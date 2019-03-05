Africa Top10 News

1Liberia’s Former First Family Embroiled in Central Bank Scandal

Liberian police have formally charged the 61-year-old son of the country’s former president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in connection with the unlawful overprinting of local currency worth millions of U.S. dollars. Charles Sirleaf and others, including former Central Bank governor Milton Weeks, face a multitude of charges, including economic sabotage, the misuse of public money and criminal conspiracy. Their arrests came after a government report and a separate U.S.-commissioned report pointed to the mishandling of billions of Liberian dollars in local banknotes.

SOURCES: VOA AFRICA

2Elnathan John’s Guide to Becoming Nigerian

The author has won prestigious awards and international acclaim for his debut novel ‘Born on a Tuesday,’ a tale of sectarian violence in the North of Nigeria seen through the eyes of a child. For his hotly-anticipated follow-up, the Kaduna-born, Berlin-based satirist and “recovering lawyer” has focused his attentions on the enduring cult of the hustle. ‘Be(com)ing Nigerian’ is a collection of vignettes sending up the most egregious tendencies of the rich and powerful in the author’s homeland, as well as the idiosyncrasies that shape the wider culture. But there is a common theme that connects it all.

SOURCES: CNN

3No Money Until Zimbabwe Respects the Media and Human Rights

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended sanctions against Zimbabwe by one year, saying that the new government’s policies continue to pose an “unusual and extraordinary” threat to U.S. foreign policy. The renewal comes despite calls by African leaders, including South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, for the sanctions to be lifted to give the country a chance to recover from its economic crisis. According to U.S. officials, there are 141 entities and individuals in Zimbabwe, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and long-time former president Robert Mugabe, currently under U.S. sanctions.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

4Improving Madagascar’s Local Economies

The prices of Malagasy spices are high in the world market and spice venders project that the high prices will continue into the future with new markets in China and India. There is hope that not only will this strategy increase biodiversity, but it will also bring affluence to the farmers and merchants of Madagascar. Madagascar is a priority country for conservation and preserving Earth’s biodiversity riches threatened by a rampant rate of habitat destruction. Ninety percent of the natural habitat of Madagascar has been destroyed and 91% of the lemur species are critically endangered, endangered or threatened.

SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA

5A Moroccan Tradition at Risk of Extinction

Fadila el Gadi, a Moroccan designer, runs an institute that teaches underprivileged children the art of embroidery. El Gadi had a lifelong love for the art of embroidery and, after becoming a fashion designer, realised she needed to act fast if she wanted to see more of that art. “Opening a school that teaches embroidery was not only my dream but also a necessity given how this art is dying,” Gadi told Al Jazeera. The children spread across the room in the centre just outside the capital Rabat are either dropouts or have never been to school. Gadi says “this not only helps conserve the tradition but also gives these kids hope for the future because otherwise they had nothing to look forward to.”

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

6Here’s How Capetonians Dealt with the Drought Crisis

Young people living behind Cape Town’s notoriously high suburban walls have embraced less-thirsty indigenous plants wholeheartedly. Ninety percent of clients are installing filtration systems that allow them to use the water in their homes — something previously unheard of. Companies making storage tanks — for both rain and well water — have done well too. There’s now one tank for every nine Western Cape families, compared to a 1:35 ratio before the drought.

SOURCES: OZY

7Somali Women Vent on Issues that they Face

Five young men have been sentenced to death by firing squad for the gang-rape of an unnamed woman in Galkayo, one of the main cities in Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland. The ruling comes amid outrage in the region over the recent death of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered. Women and schoolchildren took to the streets to vent their anger, demanding the government take allegations of sexual assault seriously.

SOURCES: BBC

8Crowdfunding for Addis’ Facelift

The office of prime minister Abiy Ahmed has launched a crowdfunding campaign aimed at making the capital a site for urban tourism by developing greener spaces along a 56-kilometer (35 miles) river stream. Dubbed “Dine for Sheger”—’Sheger’ is a moniker for Addis Ababa—the three-year initiative is targeting individuals, local and global businesses, international organizations, and members of the diplomatic corps. The project will also help mitigate against the flooding at the riverbanks, create bicycle paths and walkways, and nurture a green economy that would make the city more competitive.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

9Sudan Protests Take a Quiet Turn

The streets in Sudan’s capital were quieter Tuesday as some professionals including doctors, teachers and pharmacists stayed home, in the latest bid to force long-term President Omar al-Bashir to resign. The one-day strike was called by the Sudanese Professional Association, a group blacklisted by the government that’s playing a major role in sustaining almost three months of protests across the North African nation. 

SOURCES: BLOOMBERG

10Plan Your #TravelTuesday in Fez

Often overshadowed by Marrakech, Fez is a charming small city that is just as impressive to outsiders. Located in the northern region of Morocco, the city is surrounded by hilly terrain and woodlands, making it one of the prettiest places to be in the area. It’s home to famous tanneries. When walking through souks in Morocco, you’ll find gorgeously-dyed leather shoes, handbags and wallets ranging in many colors from burnt sienna to bright fuchsia. Fez is ancient with mosaic art, arched doorways, and lovely iron works. The fun perks of exploring a walled, ancient city is never knowing exactly what you’ll find around the corner.

SOURCES: AFK TRAVEL

ADC curates, aggregates, and produces news and information for Africa.

