Africa Top10 News

1Addressing the White Saviour Debate in Uganda
Olivia Alaso and Kelsey Nielsen run ‘No White Saviours’ (NWS) in Uganda to challenge the way development and evangelical work was done on the African continent. They first met at a clinic in Jinja in 2013 where Alaso had taken her child, who had malaria. The pair says there is an underlying discrimination in development narratives and the relationship between white and black people. Alaso and Nielsen work with organisations and individuals to raise awareness about the white saviour complex. It is a difficult issue because of the high levels of poverty in much of Africa. The group recently took television journalist Stacey Dooley to task for posting a photograph of herself with a black child on social media while filming for Comic Relief in Uganda. Charities including Comic Relief step in to provide services where governments are failing. NWS extended an invitation to Dooley, saying it hoped she would take it as an opportunity to listen and learn. But it said she did not reply.
2Upgrading the African Startup Landscape
While
innovation has been at the heart of many of the progressive discussions around
African development over the last decade, the focus has tended to be centered
on the benefits and impact of digital technology as internet penetration rises
across the continent. Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) is based in Lagos and is the
early home for some of Nigeria’s best-known startups. Earlier this month, it
opened a design hub and innovation center in Kigali, Rwanda. The new center
aligns with CcHub’s original vision to take advantage of technology’s potential
to meet Africa’s challenges in education, health, and governance “while
unlocking social and economic value,” says co-founder Bosun Tijani. CcHub’s
design lab in Kigali includes a research and development unit made up of a
multidisciplinary team of researchers, product engineers, and designers. Unlike
its hub in Lagos, where startups are incubated at various stages of growth, the
lab is a space for collaboration where solutions for social impact are created.
3Researching Africa’s Psychoactive Plants
Euclea divinorum also known as Magic guarri is used for
divination in Zambia, sorcery in Angola and to remove spells in Uganda.
Medicines made from its roots are used throughout Africa to “cure” everything
from cancer and arthritis to miscarriage, snakebites and leprosy. And its
branches are used to purify water in Ethiopia and to assist in preserving milk
for months on end in Kenya. There’s no shortage either — this evergreen tree,
which can grow as high as 15 feet, is found in about 20 countries across
Africa. Its bark is used to tan hides and to dye palm leaf baskets brown. And
its fruit is used in the fermentation of beer and as a strong laxative.
4Djibouti’s White Gold
Created a millennia ago by volcanic eruptions, the receding
waters at Lake Assal have left behind an expanse of crystal white salt that is
stunningly beautiful, but excruciatingly painful to walk upon barefoot. Dozens
of men converge to the lake to break the ground open with hand axes to extract
salt, a trade which historians estimate has gone on since the sixth century.
Then their camels will be carrying up to 150kg of the “white gold”
for sale in Ethiopia. A railway being built from Djibouti to Ethiopia has also
raised fears that in the near future the traditional camel caravan route could
be rendered obsolete. Lake Assal has an average salt concentration of 34
percent, making it nearly 10 times saltier than seawater. At 155 metres below
sea level, Assal is also the lowest point in Africa and the third lowest point
in the world after the Sea of Galilee and the Dead Sea.
5Real Life Locations in South Africa that Inspired Wakanda
Now a cultural phenomenon the world over, Hannah Beachler’s
imagining of an Afrofuturist Wakanda has clearly resonated with viewers.
Sentinel Peak in the Drakensberg Mountains in the winter ended up inspiring
M’Baku’s throne room. Nakia & T’Challa’s Spot is inspired by the Three
Rondavels, in Mpumalanga, the production team actually filmed the canyon and
you can see the rondavels in the background of the scene where Nakia is talking
to T’Challa alone. Oribi Gorge [and Lehr’s Waterfall] in Kwa-zulu Natal set the
tone for Warrior Falls. Golden City was inspired by the skylines found in
Nairobi and Lagos as well as the Ndebele people who paint their homes in
vibrant colors. You can see rondavel-shapes here, too. It was a mix of nature
and the different tribes and cultures of Africa.
6US Closes most of its Elite Counterterrorism Units Operating in Africa
President Trump has ordered most American troops to withdraw
from Syria and Afghanistan. Now hundreds of United States commandos and other
forces are leaving West Africa — despite an onslaught of attacks from an
increasingly deadly matrix of Islamist fighters. The shift has unnerved African
commanders in Burkina Faso and neighboring nations in the Sahel. The American
military is scaling back its commandos in Africa by about 25 percent, at the
same time, insurgents are attacking northern Burkina Faso and pushing south
along the border with Niger toward areas previously untouched by extremist
violence, including the Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo and Ghana, where the Pentagon
has a logistics hub.
7Returning African Artefacts
Two locks of hair belonging to widely revered Ethiopian Emperor
Tewodros will be repatriated after a request from Addis Ababa. This comes as more
African countries seek to reclaim heritage they say was taken decades, even
centuries, ago. The National Army Museum, held locks of the emperor’s hair was
seen as particularly sensitive. “Displaying human parts in websites and museums
is inhumane,” said Ethiopia’s minister for culture and tourism, Hirut
Woldemariam. The museum says the hair was donated in 1959 by relatives of an
artist who painted the emperor on his deathbed.
8The Blue Economy for Africa’s Growth and How Japan Can Help
The blue economy in Africa is neglected, ignored or
underexploited, but it can offer a range of African solutions to African
economic problems. More than one-quarter of Africa’s population lives within
100km of the coast and derive their livelihoods there. According to the
International Energy Agency (IEA), by 2020, the annual economic value of energy
activities related to maritime affairs will reach EUR 2.5bn. Out of the 54
African countries, 34 are coastal countries and over 90% of African exports and
imports are transported by sea. Japan is a global giant when it comes to the
blue economy and is assisting African countries to establish a viable blue
economy, with focus on the current limited infrastructure and capacities to
assure maritime security and coastal protection.
9Bringing Customised Fertilisers Closer to Key African Markets
Morocco’s OCP Group, is in talks to build a Nigerian ammonia
plant at a cost of $1.5 billion with a total capacity of 1 million tonnes of
ammonia. The world’s largest phosphate exporter, which is 95 percent
state-owned, is also considering a factory in Ghana in 2020. These investments
are part of a strategy to boost phosphate-based fertiliser use and production
in Africa. In 2020, the group has plans for a blending facility in Rwanda,
three in Nigeria, one in Ivory Coast, five in Ethiopia and one in Ghana, with
each costing between $8 million and $12 million.
10Why Clock-watching in Ghana is a Waste of Time
In the BBC series of letters from African writers, Ghanaian
journalist and former government minister Elizabeth Ohene explains GMT or Ghana
Maybe Time. It is accepted practice in Ghana that public officials are late to
functions. Indeed, they are expected to be late. “I know how entrenched this is
in our attitudes because when I was a minister of state I would regularly
arrive at functions at the scheduled time and find that nobody was expecting me
to have arrived on time.” At his inauguration, President Nana Addo Dankwa
Akufo-Addo, bemoaned the culture of official functions starting late. He
promised he would set a personal example and be on time. He has since then been
making a special effort and arrives on time for functions. This, however, does
not appear to have led to much change in attitude towards time-keeping whether
church services or providing a service.
