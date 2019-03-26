Africa Top10 News

1Mozambique’s Dams Burst at the Seams
President Filipe Nysui is warning countries ravaged by Cyclone Idai that they could face more flooding. The cyclone’s heavy rains, which killed at least 750 people in Mozambique and neighboring Malawi and Zimbabwe, have also pushed dam retention levels to near maximums. Mozambique said after heavy rains from Cyclone Idai, the water level behind the Cahora Bassa Dam, the fourth largest in Africa, is above recommended levels, raising the possibility that a discharge might be required to relieve growing pressure. In addition to Cahora Bassa, there are concerns about dams in neighboring countries such as Chagwa in Malawi and Kariba in Zimbabwe that are also close to their maximum capacity.
SOURCES: VOA
2Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines’ Relationship Status is Complicated
The head of Ethiopian Airlines has said his company may or may not attend Boeing’s upcoming global meeting for regulators and pilots, in what will be seen in some quarters as a rebuke as the aircraft manufacturer tries to salvage its reputation and get the grounded 737 Max back in the sky. Last week, Boeing said it developed a software patch and pilot training program to address issues with the 737 Max, a best-selling jet that has been involved in two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that left almost 350 people dead. The hesitation from Ethiopian Airlines to attend the meeting is surprising given the Ethiopian air crash led to both the grounding of the plane model worldwide and necessitated the software update from Boeing. Tewolde’s assertions came just hours after releasing a statement in which he expressed confidence with Boeing, saying their six-decade partnership will continue “well into the future.” 79 of Ethiopian’s fleet of 113 has been supplied by Boeing, but as queries about safety have swirled, the CEO had previously said warning and training requirements provided for the now-grounded model may have not been enough.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
3Zimbabweans Complain as Mnangagwa Rakes Up the Voyager Miles
As Zimbabwe reels from surging inflation and the effects of a
devastating cyclone, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is drawing the wrath of the
nation’s long-suffering residents with frequent trips abroad. Mnangagwa was in
SA on Tuesday for a conference discussing regional support for the Sahrawi Arab
Democratic Republic, a region of Morocco that wants independence. It’s the
third time in the past week he’s travelled outside Zimbabwe, where flooding
caused by Cyclone Idai has killed at least 179 people since March 16. He has
hired a private jet for some of the trips, according to the Harare-based
Standard newspaper. Four months ago, his government unveiled a budget that set
out plans to slash government spending to rein in a deficit that has
ballooned to 11.7% of GDP and an inflation rate that surged to 59.4% — the
highest in a decade. “While he’s up there in a jet that costs, what, $75,000 an
hour, I’m down here carrying containers of water home in my rickety car fuelled
by petrol that costs over $3 a litre on broken roads because nothing but noise
comes out of the taps in my house,” said Fred Mabwe, a resident of Kuwadzana, a
poor suburb in Harare.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
4A Bleak Picture of Libya for Migrants
Refugees and migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa are
being subjected to horrific and routine sexual violence in Libyan detention
centres, a survey has found. People arriving at the centres are “often
immediately raped by guards who conduct violent anal cavity searches, which
serves the dual purpose of retrieving money, as well as humiliation and
subjugation”, the report by the Women’s Refugee Commission says. Many of the
victims have been forcibly returned to the country by the Libyan coastguard
under policies endorsed by the European Union. The report, released at the
Swedish mission in Geneva, is based on surveys and focus groups of people who
have reached Italy. Much of the sexual violence it describes is too graphic to
detail, but the authors make the broad point that “during the course of this
research, almost all refugees, migrants, and key informants emphasised that
sexual violence against male and female migrants along the entire central
Mediterranean route was exceptionally high”.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
5[WATCH] And the African Development Prize Goes To?
Wecyclers! The Nigerian start-up has won the 2018-2019 King
Baudouin African Development Prize worth 200,000 Euros. Wecyclers works with
low income households to recycle their trash and give the Lagos residents
redeemable points that can be exchanged for cash, food and other household
items. The company describes itself as a convenient household recycling service
using a fleet of low-cost cargo bikes. “We are powering social change using the
environment”.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
6Chioma Onwutalobi on Creating the Most Distributed African Lifestyle Magazine
Chioma Onwutalobi was recently featured on Forbes highlighting
her story as a successful entrepreneur. This feature highlights the journey of
a 24 year old entrepreneur seeking to change the narrative associated with
Africa. From a thriving legal career to diving into the publishing industry,
she shared what led her down the path to working with some of Africa’s most
prominent celebrities making Glam Africa the most distributed African lifestyle
magazine today. Chioma’s career began in the legal department of London-based
oil & gas firm. Qualifying as a lawyer was something she had always wanted
to do. As part of her role, she found herself frequently traveling to various
parts of Africa, often for months at a time, including Nigeria, Ghana, South
Africa, and The Democratic Republic of Congo. Whilst working on deals, she felt
significantly disconnected to her country of origin and came to the realization
that she knew very little about its neighboring African countries. When sharing
this with her peers (many of whom are also second or third generation African
immigrants) it became clear that this was a common theme and concern for them
also. At university, Chioma had previously created one of Nigeria’s most
popular news websites, which at one point ranked in the top 100 on Google
Analytics so was familiar with the concept of distributing online content that
would keep readers engaged and updated with trending news.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
7Kenya Does Right by Turkana After Outcry
Nairobi has sent foodstuffs to the hunger-troubled counties of
Turkana and West Pokot to save thousands of Kenyans who have been starving due
to the long dry spell. A convoy of trucks carrying the relief food arrived in
Turkana and West Pokot over the weekend. Those affected in the northwest region
of Turkana say they want permanent solutions. Millions of dollars are set aside
every year for water projects in areas prone to drought in Kenya. Turkana is
one of Kenya’s poorest counties and is situated in the extreme north-west. It
is also one of the driest and least developed regions of the country.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
8The Ugandan Choir Making a Global Impression
Meet the world-famous Watoto Children’s Choir. There are an
estimated two million children in Uganda that have lost their parents to AIDS
or to conflict. The Watoto Children’s Choir was set up as a way to help some of
these children with their education and to give them somewhere to live at a
complex in the capital Kampala. They now perform traditional Ugandan songs and
Christian pop music to audiences around the world.
SOURCES: BBC
9Taifa Stars Get a Piece of Tanzania’s Capital
Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has promised to give each
player in the national football team a piece of land as a reward for qualifying
for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 39 years. Mr. Magufuli
hosted the team at his official residence in the main city, Dar es Salaam,
after they qualified for Egypt 2019 by beating Uganda 3-0 on Sunday. Mr.
Magufuli had also donated about $426,000 to the under-17 team to help them
prepare for the Afcon finals in their division.
SOURCES: CGTN AFRICA
10Promoting Green Solutions in the Travel Business
Africa’s Travel Indaba recognises the importance of high
value-low impact tourism and preserving the environment through innovative
solutions. For the first time, the indaba will introduce the Green Stand Awards
to recognize exhibitors who go that extra “green” mile to build and design
stands that are environmentally and socially sustainable. The awards have been
implemented successfully at Meetings Africa in recent years and bringing it to
Africa’s Travel Indaba will start the conversation with exhibitors to consider
responsible tourism as a part of their offerings. It will be taking place
between 2-4 May, 2019 in Durban South Africa.
SOURCES: IOL TRAVEL