Africa Top10 News

1Investing in Africa 101
There is no simple or straightforward way to answer the question of where to open shop or invest. One big reason: It’s difficult to work out the metrics. The data that matter most varies from investor to investor. In the fast-evolving world of finance, even established broad measures like gross domestic product are being challenged, particularly in the African context where the informal market often gets underestimated or overlooked. The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index has become a useful tool to help manage corporate expectations. The Global Markets Complexity Index (GMCI) assesses 83 countries across 31 measures of market, operational, and regulatory complexity, and puts them into eight groups with “distinct complexity profiles.” From a corporate perspective the Group 1 (“MVPs”) has countries like the US and Australia, while India, Kenya and South Africa are in Group 6 (“The Builders”). Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Bangladesh are in Group 8 (“Only the Brave”).
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
2Kenya’s Succession Battle
A split in the ruling party over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor is reigniting political tensions and threatening to hobble the government’s ambitious reform agenda. Alliances in Kenyan politics are often in flux, but analysts say the current spat between Deputy President William Ruto and an ally of Kenyatta is particularly worrying and exposes a rupture between Kenya’s two most senior politicians. David Murathe, a former vice chairman of the ruling Jubilee party, has launched a series of stinging public attacks on Ruto this year. He has accused the leader of the politically influential Rift Valley region of embezzling public funds and declared him unfit to succeed Kenyatta as the party’s next candidate for head of state. Kenya is East Africa’s biggest economy and an important commercial hub for many of the region’s biggest companies. Analysts warn that renewed political infighting could curtail development.
SOURCES: OZY
3Algerians Want their President to Retire
The Algerian capital, Algiers, has had its biggest street demonstrations in over a decade in recent days as crowds protested against Abdelaziz Bouteflika seeking a fifth term as president after 20 years in power. Students led fresh demonstrations on Tuesday after several days of angry protests that began on Friday when tens of thousands of people took to the streets in towns and villages across the country. It is rare for protests to be tolerated by authorities, particularly in Algiers, where demonstrations have been banned since 2001. Bouteflika, 81, has been in office since 1999, but he is in ill-health and has been seen in public only a handful of times since suffering a stroke in 2013. A veteran of Algeria’s independence struggle against the colonial power France, he is the country’s longest-serving president.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
4Remembering a Bold Curator of Contemporary African Art
Bisi Silva used her own money to found a nonprofit art gallery called the Center for Contemporary Art, Lagos in 2007. She made it a hub for bold and experimental sculpture, painting, photography and video and performance art that could ignite local and global interest. She died of breast cancer on Feb. 12 in a Lagos hospital at age 56. She curated exhibitions of African art around the world, one, in Helsinki, Finland, in 2011, featuring the Nigerian photographer J. D. Okhai Ojeikere’s images of African women’s exotic hairstyles which she turned into a book.)Others showed the work of the Ghanaian-born sculptor El Anatsui in Amsterdam and Johannesburg. Ms. Silva felt that her mission was to change the way contemporary African art was being viewed from a Western perspective and to develop African artists in ways that their schools were not. She created the Asiko Art School — actually a series of pop-up schools holding annual, monthlong educational gatherings in various African countries including Senegal, Ghana and Ethiopia, where artists, writers, historians, curators and teachers immersed themselves in seminars, workshops and exhibitions.
SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES
5Botswana Lends a Helping Hand
Botswana has offered to lend Zimbabwe $600 million to support its diamond industry and local private firms. The loan will consist of $500 million dollars for Zimbabwe’s diamond industry and a further $100 million to help private companies, whose operations have been hamstrung by the dollar shortage. Zimbabwe’s diamond sector has struggled since the government kicked out private companies from the eastern Marange fields in early 2016 after they declined to merge under the state-owned mining company.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
6[WATCH] Taking East Africans Around
Kenya’s ride-hailing company ‘Little Cab’ is expanding to Tanzania and Ghana. The company will start offering rides in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam next week and plans to launch in Accra by May.
SOURCES: VOA
7Here’s why Tanzania is Featuring in Discussions of Africa’s Soccer Hotspots
The skills of soccer freestyle queen Hadhara Charles are winning plaudits from celebrities across the world including US President Donald Trump. A viral tweet of Charles displaying her range of flicks and tricks in a dress and flip-flops has been watched more than 10 million times, earning 125,000 retweets and more than 400,000 likes. Charles, a mother of two, is a specialist in the art of freestyle soccer, which is based on juggling and tricks with the ball using any part of the body. The freestyler has won acclaim in her home country and represented Tanzania in events in Gabon, Cameroon, South Africa, and Ethiopia. In 2018, Charles came third in the first African Freestyle Football Championship.
SOURCES: CNN
8[WATCH]Hard Knock Life for Nigerians
In Nigeria, unemployment and poverty are forcing many young people to turn to crime and they are tapping into the country’s rich resources of oil. Africa’s largest producer of crude oil is losing millions of dollars because of theft, but some locals say the illicit way is their only means of survival.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
9A New Mobile Network in South Africa
King Goodwill Zwelithini, JR Capital, and a mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) have partnered to create Bayede Mobile, and it aims to provide affordable mobile rates. King Zwelithini was quoted as saying: “I want to be part of a movement that helps provide an affordable solution for the poor and marginalised in their use of technology, allowing them the opportunity to connect and empower themselves.” The King also called for strategic partnerships with religious organisations, tribal leaders, and other institutions. Bayede Mobile said it will leverage the existing infrastructure of some of South Africa’s biggest mobile networks, and will offer an affordable flat rate for connectivity. The network is expected to launch in mid-2019.
SOURCES: MY BROAD BAND
10[PIC GALLERY] Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Official Visit to Morocco
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent three days in Morocco to support girls’ education and strengthening links with the UK. Kensington Palace said the charity Education for All “has given girls from the poorest villages and most remote areas of Morocco the chance to reach their potential and contribute to Morocco’s continued development”. Every event was designed to fit with their passions and promote their causes. During the visit, the pregnant duchess was given a traditional Moroccan henna tattoo, which is intended to bring luck to her first child.
SOURCES: BBC