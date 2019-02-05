Africa Top10 News

4 2019 Nigeria Election: How ‘Godfathers’ Influence Politics

“Godfathers” in Nigerian politics don’t usually run for office themselves, but many believe they are the ones who decide the election winners and losers. With campaigning well under way for general elections on 16 February, these are the men – and they invariably are men – who pull the strings behind the scenes. They are political sponsors, who use money and influence to win support for their preferred candidates. Most politicians shy away from the term “godfather” as it has become loaded – associated with bullish tactics and undemocratic practices. “Some of the godfathers are not really out to get money, they just want respect, they want to be venerated if they come into the state; they want to be recognised as the most important person in that society,” says Emmanuel Onwubiko, from Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria.

