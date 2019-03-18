Africa Top10 News

1Cyclone Wreaks Havoc in Southern Africa
Almost
850 000 people have been affected by severe rains and flooding caused by
cyclone Idai, a tropical cyclone that hit the Mozambican port of Beira on
Thursday night then moved westward into Zimbabwe and Malawi. At least 126
people had died in Mozambique and Malawi, according to the Red Cross. In
Zimbabwe, 89 people died from the floods, the information ministry said.
Mozambique’s president, Filipe Nyusi, and the Zimbabwean president, Emmerson
Mnangagwa, returned from foreign trips to attend to the emergencies caused by
the storm. Winds of up to 170 kilometres per hour, coupled with heavy
rains, have dismantled homes and buildings and left much of the region without
power. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has deployed the South
African National Defence Force to Mozambique to assist with recovery efforts
after Cyclone Idai caused severe damage, knocking down pylons and affecting
power supply to Eskom, which caused loadshedding.
SOURCES: MAIL & GUARDIAN
2More Answers in Ethiopian Airlines Probe
Preliminary information from the flight data recorder of an
Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed a week ago, killing 157 people, shows
“clear similarities” with an earlier disaster involving the same kind of Boeing
aircraft in Indonesia. Both planes flew with erratic altitude changes that
could indicate the pilots struggled to control the aircraft. Shortly after their
takeoffs, both crews tried to return to the airport. Suspicions have emerged
that faulty sensors and software may have contributed to the crashes. The
disclosure came as thousands of people marched on Sunday in the capital Addis
Ababa, accompanying 17 empty caskets at a funeral for the Ethiopian victims of
flight 302. The caskets were empty because authorities have said that
recovering and identifying the remains will take months.
SOURCES: CNN
3A New Dictionary of African Politics
The handbook reveals the witty and insightful political
terminology that people in different African countries use to speak truth to
power and discuss everyday developments. It shows the importance of language
for understanding politics and the varied experience of different nations. It
provides clear and concise overviews of hundreds of key personalities, events,
and institutions from the colonial period to the present day. These range from
Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir to former South African leader Jacob Zuma,
through the late Kenyan environmentalist and Nobel Laureate Wangari Mathaai,
and Aja Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, a leading gender activist and the vice
president of Gambia. It explains a rich set of theoretical terms that emerged
out of the research on Africa over the last 70 years. These include
neo-patrimonialism and extraversion, which have become important for global
debates about power and the way it’s exercised. Finally, allows for a better
understanding of the contributions that the continent has made to the practice
and understanding of everyday politics.
SOURCES: THE CONVERSATION
4Documenting the Slave Trade and its Ties to Africa
Archaeologists used DNA taken from a broken clay pipe stem found
in Maryland to build a picture of an enslaved woman who died around 200 years
ago and had origins in modern-day Sierra Leone. One researcher called the work
“a mind-blower”. “To be able to get DNA from an object like [a pipe stem] is
quite exciting. Also it is exciting for descendent communities … Through this
technology, they’re able to make a connection not only to the site but
potentially back to Africa.” The pipe stem was found at the Belvoir plantation
in Crownsville, Maryland, where enslaved people lived until 1864 and where a
likely slave cemetery was recently found. DNA taken from the pipe linked back
to a woman either directly from or descended from the Mende people, who lived
in west Africa, in an area now part of Sierra Leone.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
5African Governments Should Improve Tax Collection
One country that illustrates this point was Tanzania. An
inability to hold the executive to account, plus lack of transparency, seem to
be the main drivers behind the country’s budgetary problems. Its tax collection
rate is a mere 12.8%. In March 2018 the controller and auditor general, Mussa
Assad, presented his annual audit report for the 2016/2017 financial year. This
showed that state institutions had diverted trillions of shillings into ghost
ventures. In particular, there was an unexplained mismatch between the
collected revenue of $10.88 billion and $10.24 billion government
expenditure.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
6No Letting Up in Sudan Riots
Hundreds of Sudanese took part in anti-government protests in
the capital and other cities on Sunday as the government announced it had
secured $300 million in loans to try and address an economic crisis that
initially triggered the unrest. The demonstrations began in December over price
hikes and food shortages, and quickly escalated into calls for President Omar al-Bashir
to step down, posing one of the biggest challenges yet to his nearly 30-year
rule. Security forces have responded with a fierce crackdown that has killed
dozens of people.
SOURCES: VOA
7What’s Holding Up Kenya’s Gender Bill?
On February 27, Kenya’s national assembly once again
refused to enact the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2018, also known as
the Gender Bill, which seeks to legislate on the constitutional requirement
that neither gender should have more than two-thirds in elective positions. The
National Assembly did so by denying the bill the requisite quorum for a
constitutional amendment which requires two-thirds of the members of the house
to be present. So, the MPs didn’t just fail to pass the bill, but they refused
to show up to even allow for the possibility of its enactment. The
ramifications of parliament’s refusal to enact the bill extend beyond the struggle
for gender equality. They are a repudiation of the constitution and the
principles of democracy.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
8Support for Bouteflika Wanes
Thirteen independent Algerian unions have refused to back the newly-appointed prime minister’s efforts to form a government he hopes will placate protesters who are pressuring President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and his inner circle to step down. “We will not hold discussions with this system, we belong to the people and the people said ‘No’ to the system,” Boualem Amora, one of the leaders of the education sector unions, told reporters. Algerians, who have been demonstrating for more than three weeks, have rejected overtures by Bouteflika, who has reversed a decision to stand for another term after 20 years in power.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
9The State of DRC’s Roads Back in the Spotlight
At least 24 people, mostly children, died and 31 others were
injured in a train derailment in Kasai province in the Democratic Republic of
Congo on Sunday. A railway spokesperson says that dozens of stowaways were
riding on the freight train when it derailed. Several freight cars went off the
tracks while many more fell over a bridge and into the Luembe River. Those who
suffered serious injuries in the accident were rushed to Kakenge hospital. This
latest incident brings to three the number of rail accidents in the central
African country in nearly a month. Rail accidents are common and fatal in the
DR Congo due to minimal investment in an outdated rail system built during the
colonial era and the continued use of old locomotives.
SOURCES: CGTN AFRICA
10The Man who Captures the Colours, Faces and Spirit of Ghana
Prince Gyasi takes photos around Accra, the capital of Ghana,
using only an iPhone. He captures scenes of city life and uses colours for
impact. The photographer wants to use his work to inspire young people and
encourage others to start shooting pictures. The photographer’s body of work
conveys arresting and colorful compositions, often featuring portraits of
friends, family and muses in emotive poses against colored backdrops. Some of
Gyasi’s featured images are part of his ‘BoxedKids’ series, a photographic
project turned GoFundMe campaign created by Gyasi and his partner. The
nonprofit project attempts to help creative, underprivileged children in
Jamestown to pursue their creative talents through access to education. The
term ‘boxed kids’ describes children who are trapped in a place or situation;
in this instance Gyasi is referring to the difficulties experiences by life in
Jamestown.
SOURCES: BBC