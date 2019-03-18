Africa Top10 News

3 A New Dictionary of African Politics

The handbook reveals the witty and insightful political terminology that people in different African countries use to speak truth to power and discuss everyday developments. It shows the importance of language for understanding politics and the varied experience of different nations. It provides clear and concise overviews of hundreds of key personalities, events, and institutions from the colonial period to the present day. These range from Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir to former South African leader Jacob Zuma, through the late Kenyan environmentalist and Nobel Laureate Wangari Mathaai, and Aja Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, a leading gender activist and the vice president of Gambia. It explains a rich set of theoretical terms that emerged out of the research on Africa over the last 70 years. These include neo-patrimonialism and extraversion, which have become important for global debates about power and the way it’s exercised. Finally, allows for a better understanding of the contributions that the continent has made to the practice and understanding of everyday politics.



