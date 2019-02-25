Africa Top10 News

2 South Africa’s Caster Semenya is in a Gender-based Battle that Could End her Career

The Olympic gold medallist is challenging a new set of rules by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that would be imposed on athletes with differences of sex development (DSD). Semenya, through years of often sexist scrutiny, has become the face of what the athletics federation sees as a condition to be cured, while others see it as a genetic gift. Earlier this month the IAAF announced that it would be implementing a new standard to force athletes who identify as female to medically drop their natural testosterone levels “into the female range in order to compete at the elite level in the female classification.” Athletes who faced sexism in their own careers, like tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King have publicly supported Semenya, as has has Nike’s latest advert, voiced by Serena Williams and featuring top female athletes. Experts on Semenya’s side have argued that not only are men not subjected to similar gender scrutiny, the IAAF’s understanding of gender is clearly outdated.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA