Africa Top10 News

1 The Future of Nigeria’s Biggest Wealth Creator

The state-owned oil refinery in Kaduna is a rusted hulk set on about 1.1 square miles on the parched outskirts of the northern city, has the capacity to process 110,000 barrels of oil a day. Last year it processed virtually nothing. The three other state-owned refineries — in the oil-rich Niger delta region in the south of the country — did not do much better. In the year to October, the refineries operated at barely 11 percent of their capacity of 445,000 barrels a day. In October itself, none of the refineries processed any crude, and they operated at a combined loss of $30 million. The state of the refineries in Africa’s largest crude producer is not only a reflection of the oil and gas sector starved of investment but also a reminder of the country’s sluggish crude-driven economy.

SOURCES: OZY