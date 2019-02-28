Africa Top10 News

2 A Petition Calling Guinea to Halt Hydro Plans and Adopt Solar Power

Up to 1,500 chimpanzees could be killed by a new Chinese dam that will swamp a crucial sanctuary for the endangered primate in Guinea. The 294MW Koukoutamba dam will be built by Sinohydro, the world’s biggest hydroelectric power plant construction company, in the middle of a newly declared protected area called the Moyen-Bafing National park. The flooding of swathes of the park is expected to force the displacement of 8,700 people. The highlands of Guinea are home to Africa’s healthiest remaining population of about 16,500 western chimpanzees. Moyen-Bafing reserve was established in 2016 as a “chimpanzee offset” and funded by two mining companies – Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée and Guinea Alumina Corporation – in return for permission to open mineral excavation sites inside other territories of the primate. The plan for the dam is popular in Guinea. But conservationists say the local population is unaware that the electricity will not be generated for them.



SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN