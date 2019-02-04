Africa Top10 News

5 U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions on Ghana

The United States has announced that beginning from February 4, its Embassy in Accra will discontinue issuing all non-immigrant visas (NIV) to domestic employees (A3 and G5) of Ghanaian diplomats posted in the US. The imposed visa restrictions follow the government’s refusal to accept Ghanaian nationals deported from the U.S. back into the country. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “has ordered consular officers in Ghana to implement visa restrictions on certain categories of visa applicants,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement. “Ghana has failed to live up to its obligations under international law to accept the return of its nationals ordered removed from the United States.”

SOURCES: CNN | Ghana Web

Where is the Biggest Airport Aviation Hub in Africa?

In its pursuit to become Africa’s gateway into the world, Ethiopia this week boasts a new milestone. Ethiopian Prime Minister Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the newly expanded Addis Ababa Bole International Airport terminal as the biggest airport aviation hub in Africa. The news created a buzz across the continent, with reports stating that Bole was now the biggest airport in Africa. Yet that distinction still goes to O.R. Tambo airport in Johannesburg, which is the biggest and busiest airport in Africa—receiving over 21 million people annually with the capacity to process up to 28 million. In many ways, however, Ethiopia is winning the battle to become the aviation hub in Africa, thanks to Ethiopian Airlines rapid growth.

SOURCES: QuartzAfrica | EthiopiaNege