Africa Top10 News

1Repositioning the Role of Women in Africa’s Political History
In
the six decades since many African countries attained political independence,
the stories of women in the liberation struggle is yet to be told and
celebrated unlike their male counterparts who wasted no time in having
universities, airports and major highways named for them and affixing their
faces on national currencies. There are many untold stories of women’s role in
the resistance against European colonialism from the women at the frontlines in
Algeria and Zimbabwe to the Somali women poets whose words captivated and
inspired their freedom movement. However, a new generation of African feminists
are determined to reclaim these narratives.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
2The Hidden US War in Somalia
Amnesty International’s new report details how 14 civilians were
killed and eight more injured in just five of the more than 100 US airstrikes
in the past two years. These five incidents were carried out with Reaper drones
and manned aircraft in Lower Shabelle, a region largely under Al-Shabaab
control outside the Somali capital Mogadishu. The attacks appear to have
violated international humanitarian law, and some may amount to war crimes. When
approached with Amnesty International’s findings, the US Africa Command
(AFRICOM) repeated its denial that any civilians have been killed in its
operations in Somalia. In the course of their investigation Amnesty
International researchers travelled to Somalia, conducted more than 150
interviews with eyewitnesses, relatives, persons displaced by the fighting, and
expert sources – including in the US military – and rigorously analysed
corroborating evidence, including satellite imagery, munition fragments, and
photos from the aftermath of air strikes.
SOURCES: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
3It’s All Hands on Deck in Zimbabwe
A hotel in Zimbabwe’s south-eastern town of Chimanimani is
providing shelter for those who have lost their homes in Cyclone Idai, which
has devastated huge swathes of southern Africa. Mandla Mataure, the general
manager of Chimanimani Hotel says from the first night the hotel has been
sheltering about 400 people. “Families were just stranded and had nowhere to go
after their homes were destroyed. So we’ve opened up our doors: we’ve got a big
enough conference room and lounge for people to sleep – camping style, at least
until we can get something more semi-permanent.”
SOURCES: BBC
4South Sudan’s Taxman to Out Tax Evaders
The South Sudan National Revenue Authority is threatening to
publicly shame government and bank officials who steal tax revenue. The
Authority said it collected more than $9 million in February 2019 compared to
$4.7 million dollars the month before, but Authority Commissioner Olympio
Attipoe accused some tax officials of conspiring with certain commercial bank
operators to divert tax revenue into private accounts. He advised corrupt bank
officials to “Put your house in order because very soon we are going to crack
the whip and no bank is going to be immune.” Attipoe said the tax body will
soon introduce an electronic tracking system to stop those who are evading
taxes on cargo that comes into the country. The revenue authority says it will
make sure the tax collection system in the country transparent but warns that
after the money is collected, it is up to South Sudanese citizens and their
elected representatives to hold government officials accountable as to how that
money is used.
SOURCES: VOA AFRICA
5Fishmeal Factories in the Gambia
Overseas business interests and attractive global prices for
fishmeal are driving demand for species such as sardinella, and, as a result,
are taking a crucial source of protein from the plates of the poorest Gambians
while leaving large swaths of the community out of work. The fishmeal business
is wreaking havoc on the environment, local employment, food security and the
tourism economy, scientists, Gambian activists and locals have warned. On the
frontline of those losses are local female fish processors who buy from the
artisanal fishermen and smoke the fish, or sell it fresh at the local market.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
6[WATCH] Unearthing Eritrea’s Secrets
An Al Jazeera investigation has revealed new satellite images
showing a secret prison built by the United Arab Emirates on the coast of
Eritrea. There have been reports of prisoners from the war in Yemen being held
there amid allegations of torture and abuse.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
7Piqued Interest in Africa’s Rich Artistic Heritage
Collectors from America and Europe are scouring Cape Town’s
booming art scene in search of deals as diverse as an expressive oil painting
by South Africa’s Irma Stern or a sculpture assembled from bottle caps by
Ghana’s El Anatsui. Dozens of venues, including the Association of Visual Arts
Gallery and the converted grain silos of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary
African Art (MOCAA), are catering to aficionados seeking a good investment as
well as the general public. At a packed auction on Monday, bidding reached new
highs as collectors phoning in from as far away as Chile and Canada competed
against each other and the audience. “We sold approximately 106 million rands
($7.3 million) worth of art, including commission…which is a record for South
Africa and for Africa as a continent,” said Frank Kilbourn, executive chairman
of auction house Strauss and Co.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
8Africa’s Richest Woman Still Holds Favour in Angola
Isabel dos Santos has been re-elected to the board of Angola’s
telecoms company called Unitel. The decision comes after speculation that dos
Santos could have been ousted in a shareholder dispute at the company that
dominates Angola’s telecoms market. Ownership of Unitel is split equally
between Isabel dos Santos, Brazilian telecoms company Oi, Angolan state oil
company Sonangol and Angolan businessman and former government official
Leopoldino do Nascimento.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
9Tanzania’s Plans to Curb Gold Smuggling
Tanzania has ordered all mineral-producing regions in the East
African nation to set up government-controlled trading centres by the end of
June, accelerating efforts to curb illegal exports of gold and other precious
minerals. The trading centres will give small-scale miners direct access to a
formal, regulated market where they can go and directly trade their gold. They
currently struggle to access formal gold dealers who mostly based in the
capital Dar es Salam and major towns.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
10A YouTube Channel for African Basketball
The National Basketball Association Inc. signed a deal with
YouTube Inc. for a dedicated African channel to boost its presence on the
continent. The NBA is working with Google’s video-sharing unit to provide
original content and bring NBA games live to African fans, NBA Vice President
and Managing Director for Africa Amadou Gallo Fall said in an email. The games
will include the playoffs, conference finals and the finals.
SOURCES: BLOOMBERG