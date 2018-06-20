Africa Top10 News

1Eritrea Accepts Ethiopia’s Olive Branch
In a nationally televised speech marking Martyrs’ Day, President Isaias Afwerki said, “We will send a delegation to Addis Ababa to gauge current developments directly and in depth as well as to chart out a plan for continuous future action. The Eritrean people, but also the Ethiopian people, have lost an opportunity of two generations for over half a century.” Two weeks ago Ethiopia made the surprise announcement that it was ready to accept a nearly 20-year-old peace deal. Tensions flared between the former allies over the border demarcation of the remote town of Badme, turning into a full-scale war in 1998. The fighting raged for two years and claimed at least 70,000 lives.
SOURCES: Washington Post, Al Jazeera
2Settling Bitter Disputes over Colonial-era Loot
Nigeria’s government is in talks with the UK to accept the return of rare bronze statues that were stolen by the British more than a century ago. The British, however, want to loan the stolen work to the African country instead. Officials say Nigeria could be open to borrowing its plundered Benin Bronzes back from Western museums rather than demanding a full return. London has resisted campaigns for the full return of Nigeria’s bronzes, Ethiopia’s Magdala treasures, Greece’s “Elgin Marbles” and other relics, often citing legislation that bans its museums from permanently disposing of their collections.
SOURCES: Reuters Africa, Al Jazeera
3The Best Place to be an Entrepreneur in Africa is…
Tunisia is the best country in Africa for entrepreneurs, beating out Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa, according to the 2018 Global Entrepreneurship Index. It measures the “quality and dynamics of entrepreneurship ecosystems at a national and regional level. Questions such as: ” Does the population have the skills to start a new business? Can they accept risk? What about access to capital?, are a few of 14 pillars the report scores. President of Tunisian Startups, backs the ranking saying her hub of startups has successfully lobbied the government to remove administrative barriers to launching new ventures.
SOURCES: OZY
4Sahara has been Transformed into a Vast “Frontier Zone”
Researchers are dispelling the notion that every person who leaves their home country in Africa is heading for Europe. This false assumption has been used to justify the implementation of restrictive migration policies within Africa where in fact findings show that 80% of Sub-Saharan migrants are merely moving between countries on the continent. Parts of their journeys involve migrating to or across the Sahara, from Mauritania to Egypt. Here, migrants can be subjected to random checks, sorted into different administrative categories, sent back to their home countries or even arrested.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
5Zimbabwean Women Hope to Deliver a Decisive Blow Against Sexism
The election next month will be the first since the fall of Robert Mugabe but a hostile atmosphere and resistance from male politicians means little political breakthrough for women wanting a seat in parliament. Only one in 10 ruling party candidates and around one in seven opposition candidates are female. Sibongile Sibanda, is the ruling party’s provincial candidate after an internal Zanu-PF regulation called for a minimum of one female candidate from each of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces to hold a a seat in parliament.
SOURCES: The Guardian
6Putting the South Sudan Issue to Rest
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir will come face-to-face with Riek Machar, his former vice president-turned-adversary, in Addis Ababa, at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The two fell out in 2013 due to a power struggle, tens of thousands of people have died in the fighting. More than two million people have fled the country and another two million people are living as internally displaced persons. Machar has lived in exile in South Africa since fleeing South Sudan in 2016, after the collapse of a peace agreement brokered by members of the East African Community.
SOURCES: VOA
7The Tweet that Left a Bad Taste in African’s Mouths
Alan Sugar, a British billionaire who appears on the BBC’s The Apprentice has been criticised for posting a tweet about the Senegal World Cup squad that compared the players to people selling sunglasses and handbags on beaches. British-Nigerian associate editor of New African magazine and contributor to the BBC’s World Football show, Osasu Obayiuwana wrote: “Dear Lord Sugar, I’m afraid no Senegalese or African will see this as funny. What you wrote was hurtful and plays to a racist stereotype.” Sugar has since apologised saying he “misjudged” the tweet and it was not “intended to cause offence”.
SOURCES: The Guardian, BBC Africa
8Buhari Finally Approves Budget
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari signed the country’s record $29.8 billion 2018 budget into law. The two chambers of the National Assembly passed the budget on May 16, six months after it was presented by the president. The total sum is higher than the spending plan presented to parliament by Buhari in November because lawmakers increased the assumed oil price to $51 per barrel from $45.
SOURCES: Premium Times, CGTN Africa
9Mugabe’s Health in the Spotlight Again
Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe is back in Singapore for a medical check-up. NewsDay says their sources told them that the 94-year-old ex-ruler “slipped out of the country two weeks ago after his blood pressure suddenly rose to dangerous levels.” Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba says it is just a routine visit.
SOURCES: NewsDay, eNCA
10Lagos Comes Alive for Hollywood Film Premiere
Nollywood celebrities, fashionistas and influencers gathered in Lagos over the weekend for the premiere of Ocean’s 8 movie. In true Nollywood grandeur the stars turned up to the movies in their Met Gala themed garb — a nod to the film’s heist plot where an all-female crew attempt to steal precious jewels at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.