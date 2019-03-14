Africa Top10 News

3 Black Boxes from Ethiopian Airlines Crash Probed

French investigators took possession of the black boxes recovered from the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, seeking clues about the causes of a disaster that has grounded Boeing’s 737 Max fleet worldwide. Authorities from the bureau of civil aviation (BEA) safety say it may take several days to complete the first analysis of the flight data and cockpit voice recorders. Under international rules, Ethiopia is leading the investigation, but the BEA will canalyse the black boxes as an adviser. The US National Transportation Safety Board will also have an influential role as representative of the country of manufacture. The choice of the BEA followed what experts say appears to have been a tug-of-war between national agencies, with Germany initially invited to do the analysis. The two crashes have shaken aviation industry, scared passengers worldwide and put significant pressure on the world’s biggest aircraft manufacturer to prove the safety of a model intended to be the standard for decades.



SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN