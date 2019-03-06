Africa Top10 News

1 The Challenges Facing Kenya’s Aviation Sector

A labor strike on Wednesday morning disrupted operations at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the country’s main airport and one of the busiest in Africa. The flag carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) also said its operations were affected, advising customers to expect delays, cancellations, and schedule changes. It also diverted its flights from Sudan and Ghana to Tanzania and the coastal city of Mombasa respectively. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union said they would go on strike over calls to merge the management of both Kenya Airways and the airport in a bid to turn around the fortunes of the loss-making carrier. The deal, they said, is being rushed and would lead to the loss of jobs. For years now, the cash-strapped airline has struggled to turn around its fortunes and revamp its image, especially as it faces stiff competition from other state-owned airlines on the continent like Ethiopian Airlines or from the Gulf like Emirates and Qatar Airways.



SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA