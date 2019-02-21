Africa Top10 News

7 A Solution for Beekeeping Challenges in Africa

Farmer Amaete Umanah is a Nigerian-American entrepreneur, who describes himself as a “farmhacker”. He has developed a sophisticated monitoring system with his company Honeyflow Africa, founded with partner Joshua Agbomedarho, which he believes can revolutionize the Nigerian honey industry. “We’re digitizing how we monitor bees,” says Umanah. “With modern technology…we can help local economies and alleviate poverty.” The Honeyflow Africa system is composed of a battery of sensors feeding information to a smartphone app that allows the beekeeper to monitor their hives remotely. A device installed inside the hive monitors temperature and humidity to ensure that optimal conditions are contained. The device also captures sound, which is analyzed with artificial intelligence software to detect the behavioral patterns of the bee colony, such as preparations for departure. Bees might leave for a variety reasons such as lack of space or water, or too much noise and an early warning system allows beekeepers to take preventative measures.

SOURCES: CNN