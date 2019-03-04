Africa Top10 News

1 Addressing the White Saviour Debate in Uganda

Olivia Alaso and Kelsey Nielsen run ‘No White Saviours’ (NWS) in Uganda to challenge the way development and evangelical work was done on the African continent. They first met at a clinic in Jinja in 2013 where Alaso had taken her child, who had malaria. The pair says there is an underlying discrimination in development narratives and the relationship between white and black people. Alaso and Nielsen work with organisations and individuals to raise awareness about the white saviour complex. It is a difficult issue because of the high levels of poverty in much of Africa. The group recently took television journalist Stacey Dooley to task for posting a photograph of herself with a black child on social media while filming for Comic Relief in Uganda. Charities including Comic Relief step in to provide services where governments are failing. NWS extended an invitation to Dooley, saying it hoped she would take it as an opportunity to listen and learn. But it said she did not reply.



SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN