Africa Top10 News

1A Program to Build the Future of African Architecture
The African Design Centre (ADC), a program seeking to shake up the highly unequal business of African architecture. Last summer, the first cohort of ADC graduates completed its inaugural 20-month fellowship in Kigali, Rwanda. The ten fellows, hailing from eight African nations, are now upending architecture, design and construction across a continent where rapid urbanization and population growth are presenting severe challenges to governments, with the needs of the poorest left unmet. Their signature achievement is the Ruhehe Primary School in northern Rwanda, where more than 1,000 children now receive an education in a custom-built space, constructed almost entirely from materials sourced 150 kilometers from the site, and honed by builders, carpenters and masons from the area.
SOURCES: CNN
2A Petition Calling Guinea to Halt Hydro Plans and Adopt Solar Power
Up to 1,500 chimpanzees could be killed by a new Chinese dam that will swamp a crucial sanctuary for the endangered primate in Guinea. The 294MW Koukoutamba dam will be built by Sinohydro, the world’s biggest hydroelectric power plant construction company, in the middle of a newly declared protected area called the Moyen-Bafing National park. The flooding of swathes of the park is expected to force the displacement of 8,700 people. The highlands of Guinea are home to Africa’s healthiest remaining population of about 16,500 western chimpanzees. Moyen-Bafing reserve was established in 2016 as a “chimpanzee offset” and funded by two mining companies – Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée and Guinea Alumina Corporation – in return for permission to open mineral excavation sites inside other territories of the primate. The plan for the dam is popular in Guinea. But conservationists say the local population is unaware that the electricity will not be generated for them.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
3Eritrea’s Faceless Journo
He’s the editor of a popular Facebook page that provides news from a country with one of the world’s worst records on press freedom. The international media monitoring organisation describes Eritrea as “a dictatorship in which the media have no rights”. That makes J’s page, Eritrean Press, unusual – and perhaps unique. It has more than 250,000 followers, and is independent of the Eritrean government. J lives in Britain, but makes occasional trips back to Eritrea. Not even the page’s eight volunteer writers – based in Eritrea, Britain and the US – know his real name. Alongside politics and satire, there are reports about the national cycling team, human interest stories and posts original art deco architecture in the capital Asmara.
SOURCES: BBC
4Harare’s Lacklustre Performance
Zimbabwe might have surpassed its 2018 gold production target, but some say there is little to show for it as the country’s economy remains in crisis. Small miners accounted for 50 percent of Zimbabwe’s 2018 gold production of 33 tons. Despite the figures, analysts point to corruption, mismanagement and a lack of proper policies as reasons for Zimbabwe’s failure to benefit much from the country’s mineral wealth.
SOURCES: VOA
5Does South Africa have Room for Highly-skilled Foreigners?
Foreign workers in South Africa with expertise deemed vital to the economy are worried that authorities will reduce the number of critical skills eligible for work permits; a move they say could force some of them out of the country as early as April. Immigration lawyers say a shortened list of critical skills circulating among foreign workers, marked “draft confidential” in a copy obtained by Reuters, is being rushed through without adequate consultation, a suggestion dismissed by the government. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said efforts to attract skilled foreigners needs strengthening as visa rejections had fuelled perceptions that South African officials are xenophobic.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
6How Ethiopia is Managing Refugees and Shoppers from Eritrea
Peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and the opening of their previously closed and dangerous border, sent shockwaves of hope and optimism throughout the two countries. But a new issue has arisen: whether Eritreans coming into Ethiopia should still be classed as refugees. The historic shift in Ethiopia-Eritrea relations means Eritreans can cross one of the world’s former most dangerous borders without a passport or permit. Refugee process still continues at the Tigray office for Ethiopia’s Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs, known as ARRA. “Ethiopia is a signatory to the Geneva convention on refugees, so for now there is no change in their refugee status,” says Tekie Gebreyesas with ARRA. “The relationship between the two countries has improved, but the internal situation in Eritrea is still the same.”
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
7Africa’s Goal of ‘Silencing the Guns’
The U.N. Security Council welcomed Africa’s campaign for “Silencing the Guns” on the continent by 2020 and called for international support to achieve peace in every country. A resolution adopted unanimously by the council “expresses support for initiatives aimed at finding African solutions to African problems” while recognizing that other countries can help accelerate progress. The council noted efforts by the African Union and regional groups to create a conflict-free continent, but it also expressed concern “over the challenging security situation in parts of Africa.” It pointed to threats posed by terrorism, maritime piracy, tensions between farmers and herders, transnational organized crime, and “the persistent violence perpetrated by insurgents, rebel, and armed groups.”
SOURCES: WASHINGTON POST
8Tanzania’s Cashew Nut Crisis
Officials are struggling to get buyers for cashew nuts it unilaterally bought from farmers after a November 2018 price standoff with private buyers. Government opted to buy all harvests after private buyers failed to up their prices at the request of President John Pombe Magufuli. The army subsequently collected all the harvests from farmers in the country’s southern region. President Magufuli doubled the price of a kilo of cashew nut to a little over $1. Three months on, the Trade and Industry Minister Joseph Kakunda says the government has realised that it lacked capacity to process all the nuts. They are now in search of buyers for 200,000 tonnes of the product.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
9Stopping Africa’s Deserts
China plans to help control desertification along artery roads in eight Central Asian and African countries. It is also compiling a list of desertification technologies and demands for Belt and Road countries as part of its efforts to promote international prevention and treatment of desertification. China has achieved remarkable progress in desertification control over the years by launching major ecological projects, including the Three North Shelterbelt Project (or Sanbei Shelter-forest Project) and the project of turning marginal farmland into forests.
SOURCES: CGTN AFRICA
10[PIC GALLERY] Senegal’s Sights and Wonders
Senegal is teeming with UNESCO World Heritage sites, having a grand total of seven, the fifth highest of any country in Africa. These include five spots that made it onto the UNESCO list because of their cultural significance, plus two natural wonders. Some of the sites, like the island of Gorée, have a dark history due to their role in the slave trade, while others like the stone circles of Senegambia are yet to be fully explained. Archaeologists aren’t quite sure why so many were built, but they do know the area reflects the remains of a highly organized society that lasted for centuries.
SOURCES: AFK TRAVEL