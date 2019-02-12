Africa Top10 News

5 Algerian President Says He’s Fit to Lead

Algeria’s 81-year-old president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has been infirm since a stroke in 2013, is planning to run in April’s presidential elections. His candidacy has spurred at least 186 people to request the documents needed to declare their candidacy too. That is more than double the number of potential candidates at this stage in the last presidential campaign, in 2014. Even before Mr. Bouteflika announced that he planned to seek a fifth five-year term, his fitness for office had been questioned, as the 2014 election came a year after a stroke left him speaking and moving with difficulty and largely in a wheelchair. He has been seen in public only a few times a year throughout his fourth term — yet analysts say that many Algerians would most likely vote for him again, for fear of the instability that his departure could unleash.

SOURCES: NEW YORK TIMES