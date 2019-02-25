Africa Top10 News

1The First Actor of Egyptian Origin to Win the Oscar for ‘Best Actor’
Rami Malek has made history by becoming the first actor of Arab heritage to win the best actor Oscar, after taking the Academy Award for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Born to Egyptian parents who immigrated to Los Angeles from Cairo, the Bohemian Rhapsody star rejected typecasting roles as a terrorist before accepting this role. Malek found his Middle Eastern background a help as well as a hindrance when it came to starting out as an actor: early roles included the pharaoh in all three Night at the Museum films, an Egyptian vampire in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, and as a terrorist in 24. It was this last role, which aired in 2010 that prompted him to refuse any negative portrayals of Arabs.
SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA | THE GUARDIAN
2South Africa’s Caster Semenya is in a Gender-based Battle that Could End her Career
The Olympic gold medallist is challenging a new set of rules by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that would be imposed on athletes with differences of sex development (DSD). Semenya, through years of often sexist scrutiny, has become the face of what the athletics federation sees as a condition to be cured, while others see it as a genetic gift. Earlier this month the IAAF announced that it would be implementing a new standard to force athletes who identify as female to medically drop their natural testosterone levels “into the female range in order to compete at the elite level in the female classification.” Athletes who faced sexism in their own careers, like tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King have publicly supported Semenya, as has has Nike’s latest advert, voiced by Serena Williams and featuring top female athletes. Experts on Semenya’s side have argued that not only are men not subjected to similar gender scrutiny, the IAAF’s understanding of gender is clearly outdated.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
3The Results You’ve Been Waiting For
Senegal’s electoral commission warned candidates not to release their own tallies following the announcement that incumbent President Macky Sall had won Sunday’s presidential election. The country’s Prime Minister Mahammed Dionne cited a provincial tally saying “Our gathered results show that our candidate has largely won the election in the 13 out of 14 regions in the country. We can expect a minimum of 57 percent.” Meanwhile early results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria put incumbent Muhammadu Buhari ahead. He won in three of Nigeria’s 36 states – two in the southwest and one in the east. His main challenger and former vice-president Atiku Abubakar won in the capital Abuja.
SOURCES: NEWS 24 | REUTERS AFRICA
4Instead of Leaving, Sudan’s Bashir is Reshuffling his Cabinet
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has appointed a new first vice president and prime minister, a day after declaring a year-long state of emergency to counter protests calling for his removal from office. In a televised address to the nation, the 75-year-old urged his opponents to join a “path of national reconciliation” and called on parliament to postpone constitutional amendments that would have allowed him to seek another term in a presidential election in 2020. He also pledged to form a government of technocrats to address the country’s chronic economic woes, which have been the driving force behind the protests against his rule.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
5Kenya’s Retail Sector Diversifying Amid a Changing Market
Kenya’s retail sector is diversifying with the entry of new players and international brands into the market. This is despite the retail sector growing at a “lethargic rate” compared to economic growth in the East African hub in 2018. The retail sector has been impacted by increases in taxes and government regulations following the drawn-out elections of 2017, despite the Kenyan economy growing at a fast rate. GDP is expected to grow by 5.9% for 2018 overall, on the back of improved weather conditions and a stabilising macroeconomic environment. Increases in taxes and business regulations as a result of Kenya’s new Finance Act (2018) may have played a role, but it remains to be seen to what extent this act will affect the retail and broader real estate markets.” The Finance Act was signed into law in September 2018. One of the big changes is the introduction of 8% VAT on petroleum products, which was previously VAT exempt.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
6The Best Thing to Happen to South Africa’s Stray Dogs
Woof Project is a funky mobile adoption pop-up housed in a converted shipping container in Cape Town’s popular tourist attraction, the V&A Waterfront. It’s been running for 81 weeks and in that time has helped more than 1,300 dogs from shelters all over the Western Cape find homes. Averaging 17 adoptions per weekend — compared to 0.8 per day at a regular. “Marketing and design can save lives,” says project founder Joanne Lefson. Part of the attraction is renaming the animals according to a weekly theme i.e. Chubby Checker, Bananarama and Aerosmith and taking funky headshots for the project’s social media channels. Public response has been so encouraging that Lefson is trying to work out how to expand the project nationally and internationally.
SOURCES: OZY
7African Women on the Front Line
For hundreds of years, women have played a vital role in African peace and security. They’ve sacrificed in liberation struggles and offered unique skills in peacekeeping operations. But women’s contributions have come at a cost. Despite making strides toward representation across the continent’s militaries, women continue to fight harassment and discrimination at all levels of service. And when conflicts subside, they often receive less recognition than their male counterparts. Women also face challenges in peacekeeping missions across Africa, despite offering unique strengths. Female peacekeepers play a critical role in bringing women in conflict areas into the peace process and giving them a voice, according to the United Nations. Women can assist victims of sexual assault and shield children from violence in ways male soldiers cannot. In some cultures, only female peacekeepers can speak to women in need of aid — an unknown man doing so could cause fear or offense, shutting down important conversations and interventions.
SOURCES: VOA
8Fast Company’s Most Innovative African Companies
American business magazine, Fast Company has revealed its list of 10 most innovative companies in Africa for 2019. The winners were selected based on those “making the most profound impact on both industry and culture,” the magazine said. African Leadership University (ALU) earned this year’s number one spot for remaking education for the new era. ALU currently has campuses in Mauritius, Rwanda, and Kenya with hopes of 25 more campuses around Africa by 2060. Flutterwave, the Nigerian startup easing e-commerce payments in more than 150 countries was named second. The company is also testing a solution that is directly targeted at SMEs and will allow them to convert their Instagram pages to online stores. Kenya’s Flare got the third spot for building a brand-new emergency response system, which launched commercially.
SOURCES: FAST COMPANY
9This Mining Dispute in Guinea is Finally Over
Israeli mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz is making a dramatic return to Guinea after the billionaire ended a bitter dispute with the West African country that brought his business empire to its knees. The settlement, brokered by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, ends a seven-year-old dispute centered on one of the world’s richest mineral deposits that included a colorful list of characters from billionaire George Soros to former U.K. leader Tony Blair and mining heavyweights Rio Tinto Group and Vale SA. After months of secret negotiations, Steinmetz’s BSG Resources Ltd. agreed with Guinean President Alpha Conde to withdraw allegations of corruption leveled against each other over years and to drop a two-year-old arbitration case over the Simandou iron-ore project.
SOURCES: BLOOMBERG
10[PIC GALLERY] Africa’s Largest Film Festival
Some 100,000 people are expected to attend 450 screenings over the next week at the Fespaco film festival in Burkina Faso. Since Fespaco began 50 years ago, no woman has ever won the top prize, the Golden Stallion of Yennenga. Fespaco, the acronym in French of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, is held every two years. One of the favourites this year is Rafiki by Kenya’s Wanuri Kahiu, about a lesbian affair. It was temporarily banned in her home country but was shown at the Cannes film festival in France. Another leading contender for the prize to be announced on Saturday is Desrances, a film by Burkina Faso director Apolline Traore about the post-election violence in Ivory Coast in 2010-11.
SOURCES: BBC