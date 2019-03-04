Africa Top10 News

1Addressing the White Saviour Debate in Uganda

Olivia Alaso and Kelsey Nielsen run ‘No White Saviours’ (NWS) in Uganda to challenge the way development and evangelical work was done on the African continent. They first met at a clinic in Jinja in 2013 where Alaso had taken her child, who had malaria. The pair says there is an underlying discrimination in development narratives and the relationship between white and black people. Alaso and Nielsen work with organisations and individuals to raise awareness about the white saviour complex. It is a difficult issue because of the high levels of poverty in much of Africa. The group recently took television journalist Stacey Dooley to task for posting a photograph of herself with a black child on social media while filming for Comic Relief in Uganda. Charities including Comic Relief step in to provide services where governments are failing. NWS extended an invitation to Dooley, saying it hoped she would take it as an opportunity to listen and learn. But it said she did not reply.

SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN

2Upgrading the African Startup Landscape

While innovation has been at the heart of many of the progressive discussions around African development over the last decade, the focus has tended to be centered on the benefits and impact of digital technology as internet penetration rises across the continent. Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) is based in Lagos and is the early home for some of Nigeria’s best-known startups. Earlier this month, it opened a design hub and innovation center in Kigali, Rwanda. The new center aligns with CcHub’s original vision to take advantage of technology’s potential to meet Africa’s challenges in education, health, and governance “while unlocking social and economic value,” says co-founder Bosun Tijani. CcHub’s design lab in Kigali includes a research and development unit made up of a multidisciplinary team of researchers, product engineers, and designers. Unlike its hub in Lagos, where startups are incubated at various stages of growth, the lab is a space for collaboration where solutions for social impact are created.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

3Researching Africa’s Psychoactive Plants

Euclea divinorum also known as Magic guarri is used for divination in Zambia, sorcery in Angola and to remove spells in Uganda. Medicines made from its roots are used throughout Africa to “cure” everything from cancer and arthritis to miscarriage, snakebites and leprosy. And its branches are used to purify water in Ethiopia and to assist in preserving milk for months on end in Kenya. There’s no shortage either — this evergreen tree, which can grow as high as 15 feet, is found in about 20 countries across Africa. Its bark is used to tan hides and to dye palm leaf baskets brown. And its fruit is used in the fermentation of beer and as a strong laxative.

SOURCES: OZY

4Djibouti’s White Gold

Created a millennia ago by volcanic eruptions, the receding waters at Lake Assal have left behind an expanse of crystal white salt that is stunningly beautiful, but excruciatingly painful to walk upon barefoot. Dozens of men converge to the lake to break the ground open with hand axes to extract salt, a trade which historians estimate has gone on since the sixth century. Then their camels will be carrying up to 150kg of the “white gold” for sale in Ethiopia. A railway being built from Djibouti to Ethiopia has also raised fears that in the near future the traditional camel caravan route could be rendered obsolete. Lake Assal has an average salt concentration of 34 percent, making it nearly 10 times saltier than seawater. At 155 metres below sea level, Assal is also the lowest point in Africa and the third lowest point in the world after the Sea of Galilee and the Dead Sea.

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

5Real Life Locations in South Africa that Inspired Wakanda

Now a cultural phenomenon the world over, Hannah Beachler’s imagining of an Afrofuturist Wakanda has clearly resonated with viewers. Sentinel Peak in the Drakensberg Mountains in the winter ended up inspiring M’Baku’s throne room. Nakia & T’Challa’s Spot is inspired by the Three Rondavels, in Mpumalanga, the production team actually filmed the canyon and you can see the rondavels in the background of the scene where Nakia is talking to T’Challa alone. Oribi Gorge [and Lehr’s Waterfall] in Kwa-zulu Natal set the tone for Warrior Falls. Golden City was inspired by the skylines found in Nairobi and Lagos as well as the Ndebele people who paint their homes in vibrant colors. You can see rondavel-shapes here, too. It was a mix of nature and the different tribes and cultures of Africa.

SOURCES: CNTRAVELER

6US Closes most of its Elite Counterterrorism Units Operating in Africa

President Trump has ordered most American troops to withdraw from Syria and Afghanistan. Now hundreds of United States commandos and other forces are leaving West Africa — despite an onslaught of attacks from an increasingly deadly matrix of Islamist fighters. The shift has unnerved African commanders in Burkina Faso and neighboring nations in the Sahel. The American military is scaling back its commandos in Africa by about 25 percent, at the same time, insurgents are attacking northern Burkina Faso and pushing south along the border with Niger toward areas previously untouched by extremist violence, including the Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo and Ghana, where the Pentagon has a logistics hub.

SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES

7Returning African Artefacts

Two locks of hair belonging to widely revered Ethiopian Emperor Tewodros will be repatriated after a request from Addis Ababa. This comes as more African countries seek to reclaim heritage they say was taken decades, even centuries, ago. The National Army Museum, held locks of the emperor’s hair was seen as particularly sensitive. “Displaying human parts in websites and museums is inhumane,” said Ethiopia’s minister for culture and tourism, Hirut Woldemariam. The museum says the hair was donated in 1959 by relatives of an artist who painted the emperor on his deathbed.

SOURCES: WASHINGTON POST

8The Blue Economy for Africa’s Growth and How Japan Can Help

The blue economy in Africa is neglected, ignored or underexploited, but it can offer a range of African solutions to African economic problems. More than one-quarter of Africa’s population lives within 100km of the coast and derive their livelihoods there. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), by 2020, the annual economic value of energy activities related to maritime affairs will reach EUR 2.5bn. Out of the 54 African countries, 34 are coastal countries and over 90% of African exports and imports are transported by sea. Japan is a global giant when it comes to the blue economy and is assisting African countries to establish a viable blue economy, with focus on the current limited infrastructure and capacities to assure maritime security and coastal protection.

SOURCES: AFRICA.COM

9Bringing Customised Fertilisers Closer to Key African Markets

Morocco’s OCP Group, is in talks to build a Nigerian ammonia plant at a cost of $1.5 billion with a total capacity of 1 million tonnes of ammonia. The world’s largest phosphate exporter, which is 95 percent state-owned, is also considering a factory in Ghana in 2020. These investments are part of a strategy to boost phosphate-based fertiliser use and production in Africa. In 2020, the group has plans for a blending facility in Rwanda, three in Nigeria, one in Ivory Coast, five in Ethiopia and one in Ghana, with each costing between $8 million and $12 million.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

10Why Clock-watching in Ghana is a Waste of Time

In the BBC series of letters from African writers, Ghanaian journalist and former government minister Elizabeth Ohene explains GMT or Ghana Maybe Time. It is accepted practice in Ghana that public officials are late to functions. Indeed, they are expected to be late. “I know how entrenched this is in our attitudes because when I was a minister of state I would regularly arrive at functions at the scheduled time and find that nobody was expecting me to have arrived on time.” At his inauguration, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, bemoaned the culture of official functions starting late. He promised he would set a personal example and be on time. He has since then been making a special effort and arrives on time for functions. This, however, does not appear to have led to much change in attitude towards time-keeping whether church services or providing a service.

SOURCES: BBC

