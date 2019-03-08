Africa Top10 News

1Ethiopia’s Housing Allocation Causes Ire

Thousands of people in Ethiopia’s Oromia region took to the streets in major towns to protest the manner in which the Addis Ababa city administration allotted condominium buildings. Reports indicate that over a dozen locations across Oromia – the largest and most populous region – were hit by the protests. Among other places Jimma, Ambo, Awaday, Bale and Adama were all affected by the action. The deputy mayor said farmers who were displaced from the sites were included in the transfer without lottery. The issue of uprooting local farmers to make way for the housing project has long been a divisive issue. The project which dates back to 2016 forms part of plans to deal with rapid population growth and an acute shortage of affordable housing. Authorities in Addis Ababa and in smaller cities across the country have been building condominium units targeting low and middle-income groups, financed entirely with public money.

SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS

2Mali’s Bold Moves in Maternal and Child Care

After decades of suffering some of the highest maternal and child mortality rates in the world, Mali has vowed to provide free healthcare for pregnant women and children under five in a “brave and bold” move to revamp its dismal healthcare system. Following a raft of reforms announced by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, free contraceptives will also be provided across the country as tens of thousands of community health workers are introduced in a bid to provide more localised healthcare to Mali’s population of 18 million people. Healthcare experts, international aid agencies and Malian citizens alike have heralded the announcement as a “tremendous” moment for a country that has long struggled to contain preventable infectious diseases such as malaria, pneumonia and diarrhoea, and where one in 10 children die before their fifth birthday.

SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN

3Issuing Title Deeds Will Continue to Increase Young Investors Preference for Real Estate

A survey done last year by Enwealth Financial Services in partnership with Strathmore University revealed that 62.8 per cent of Kenyans opt for land and real estate when it comes to securing future investments. The survey sampled out average Kenyans from the top and middle income earners who are majorly professionals and self-employed people who have savings and are planning to invest. As the year begins, investors continue to look out for the best places to invest in land, however, preference will be given to real estate companies who have been keen on ensuring that clients sign the legal documents involved in land transfer. Signing of legal documents assures clients that they will receive their title deeds at the end of their investment. A title deed empowers individuals to develop their property without any legal constraints.

SOURCES: AFRICA.COM

4The Rising Party in South African Politics

The Economic Freedom Fighters launched their far-left, radical political party in 2013. This year, as they approach their second national election, they stand a chance of making real gains in strongholds once controlled by the powerful African National Congress. The nation votes May 8. Already the party, which appeals to South Africa’s black youth, has come to dominate university politics, winning student elections late last year at several prominent institutions, including the University of Johannesburg, the University of Cape Town and the University of Zululand. In adult politics, the party also won key municipalities in the 2016 vote. Critics of the party have pointed to its leaders’ fiery, sometimes race-baiting, rhetoric; at its far-left policies; at parliamentarians’ insistence on wearing bright red workman’s uniforms for official appearances; and its habit, in its early days, of getting into violent scuffles in parliament. But in the past year, the party has grown in ambition and maturity.

SOURCES: VOA

5Who’s Really in Charge in Algeria?

The biggest protests in years against Algeria’s president are gaining strength. Tens of thousands of people have been demonstrating for nearly two weeks, calling for Abdelaziz Bouteflika to pull out of next month’s election.  The 82-year-old has been in power for two decades but has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. In a letter on Monday, Bouteflika promised that he won’t serve a full time if re-elected in April’s presidential elections and will call for early elections. Now, the country’s army chief is trying to quell the protests by evoking memories of Algeria’s 1991-2002 civil war, which killed at least 200,000 people.

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

6[WATCH] Ghana’s Emphasis on a Reading Nation

As the world observes World Book Day, a team from the Accra Central Library loads a van with books to reach communities around the capital without libraries, stopping at schools, prisons and children’s homes. The Accra Central Library, once described as the most beautiful edifice in Gold Coast, was opened in 1956 by the Governor, Sir Charles Arden Clarke and this was the formative years of public library system. Last year, management of the Ghana Library Authority evicted traders occupying its premises to create a serene and safe environment for library users. This year measures have been put in place to improve the existing library facilities around the country including stocking it with new books, computers and internet access. Outreach programmes has ensured that nobody gets left behind.

SOURCES: CNN

7Reviving the Legacy of Sankara

More than three decades after his assassination, Burkina Faso is celebrating Thomas Sankara with a new monument. Two years ago the revolutionary leader once again became the face of a popular movement, and the new statue unveiled over the weekend in Ouagadougou formalizes his place in a new political era. The five-meter bronze statue, which stands on a four-meter base, depicts Sankara in his army fatigues, ready to take a step forward with his arm raised and his face to the horizon. It is exactly the kind of leadership Sankara has come to represent to a new generation of Burkinabé and across Africa. Sankara is memorialized along with the busts of 12 of his comrades who were also killed in the 1987 coup. The monument was designed by Burkinabé sculptors who answered a public call to artists and architects to contribute to the project and was led by renowned artist Jean-Luc Bambara. 

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

8Why South Africa’s Poorer Communities are at Risk of Obesity

Obesity related diseases such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes are rapidly overtaking HIV as the top causes of death in South Africa. A bad diet is a major contributor to this epidemic because people increasingly opt for unhealthier, processed and fast foods. Recent research from the Wits School of Public Health, the Health Systems Trust and the University of KwaZulu-Natal sheds fresh light on the problem, showing a proliferation of unhealthy food, particularly in poorer communities. Strikingly, the distributions of these outlets are income-based. Most of the poorer wards had only fast-food retailers with no healthy food outlets. Conversely, grocery stores are concentrated in wealthy areas.
 

SOURCES: THE CONVERSATION

9Namibian Tribes to Challenge Court Ruling

Namibian tribes seeking damages over genocide and property seizures by Germany more than a century ago say they will appeal a U.S. court’s dismissal of their suit. A judge in New York said on Wednesday claims by descendants of the Herero and Nama tribes over Germany’s role in what some historians call the 20th century’s first genocide could not proceed in her jurisdiction. According to the plaintiffs, thousands of Herero and Nama were slaughtered, left to starve or died at concentration camps from 1904 to 1908, when Namibia was known as South-West Africa, after the tribes rebelled against German rule. A 1985 United Nations report called it a massacre and genocide, and Germany has in recent years negotiated with Namibia’s government over the claims.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

10[WATCH] This Grade 1 Learner Packs a Mean Punch

A seven-year-old Nigerian girl has revealed she is determined to become a world-boxing champion. Sekinat Quadri’s father encouraged her to pursue her dream of fighting in the ring after her mother said boxing was only for men. Sekinat tells the BBC that said she has been inspired by boxing stars like Muhammad Ali and Claressa Shields. She also added she wants to encourage girls like her to embrace the sport.

SOURCES: BBC

ADC curates, aggregates, and produces news and information for Africa.

