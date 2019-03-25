Africa Top10 News

1Kenyan Science Teacher Wins Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2019
Peter
Tabichi, is a maths and physics teacher at Keriko secondary school in Pwani
Village, in a remote part of Kenya’s Rift Valley. He donates 80% of his income
to help the poorest students at the poorly-equipped and overcrowded school who
can’t afford uniforms and books. Over the weekend he was crowned the world’s
best teacher and awarded a $1m prize, beating 10,000 nominations from 179
countries. Tabichi, a member of the Franciscan religious order, said: “I am
only here because of what my students have achieved. This prize gives them a
chance. It tells the world that they can do anything.” His students have taken
part in international science competitions and won an award from the Royal
Society of Chemistry after harnessing local plant life to generate electricity.
SOURCES: CNN
2Making Gains after Cyclone Idai
Rescuers are optimistic that they would reach hundreds of people
on Monday still stranded more than a week after a powerful cyclone struck
Mozambique and swathes of southeast Africa, as roads started to reopen. “We are
more organized now, after the chaos that we’ve had, so we’re delivering food
and shelter to more people today,” said Mozambique’s Land and Environment
Minister Celso Correia. The minister says the number of people in makeshift
camps had risen by 18,000 to 128,000 since Sunday, most of them in the Beira
area.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
3[WATCH] Fighting for Nigeria’s Oil Sector
Meet the men and women on the front line of Nigeria’s energy
crisis as they battle public anger and a decaying infrastructure in Port
Harcourt, Nigeria’s oil hub. Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of oil and
natural gas yet about half of the country’s population has no access to
electricity, and those that do face daily power cuts that can last for hours on
end.
SOURCES: BBC
4Demographic Trends across Africa are Ripe for e-Commerce
When Rania Belkahia wanted to launch an e-commerce business in
West Africa while still at business school in Paris, more experienced
entrepreneurs warned the 23-year-old against the idea. But Belkahia and her
business partner, Jeremy Stoss, ignored it, packed their bags and headed to
Ivory Coast. They set about persuading retailers in the city of Abidjan to
distribute their products on the fledgling online platform, Afrimarket. They
tried to register the company in France only for Belkahia to find that because
she was a Moroccan student, she could not be appointed as its chairman. Since
then, Afrimarket has added two more lines. One is helping international brands
market, sell and distribute products — it recently won exclusive online
distribution for three of L’Oréal’s brands in French-speaking Africa. It has
also launched a transport and logistics service that conducts “last-mile”
delivery for third parties. Afrimarket now has half a million clients who have
made at least one transaction, with an average basket size of between 70 and 90
euros. It processes an average of 250,000 orders a month. The company had 30
million euros of revenues in 2018 and plans to double that this year.
SOURCES: OZY
5The History of Cuban Music in Africa
The 1959 Cuban Revolution brought with it the ambition by Fidel
Castro and his administration to aid African nations in the fight against
imperialism. He developed diplomatic ties with newly independent African
nations—sending professionals (doctors, teachers), aid workers and diplomats to
various African countries in the 1970s and 1980s. By 1978, there were
approximately 11,000 Cuban citizens living in Sub-Saharan Africa, and also
Cuban bands touring the continent. The 1980s saw a decline in popularity for
Afro-cuban music from Senegal as another musical genre, Mbalax, became the
defining music of Senegal on the global scene under the under the pioneering
spirit of Youssou N’Dour. Today, Senegalese-Afro-Cuban music is seeing
resurgence on the world music scene with bands such as Orchestra Baobab which
broke up in the 1980s only coming together again in the year 2000 playing
extensively in Europe and North America since the early 2000s.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
6Sudanese Refugees Hope for Change Back Home
As young people march for freedom on the streets of Khartoum,
Sudanese refugees in Egypt keep a watchful eye on events back home. Many dream
of returning home if political change pulls down the current regime. The U.N.
refugee agency (UNHCR) says Egypt has given refugees safe haven and in some
cases the right to work, to health care and to schooling. During a recent
gathering of heads of state and government from Europe and Africa, Egyptian
president Fatah al Sissi told his counterparts that Egypt is heavily burdened
by the many refugees on its soil. He stressed that Egypt has “prevented
boat-loads of refugees from leaving its territory for Europe since 2016.”
Refugee agencies are also complaining of “donor fatigue” with the
usual donors withdrawing their budgets on relief efforts provided by these
organisations.
SOURCES: VOA
7Algeria’s Ruling Party Changes its Tune
Algeria’s ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) has withdrawn
its support for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s proposal to hold a national
dialogue conference aimed at getting the country out of the current political
deadlock. “The conference will not be of any use. What we need is an
elected president. If we want to win time, then we ought to establish an
independent elections commission … whoever gets elected can then address the
people and the movement.” Some long-time allies of the president,
including the army Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaid Salah, have expressed support for
the protesters, revealing cracks with the ruling elite long seen as invincible.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
8Teams for Africa’s Football Showpiece are Set
The expanded African Cup of Nations that will feature 24 teams
for the first time, take place in June/July rather than the traditional January
window and will have three teams taking part for the first time ever. Burundi
on Saturday joined Madagascar and Mauritania as countries going to the finals
(AFCON 2019) for the first time. Burundi’s qualification earned through a 1-1
draw against Gabon, also means the East Africa bloc will have four countries at
Africa’s premier football tournament. Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya also qualified
for AFCON 2019. South Africa booked the last place at the African Cup of
Nations finals with a 2-1 away win over Libya. The 24 countries that will play
at the AFCON finals are: Egypt (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Ghana,
Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania,
Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, the Democratic
Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Benin and South Africa.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
9South African Banks Embrace Technology
African Bank Holdings Ltd. is joining the rush into digital
banking to fail-proof the business and provides an exit for shareholders that
resurrected the South African lender from its collapsed former parent. The
firm’s owners including the South African central bank and six of the nation’s
largest lenders stepped in to save it with an equity injection when African
Bank Investments Ltd. went into administration five years ago. Now, as the
business gets back on its feet, the bank’s competitors will want a way out,
whether that is an initial public offering or a takeover.
SOURCES: BLOOMBERG
10Burundians Test President’s Sense of Humor
Twitter users are showing their support for a group of Burundian
schoolgirls facing jail for scribbling on a photo of the president in their
textbooks by doing the same thing. With the hashtag #FreeOurGirls, people are
sharing photos of President Pierre Nkurunziza with wigs, moustaches and cowboy
hats added. Campaign group Human Rights Watch says the three schoolgirls were
arrested a fortnight ago and are awaiting trial after being charged last week
with insulting the head of state. They risk being jailed for five years. The
agency also said the authorities had initially arrested seven schoolchildren,
but four of them, including a 13-year-old, were freed immediately. The
remaining three, all under the age of 18, have been detained in prison.
SOURCES: URBWISE