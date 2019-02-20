Africa Top10 News

9 Namibia’s Hottest Desert was Once Made of Ice

A team of researchers reported last month in PLoS One that they had pieced together a picture of an ancient flow of ice where around 300 million years ago, Namibia was frozen and located near the South Pole and was smooshed against what is now South America within the emerging Pangea supercontinent. The key piece of evidence came in the form of lacerated Namibian hills formed long ago by the migration of glaciers and icy rivers. This study features some of the oldest descriptions of these ice-formed sculptures, and it is the first time they have been described in southern Africa. Research on these features doesn’t just provide a window into Earth’s distant past. Lauren Knight, a glacial geomorphologist at the University of Portsmouth, says that this ancient ice stream could be compared to those found today in places such Antarctica and Greenland.

SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES