Africa Top10 News

1Names of Some Passengers of Ethiopian Airlines Crash Released

As the world still reels from this weekend’s crash that killed 157 people, seven of them crew members and one a security official, authorities say the passengers were from 35 nations with the greatest share from Kenya. Cedric Asiavugwa was a third-year student at Georgetown Law and a member of Georgetown University’s Campus Ministry, the school said. Born and raised in Mombasa, he was on his way home to Nairobi after the death of his fiancée’s mother, according to the school. Nigerian-born scholar and author Pius Adesanmi was the director of Carleton University’s Institute of African Studies. The Ottawa University said he was among the 18 Canadians killed in the crash. The airline has not yet reported the crew members’ home countries.

SOURCES: CNN

2Jean-Pierre Bemba Comes for the ICC

The former vice president and rebel leader in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), is seeking millions of dollars in compensation from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The 55-year-old’s legal team last week filed an application asking judges at The Hague-based court to award him a total of nearly 77m for what they called a miscarriage of justice over his former conviction for war crimes. The sum includes damages for the 10 years Bemba spent in prison between from 2008 to 2018 for alleged murders and rapes committed by the fighters belonging to his Movement for the Liberation of Congo (MLC) rebel group in the Central African Republic (CAR) during 2002-2003. In 2016, the ICC convicted him on two counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of war crimes over his role in events in the CAR. He was acquitted on appeal in June of last year and released from prison days later.

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

3Algerian President Listens

After weeks of mass protests against his controversial bid for a fifth term in office, Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika has pulled out of the running. The protests, believed to be the biggest in the country in nearly three decades, have marked a major shift in Algeria. Algerians largely abstained from the Arab Spring protests in 2011 that resulted in regime change in Egypt and Tunisia. Citizens have cited Bouteflika’s tight control on state resources through his family, growing unemployment and a continued clampdown on dissent and opposition figures as reasons for protests. While Bouteflika is often credited with ending Algeria’s brutal civil war and overseeing an economic boom thanks to oil revenues, like most African strongmen rulers, he also appears to have overstayed his welcome.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

4Cameroon Celebrates Women’s Rights Activist

Aissa Doumara Ngatansou won France’s inaugural Simone Veil Prize for helping victims of rape and forced marriage. French President Emmanuel Macron gave Ngatansou, 47, the $112,000 prize, named after the iconic French women’s rights activist. The award was named in memory of Simone Veil, the person said to be most responsible for advancing women’s legal rights in France during the 20th century. Veil fought in the French parliament to legalize abortion in 1975. Nganasou said she is dedicating the award to all female victims of violence and forced marriage and survivors of the Nigerian militant group Boko Haram. Ngatansou escaped a forced marriage at 11 years old, fleeing her home and continuing her studies. She has since braved numerous threats to save hundreds of girls and women from the same fate.

SOURCES: VOA

5Sneaking Up on Animals on Safari just became a Whole lot Easier

With millions of Kenyans relying on solar power for their energy, a new company has started converting existing vehicles into solar-powered electric ones. Whilst this green option reduces the carbon footprint of the service provider it also helps travellers to create a smaller carbon footprint on their travels.  The e-car uses solar panels to power its engine and is currently being used in the Serengeti National Park. Thanks to the environmentally friendly e-safari vehicle being near noiseless, it can approach wildlife without disturbing them, which in turn allows for a better game-viewing experience overall. So far the idea is being trialed on safari cars, but the Swedish company behind the idea wants to expand the idea across Nairobi’s transport network.

SOURCES: BBC | SOUTHERN & EAST TOURISM UPDATE

6South Africa’s Public Broadcaster in Dire Straits

The South African Broadcasting Corporation(SABC) is on the verge of collapse with executives telling MPs on Tuesday that the company cannot guarantee it will be able to pay its employees’ salaries at the end of March. The broadcaster, which remains the only source of news and commentary for millions of South Africans, has requested R6.8bn from the government to stay afloat, but its bid for funding has so far been unsuccessful. The SABC’s projected figures show factual insolvency by March 31 2019. Forecasts indicate that the public broadcaster will end the financial year with a net loss of R568m against a budgeted loss of R288m and trade and other payables are expected to be R2bn.

SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

7The Battle for Libya Continues

A major military push south by the Libyan strongman Marshal Khalifa Haftar has left him in the ascendant, and possibly able with international backing to dictate the terms of a future Libyan political settlement, including presidential and parliamentary elections. Haftar, the head of the Libyan national army, has been strengthened by a successful offensive into the often lawless south-west, and some observers say he is in a better position to dictate terms to his rival Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the UN-recognised government of national accord in Tripoli. The push into the Fezzan region has left Haftar in control of two-thirds of the country, most border crossings and many key oil installations, including the large oil fields in the Murzuk basin.

SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN

8[WATCH] Assessing Africa’s Readiness For The Fourth Industrial Revolution

This year’s World Economic Forum theme of Globalisation 4.0 addressed the fourth industrial revolution which is taking place globally at an unpredictable rate. Is Africa ready? Tune into CNBC Africa for a panel discussion about the disruptions of digital technology across industries and all economic sectors and Africa’s readiness for the fourth industrial revolution.

SOURCES: AFRICA.COM

9South African Bank Looks East

South Africa’s Absa is considering entering Ethiopia, where lenders are hoping reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will liberalise an antiquated and state-dominated banking sector. An entrance into the Ethiopian market of 100 million people, while not imminent, would be part of a strategy Absa laid out after its split from Britain’s Barclays in 2017. Several South Africa banks have looked to the rest of the continent for growth, as a slow economy and under-pressure consumer weigh on potential at home. Absa, which wants to double its share of revenues on the continent to 12 percent, saw earnings from its operations elsewhere in Africa grow by 9 percent in 2018, the fastest of all its divisions, its annual results showed.

SOURCES: CGTN AFRICA

10Driving Mr Kenyatta

When an African leader visits the other, it is a time to roll out the best in terms of hospitality – red carpets, chauffeur driven flashy cars, the salutes, handshakes, hugs etc. But for some political leaders, it is also a time to break the status quo and do what one might call the ‘out of the world.’ Like Rwandan president Paul Kagame opted to do on Monday, drive his guest. His counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta was in town for a one-day visit as part of a national event. Kagame at a point opted to drive him as per photos shared by Rwanda’s presidency.

SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS

ADC curates, aggregates, and produces news and information for Africa.

