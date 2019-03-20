Africa Top10 News

4 South Sudan’s Taxman to Out Tax Evaders

The South Sudan National Revenue Authority is threatening to publicly shame government and bank officials who steal tax revenue. The Authority said it collected more than $9 million in February 2019 compared to $4.7 million dollars the month before, but Authority Commissioner Olympio Attipoe accused some tax officials of conspiring with certain commercial bank operators to divert tax revenue into private accounts. He advised corrupt bank officials to “Put your house in order because very soon we are going to crack the whip and no bank is going to be immune.” Attipoe said the tax body will soon introduce an electronic tracking system to stop those who are evading taxes on cargo that comes into the country. The revenue authority says it will make sure the tax collection system in the country transparent but warns that after the money is collected, it is up to South Sudanese citizens and their elected representatives to hold government officials accountable as to how that money is used.



SOURCES: VOA AFRICA