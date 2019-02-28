Africa Top10 News

1Britain’s Last African Colony
The United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ), has that ruled “the process of decolonization of Mauritius was not lawfully completed” and the UK should relinquish the Chagos Archipelago “as rapidly as possible.” Back in 1964 while Mauritius was negotiating its independence from the United Kingdom, the United Kingdom had entered into secret talks with the United States of America to acquire the Chagos Archipelago for use as a military base. The Chagossians have been fighting for their right to return home since their eviction, and Mauritius launched legal proceedings to have the island restated as part of its sovereign control. They scored a major victory in 2017, when the United Nations General Assembly voted that the matter be referred to its principal judicial organ, the ICJ.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
2Buhari Wins Nigeria’s Favour
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has won a second term in office. He won by 3.9 million votes, having garnered 15.2 million or 56% of the vote.The turnout, based on valid votes, was 33.2 percent. In the 2015 presidential election, turnout was 44 percent. Hours after the president was announced the winner of Saturday’s delayed election, Atiku Abubakar said that the reason he had not called Buhari to congratulate him was because he had “never seen our democracy so debased”. Nigeria’s opposition leader denounced the poll as a “sham” and vowed to mount a legal challenge.
SOURCES: VOA
3Egypt Transport Minister Quits over Deadly Train Fire
At least 25 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a train crashed at high speed into a barrier at Cairo’s main station, causing its fuel tank to explode and triggering a huge fire. The explosion and fire blasted through people on the platform in the busy Ramses station in downtown Cairo. A surveillance video shared by local media showed the moment of impact when the car barrelled past people who were then engulfed in flames and smoke. Egypt’s transport minister, Hisham Arafat, resigned hours after the prime minister, Mostafa Madbouly, promised a tough response if any negligence was found. Egyptians have long complained that the government has failed to deal with chronic transport problems and poorly maintained railway lines.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
4Africa’s Biggest Pay-TV Group MultiChoice Debuts on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
South African ecommerce giant Naspers decided to spin off MultiChoice after coming under pressure in recent years to find ways to narrow a valuation discount between its market value and that of its one-third stake in Chinese internet group Tencent. Naspers did not raise any money from the listing with the 439 million shares instead being distributed to current Naspers shareholders on a one-for-one basis for its listed shares and one for five unlisted A class shares. Founded 30 years ago, MultiChoice reaches around 14 million households in 50 African countries, offering both paid-TV products and a fledgling streaming service called Showmax.
SOURCES: MYBROADBAND
5Harare’s New Trading Platform
Zimbabwe’s central bank has sold up to $20 million to banks for trading on a newly-launched forex interbank market, but the money could be exhausted by the end of next week due to high demand. But banks were under orders to restrict transactions to companies and individuals with foreign payments to make that would stimulate economic growth. Many anticipated walking into banks to buy U.S. dollars after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) scrapped a discredited 1:1 dollar peg for surrogate bond notes and electronic dollars last week, merging them into a lower-value transitional currency called the RTGS dollar.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
6Zanzibari Women Take the Dive
In 2011, Zanzibar was struck by tragedy. A spice islander boat sunk and most of the locals on board drowned. Now a community initiative has set out to prevent this by offering everyone, of all ages, swimming and water safety lessons. Named “The Panje Project,” after a local fish, the organization which began in 2011, launched the swim program in 2013 with just 20 students on the northern tip of the island. Five years later, the tiny civic project runs programs across Zanzibar and has taught 7000 people to swim. But getting women and children hasn’t been without its challenges. The island is mostly Muslim and traditional swimwear has been a hinderance, until now, the team has designed a burkini for the female students. The full-length swimsuits meant that the girls didn’t feel self-conscious or uncomfortable.
SOURCES: CNN
7Ethiopia Gets Serious about its Business Environment
Ethiopia continues to work towards improving ease of doing business in the country as part of wider economic reforms of the Abiy Ahmed led government. The move according to the Prime Minister’s office is to help create a conducive environment for businesses to start up and to also have access to finance. The result of a good business atmosphere and finance the PM said will be a “means of tackling structural problem of unemployment.” Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation suffers a high unemployment rate. Abiy also stressed that in addressing access to finance problems faced by many startups, a revision of lending practices which allows putting up movable assets as collateral is being put in place.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
8The Woman Revamping Zambia’s Healthcare
Mwandwe Chileshe is a Global Health Corps alumni who has carved out a meaningful career path in Zambia’s health and nutrition sector. Her work in nutrition and global health stemmed from her own struggles with ill health. As a university student she was suddenly struck with multiple abdomen complications which made her ealise that access to health services wasn’t accessible for all. When she started to work on nutrition she was exposed to the dire effects of hunger and malnutrition on women, girls, and children. Children who lack access to adequate nutrition and consequently suffer from chronic malnutrition (stunting).
SOURCES: SHE LEADS AFRICA
9A Case for Evidence-based Policies in Africa
African countries are also experiencing the revolution when it comes to volume, types, sources, frequency and speed of data production. This is particularly true in the population and health sector. There’s more population and health information available in the public domain than ever. Ministries of health in most African countries conduct periodic health programme reviews to establish whether policies are producing the desired results. Countries also undertake assessments on the incidence, distribution, and control of diseases. This is done through frequent analysis of routinely collected data with the aim of improving programmes. These periodic reviews usually serve as important input for national strategic plans. But there are still challenges with the collection of accurate and timely data, their utility, use and analytical capacity.
SOURCES: THE CONVERSATION
10[WATCH] Egyptian Seamstress’ Short Term Goal
Egyptian seamstress Baraka Shenouda was born without forearms and sews with her feet. But she says it’s hard to earn a living. A law passed in 2018 by the Egyptian government promises more jobs for people with disabilities, as part of a wider push to improve inclusion.ln an interview with BBC Africa Baraka says she is learning to read and write so that she can one day apply for one of these jobs and secure a more reliable income.
SOURCES: BBC