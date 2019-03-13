Africa Top10 News

10 Meeting South Africa’s First YouTube Star

According to Julia Anastasopoulos, the classically trained actor behind the Suzelle character, the braai pie video was her 10th SuzelleDIY video. But it was the one that made her a household name overnight. Since then, she has produced more than 100 videos that blend vaguely useful DIY advice with humor. With her ear-scalding accent and no-nonsense approach, Suzelle is as South African as they come. While she continues to add Suzelle videos when the mood takes her, Anastasopoulos has gone on to star in her own TV show called Tali’s Wedding Diary in 2017 which follows vain, self-obsessed Tali in her quest to achieve the perfect wedding — to a hilarious but somewhat pathetic end. The show, which was the first to be commissioned by South African streaming service Showmax, saw overwhelming success — it outperformed Game of Thrones on launch day and recently took home five South African Film & Television awards.



SOURCES: OZY