Africa Top10 News

2 Jean-Pierre Bemba Comes for the ICC

The former vice president and rebel leader in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), is seeking millions of dollars in compensation from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The 55-year-old’s legal team last week filed an application asking judges at The Hague-based court to award him a total of nearly 77m for what they called a miscarriage of justice over his former conviction for war crimes. The sum includes damages for the 10 years Bemba spent in prison between from 2008 to 2018 for alleged murders and rapes committed by the fighters belonging to his Movement for the Liberation of Congo (MLC) rebel group in the Central African Republic (CAR) during 2002-2003. In 2016, the ICC convicted him on two counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of war crimes over his role in events in the CAR. He was acquitted on appeal in June of last year and released from prison days later.



SOURCES: AL JAZEERA