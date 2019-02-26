Africa Top10 News

1 Investing in Africa 101

There is no simple or straightforward way to answer the question of where to open shop or invest. One big reason: It’s difficult to work out the metrics. The data that matter most varies from investor to investor. In the fast-evolving world of finance, even established broad measures like gross domestic product are being challenged, particularly in the African context where the informal market often gets underestimated or overlooked. The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index has become a useful tool to help manage corporate expectations. The Global Markets Complexity Index (GMCI) assesses 83 countries across 31 measures of market, operational, and regulatory complexity, and puts them into eight groups with “distinct complexity profiles.” From a corporate perspective the Group 1 (“MVPs”) has countries like the US and Australia, while India, Kenya and South Africa are in Group 6 (“The Builders”). Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Bangladesh are in Group 8 (“Only the Brave”).

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA