Africa Top10 News

6 Zanzibari Women Take the Dive

In 2011, Zanzibar was struck by tragedy. A spice islander boat sunk and most of the locals on board drowned. Now a community initiative has set out to prevent this by offering everyone, of all ages, swimming and water safety lessons. Named “The Panje Project,” after a local fish, the organization which began in 2011, launched the swim program in 2013 with just 20 students on the northern tip of the island. Five years later, the tiny civic project runs programs across Zanzibar and has taught 7000 people to swim. But getting women and children hasn’t been without its challenges. The island is mostly Muslim and traditional swimwear has been a hinderance, until now, the team has designed a burkini for the female students. The full-length swimsuits meant that the girls didn’t feel self-conscious or uncomfortable.

SOURCES: CNN