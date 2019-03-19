Africa Top10 News

5 Elephants and Building Workers Share a Crowded Africa

Poaching in southern Kenya is largely under control now, thanks to the numbers of rangers in place, but there is a bigger issue these days: the invasion of humankind into the wildlife habitat and the conflict that ensues. This tension is depicted in This Empty World, a series of shots taken by Nick Brandt in southern Kenya in 2017. Each work is a composite of two images: the animals photographed first and the humans second, shot weeks apart. The project took place on Maasai community ranchland, near Amboseli National Park, a location that had both wildlife habitat and unprotected land inhabited by people. Brandt says “I also wanted it to be extremely denuded, due to overgrazing: the dust was important from an aesthetic point of view. Conceptually, I needed images of animals appearing to be in a state of alarm or melancholy. I wanted the final pairings of humans and beasts to convey a shared sense of loss. In this shot, there is an obvious sense of displacement and alarm, which is exactly what is happening all across Africa.”



SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN