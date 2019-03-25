Africa Top10 News

4 Demographic Trends across Africa are Ripe for e-Commerce

When Rania Belkahia wanted to launch an e-commerce business in West Africa while still at business school in Paris, more experienced entrepreneurs warned the 23-year-old against the idea. But Belkahia and her business partner, Jeremy Stoss, ignored it, packed their bags and headed to Ivory Coast. They set about persuading retailers in the city of Abidjan to distribute their products on the fledgling online platform, Afrimarket. They tried to register the company in France only for Belkahia to find that because she was a Moroccan student, she could not be appointed as its chairman. Since then, Afrimarket has added two more lines. One is helping international brands market, sell and distribute products — it recently won exclusive on­line distribution for three of L’Oréal’s brands in French-speaking Africa. It has also launched a transport and logistics service that conducts “last-mile” delivery for third parties. Afrimarket now has half a million clients who have made at least one transaction, with an average basket size of between 70 and 90 euros. It processes an average of 250,000 orders a month. The company had 30 million euros of revenues in 2018 and plans to double that this year.



SOURCES: OZY