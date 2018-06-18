Africa Top10 News

7 The Woman Taking on Togo’s Dynasty

Farida Nabourema has been fighting for democracy in her country at a high price; she’s had to sacrifice her family, friends and her safety. Nabourema has lived in exile from Togo for 10 years after speaking out against the regime of Faure Gnassingbé, whose family has ruled the West African nation for more than 50 years. “When I look at all the sacrifices that were made for us to get this far, from my grandfather’s generation to my father’s and now to mine, I am filled with gratitude and hope.” She tells CNN how her talks against the Togolese government have caused trouble when appealing in some African countries, but enthused when she sees that citizens are standing their ground for divergent voices.

SOURCES: CNN