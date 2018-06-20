Africa Top10 News

1 Eritrea Accepts Ethiopia’s Olive Branch

In a nationally televised speech marking Martyrs’ Day, President Isaias Afwerki said, “We will send a delegation to Addis Ababa to gauge current developments directly and in depth as well as to chart out a plan for continuous future action. The Eritrean people, but also the Ethiopian people, have lost an opportunity of two generations for over half a century.” Two weeks ago Ethiopia made the surprise announcement that it was ready to accept a nearly 20-year-old peace deal. Tensions flared between the former allies over the border demarcation of the remote town of Badme, turning into a full-scale war in 1998. The fighting raged for two years and claimed at least 70,000 lives.