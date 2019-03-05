Africa Top10 News

1Liberia’s Former First Family Embroiled in Central Bank Scandal
Liberian
police have formally charged the 61-year-old son of the country’s former
president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in connection with the unlawful overprinting
of local currency worth millions of U.S. dollars. Charles Sirleaf and others,
including former Central Bank governor Milton Weeks, face a multitude of
charges, including economic sabotage, the misuse of public money and criminal
conspiracy. Their arrests came after a government report and a separate
U.S.-commissioned report pointed to the mishandling of billions of Liberian
dollars in local banknotes.
SOURCES: VOA AFRICA
2Elnathan John’s Guide to Becoming Nigerian
The author has won prestigious awards and international acclaim
for his debut novel ‘Born on a Tuesday,’ a tale of sectarian violence in the
North of Nigeria seen through the eyes of a child. For his hotly-anticipated
follow-up, the Kaduna-born, Berlin-based satirist and “recovering
lawyer” has focused his attentions on the enduring cult of the hustle.
‘Be(com)ing Nigerian’ is a collection of vignettes sending up the most
egregious tendencies of the rich and powerful in the author’s homeland, as well
as the idiosyncrasies that shape the wider culture. But there is a common theme
that connects it all.
SOURCES: CNN
3No Money Until Zimbabwe Respects the Media and Human Rights
U.S. President Donald Trump has extended sanctions against
Zimbabwe by one year, saying that the new government’s policies continue to
pose an “unusual and extraordinary” threat to U.S. foreign policy. The renewal
comes despite calls by African leaders, including South Africa’s President
Cyril Ramaphosa, for the sanctions to be lifted to give the country a chance to
recover from its economic crisis. According to U.S. officials, there are 141
entities and individuals in Zimbabwe, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa
and long-time former president Robert Mugabe, currently under U.S. sanctions.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
4Improving Madagascar’s Local Economies
The prices of Malagasy spices are high in the world market and
spice venders project that the high prices will continue into the future with
new markets in China and India. There is hope that not only will this strategy
increase biodiversity, but it will also bring affluence to the farmers and
merchants of Madagascar. Madagascar is a priority country for conservation and
preserving Earth’s biodiversity riches threatened by a rampant rate of habitat
destruction. Ninety percent of the natural habitat of Madagascar has been
destroyed and 91% of the lemur species are critically endangered, endangered or
threatened.
SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA
5A Moroccan Tradition at Risk of Extinction
Fadila el Gadi, a Moroccan designer, runs an institute that
teaches underprivileged children the art of embroidery. El Gadi had a lifelong
love for the art of embroidery and, after becoming a fashion designer, realised
she needed to act fast if she wanted to see more of that art. “Opening a
school that teaches embroidery was not only my dream but also a necessity given
how this art is dying,” Gadi told Al Jazeera. The children spread across
the room in the centre just outside the capital Rabat are either dropouts or
have never been to school. Gadi says “this not only helps conserve the
tradition but also gives these kids hope for the future because otherwise they
had nothing to look forward to.”
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
6Here’s How Capetonians Dealt with the Drought Crisis
Young people living behind Cape Town’s notoriously high suburban
walls have embraced less-thirsty indigenous plants wholeheartedly. Ninety
percent of clients are installing filtration systems that allow them to use the
water in their homes — something previously unheard of. Companies making
storage tanks — for both rain and well water — have done well too. There’s now
one tank for every nine Western Cape families, compared to a 1:35 ratio before
the drought.
SOURCES: OZY
7Somali Women Vent on Issues that they Face
Five young men have been sentenced to death by firing squad for
the gang-rape of an unnamed woman in Galkayo, one of the main cities in
Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland. The ruling comes amid outrage in
the region over the recent death of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped
and murdered. Women and schoolchildren took to the streets to vent their anger,
demanding the government take allegations of sexual assault seriously.
SOURCES: BBC
8Crowdfunding for Addis’ Facelift
The office of prime minister Abiy Ahmed has launched a
crowdfunding campaign aimed at making the capital a site for urban tourism by
developing greener spaces along a 56-kilometer (35 miles) river stream. Dubbed
“Dine for Sheger”—’Sheger’ is a moniker for Addis Ababa—the three-year
initiative is targeting individuals, local and global businesses, international
organizations, and members of the diplomatic corps. The project will also
help mitigate against the flooding at the riverbanks, create bicycle paths and
walkways, and nurture a green economy that would make the city more
competitive.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
9Sudan Protests Take a Quiet Turn
The streets in Sudan’s capital were quieter Tuesday as some
professionals including doctors, teachers and pharmacists stayed home, in the
latest bid to force long-term President Omar al-Bashir to resign. The
one-day strike was called by the Sudanese Professional Association, a group
blacklisted by the government that’s playing a major role in
sustaining almost three months of protests across the North African
nation.
SOURCES: BLOOMBERG
10Plan Your #TravelTuesday in Fez
Often overshadowed by Marrakech, Fez is a charming small city
that is just as impressive to outsiders. Located in the northern region of
Morocco, the city is surrounded by hilly terrain and woodlands, making it one
of the prettiest places to be in the area. It’s home to famous tanneries. When
walking through souks in Morocco, you’ll find gorgeously-dyed leather shoes,
handbags and wallets ranging in many colors from burnt sienna to bright
fuchsia. Fez is ancient with mosaic art, arched doorways, and lovely iron
works. The fun perks of exploring a walled, ancient city is never knowing
exactly what you’ll find around the corner.
SOURCES: AFK TRAVEL