable. The awards have been implemented successfully at Meetings Africa in recent years and bringing it to Africa’s Travel Indaba will start the conversation with exhibitors to consider responsible tourism as a part of their offerings. It will be taking place between 2-4 May, 2019 in Durban South Africa.  

SOURCES: IOL TRAVEL

