Africa Top10 News

1Kenyan Science Teacher Wins Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2019

Peter Tabichi, is a maths and physics teacher at Keriko secondary school in Pwani Village, in a remote part of Kenya’s Rift Valley. He donates 80% of his income to help the poorest students at the poorly-equipped and overcrowded school who can’t afford uniforms and books. Over the weekend he was crowned the world’s best teacher and awarded a $1m prize, beating 10,000 nominations from 179 countries. Tabichi, a member of the Franciscan religious order, said: “I am only here because of what my students have achieved. This prize gives them a chance. It tells the world that they can do anything.” His students have taken part in international science competitions and won an award from the Royal Society of Chemistry after harnessing local plant life to generate electricity.

SOURCES: CNN

2Making Gains after Cyclone Idai

Rescuers are optimistic that they would reach hundreds of people on Monday still stranded more than a week after a powerful cyclone struck Mozambique and swathes of southeast Africa, as roads started to reopen. “We are more organized now, after the chaos that we’ve had, so we’re delivering food and shelter to more people today,” said Mozambique’s Land and Environment Minister Celso Correia. The minister says the number of people in makeshift camps had risen by 18,000 to 128,000 since Sunday, most of them in the Beira area.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

3[WATCH] Fighting for Nigeria’s Oil Sector

Meet the men and women on the front line of Nigeria’s energy crisis as they battle public anger and a decaying infrastructure in Port Harcourt, Nigeria’s oil hub. Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of oil and natural gas yet about half of the country’s population has no access to electricity, and those that do face daily power cuts that can last for hours on end.

SOURCES: BBC

4Demographic Trends across Africa are Ripe for e-Commerce

When Rania Belkahia wanted to launch an e-commerce business in West Africa while still at business school in Paris, more experienced entrepreneurs warned the 23-year-old against the idea. But Belkahia and her business partner, Jeremy Stoss, ignored it, packed their bags and headed to Ivory Coast. They set about persuading retailers in the city of Abidjan to distribute their products on the fledgling online platform, Afrimarket. They tried to register the company in France only for Belkahia to find that because she was a Moroccan student, she could not be appointed as its chairman. Since then, Afrimarket has added two more lines. One is helping international brands market, sell and distribute products — it recently won exclusive on­line distribution for three of L’Oréal’s brands in French-speaking Africa. It has also launched a transport and logistics service that conducts “last-mile” delivery for third parties. Afrimarket now has half a million clients who have made at least one transaction, with an average basket size of between 70 and 90 euros. It processes an average of 250,000 orders a month. The company had 30 million euros of revenues in 2018 and plans to double that this year.

SOURCES: OZY

5The History of Cuban Music in Africa

The 1959 Cuban Revolution brought with it the ambition by Fidel Castro and his administration to aid African nations in the fight against imperialism. He developed diplomatic ties with newly independent African nations—sending professionals (doctors, teachers), aid workers and diplomats to various African countries in the 1970s and 1980s. By 1978, there were approximately 11,000 Cuban citizens living in Sub-Saharan Africa, and also Cuban bands touring the continent. The 1980s saw a decline in popularity for Afro-cuban music from Senegal as another musical genre, Mbalax, became the defining music of Senegal on the global scene under the under the pioneering spirit of Youssou N’Dour. Today, Senegalese-Afro-Cuban music is seeing resurgence on the world music scene with bands such as Orchestra Baobab which broke up in the 1980s only coming together again in the year 2000 playing extensively in Europe and North America since the early 2000s.

SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN

6Sudanese Refugees Hope for Change Back Home

As young people march for freedom on the streets of Khartoum, Sudanese refugees in Egypt keep a watchful eye on events back home. Many dream of returning home if political change pulls down the current regime. The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) says Egypt has given refugees safe haven and in some cases the right to work, to health care and to schooling. During a recent gathering of heads of state and government from Europe and Africa, Egyptian president Fatah al Sissi told his counterparts that Egypt is heavily burdened by the many refugees on its soil. He stressed that Egypt has “prevented boat-loads of refugees from leaving its territory for Europe since 2016.” Refugee agencies are also complaining of “donor fatigue” with the usual donors withdrawing their budgets on relief efforts provided by these organisations.

SOURCES: VOA

7Algeria’s Ruling Party Changes its Tune

Algeria’s ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) has withdrawn its support for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s proposal to hold a national dialogue conference aimed at getting the country out of the current political deadlock. “The conference will not be of any use. What we need is an elected president. If we want to win time, then we ought to establish an independent elections commission … whoever gets elected can then address the people and the movement.” Some long-time allies of the president, including the army Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaid Salah, have expressed support for the protesters, revealing cracks with the ruling elite long seen as invincible.

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

8Teams for Africa’s Football Showpiece are Set

The expanded African Cup of Nations that will feature 24 teams for the first time, take place in June/July rather than the traditional January window and will have three teams taking part for the first time ever. Burundi on Saturday joined Madagascar and Mauritania as countries going to the finals (AFCON 2019) for the first time. Burundi’s qualification earned through a 1-1 draw against Gabon, also means the East Africa bloc will have four countries at Africa’s premier football tournament. Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya also qualified for AFCON 2019. South Africa booked the last place at the African Cup of Nations finals with a 2-1 away win over Libya. The 24 countries that will play at the AFCON finals are: Egypt (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Benin and South Africa.

SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS

9South African Banks Embrace Technology

African Bank Holdings Ltd. is joining the rush into digital banking to fail-proof the business and provides an exit for shareholders that resurrected the South African lender from its collapsed former parent. The firm’s owners including the South African central bank and six of the nation’s largest lenders stepped in to save it with an equity injection when African Bank Investments Ltd. went into administration five years ago. Now, as the business gets back on its feet, the bank’s competitors will want a way out, whether that is an initial public offering or a takeover.

SOURCES: BLOOMBERG

10Burundians Test President’s Sense of Humor

Twitter users are showing their support for a group of Burundian schoolgirls facing jail for scribbling on a photo of the president in their textbooks by doing the same thing. With the hashtag #FreeOurGirls, people are sharing photos of President Pierre Nkurunziza with wigs, moustaches and cowboy hats added. Campaign group Human Rights Watch says the three schoolgirls were arrested a fortnight ago and are awaiting trial after being charged last week with insulting the head of state. They risk being jailed for five years. The agency also said the authorities had initially arrested seven schoolchildren, but four of them, including a 13-year-old, were freed immediately. The remaining three, all under the age of 18, have been detained in prison.

SOURCES: URBWISE

