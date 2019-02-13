Africa Top10 News

5 Looks like a Two-horse Race for the Nigeria Polls

Not much separates the two front-runners contesting Nigeria’s presidential election. Both are men in their 70s with previous experience of high-level politics. Both are from the same ethnic group. And both are Muslims from the north of the country. In one corner is incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress party, known as the APC, and in the other Atiku Abubakar, of the People’s Democratic Party, or PDP. On Saturday, the eyes of the world will once again be on Nigeria to see if this presidential election, the sixth since 1999 can really be free and fair and, more importantly, hold without widespread violence.

SOURCES: CNN | NEW YORK TIMES