Africa Top10 News

1Community-run Saving Groups in Kenya Cater for Entrepreneurial Women
Financial Sector Deepening, an organisation that promotes financial inclusion, says 41 percent of Kenyans use chamas; a system mostly used by women, who organise themselves in groups for saving, lending and borrowing. Financial inclusion, particularly for women, is crucial to economic growth and a key aspect of the Sustainable Development Goals, a set of international targets established to dramatically reduce poverty by 2030.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera
2Becoming Africa’s Leading Aviation Hub
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated the newly-expanded terminal of the Bole International Airport, the main hub of Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa. The project, which was funded and built by China for $363 million, triple the airport’s size and can now accommodate up to 22 million passengers annually from its current 7 million. Last year, Addis Ababa overtook Dubai as the leading transfer hub for long-haul travel to sub-Saharan Africa. The terminal and a new luxury hotel are a great boost for the state carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, which is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan aimed at becoming Africa’s leading airline group.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
3Zimbabwe Lawyers call for a Fair Trial
Among the lawyers’ complaints is the courts’ refusal to grant bail to more than 1,000 civilians arrested during this month’s protests over a fuel hike. They say courts are “fast tracking” trials of the protesters before they get all materials they want to defend themselves. Zimbabwe’s lawyers Tuesday took to the streets and petitioned the government complaining over what they called deteriorating rule of law, as the High Court delivered a bail ruling on pastor-cum-activist Evan Mawarire.
SOURCES: VOA
4The Fight for Resources in Libya
The head of Libya’s national oil company wants to set up a national force armed with surveillance to protect the country’s petroleum assets after repeated seizures of oil installations by militias. Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of the National Oil Corporation, said the force would require an annual budget of $10m and be under the control of the UN-recognised government. But the force could include members of the Libyan National Army headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the dominant figure in Libya’s east. He said his plan for a national, non-tribal, oil installation protection force should start with a pilot project in El Sharara once it was secured.
SOURCES: The Guardian
5Fears of Child-smuggling in DR Congo in the Spotlight
Belgian authorities have asked for DNA samples of children adopted from the Democratic Republic of Congo to establish if their biological parents are still alive. Media reports say officials have contacted the adoptive parents of some 15 children to find out if the youngsters were kidnapped. Prosecutors suspect the parents thought they were sending their children to a Kinshasa holiday camp not an orphanage. The orphanage has since been shut down pending investigations.
SOURCES: BBC
6How Bad is Corruption in Africa?
Transparency International says sub-Saharan Africa is still the worst performing of all regions, adding that governments had failed to translate anti-corruption commitments into any real progress. Seychelles, with a score of 66, was ranked 28th worldwide and the highest in the region, followed by Botswana, Cape Verde, Rwanda, Namibia, Mauritius, São Tomé and Principe, and Senegal. South Africa ranked 73rd of the 180 countries and territories surveyed.
SOURCES: TimesLive
7Tragedy Off Djibouti’s Coast
The death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats off the coast of Djibouti has risen to 28, with perhaps 130 more still missing. Two vessels carrying migrants departed from Godoria on the country’s northeast coast on Tuesday morning but sank in heavy seas 30 minutes into the journey, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The coastguard is still conducting search and rescue operations with patrol boats. Located across the Bab al-Mandeb strait from Yemen and next to Somalia and Ethiopia, Djibouti has in recent years become a transit point for migrants heading to find work on the Arabian Peninsula.
SOURCES: New York Times
8A New Order in the DRC
Full-fledged democracy in Congo has been a distant dream since the 1961 assassination of Patrice Lumumba, independent Congo’s first prime minister. Analysts say Kabila will continue to play a major role in Congolese politics. Which will be difficult to erase in the new administration,before the election, Tshisekedi often stressed his belief that Congo needed a “truth and reconciliation commission” similar to Rwanda’s or South Africa’s that would hold Kabila to account.
SOURCES: Washington Post
9Do Well By Doing Good: Making Business A Full Partner In Africa’s Transformation
Graça Machel advocate for a social compact which would see governments, the private sector, academia, and civil-society organizations agree on shared responsibilities to solve Africa’s biggest social and economic challenges and achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Those goals are an ambitious, universal call to end poverty, protect the environment, and ensure that all members of our global family enjoy peace and prosperity. Machel plays a central role for the private sector to partner in poverty-eradication efforts and collaborate with public-sector and civil-society actors to drive job creation on a massive scale. Business leaders should ask themselves, “If our country has a certain percentage of young people who are unemployed, what kind of creative, forward-thinking changes do we have to implement to accelerate job creation and increase employment opportunities for our youth? How can we move from producing 5,000 jobs a year to two million a year, for example?”
SOURCES: Africa.com
10Young African Entrepreneur Launches New Cosmetics Line
Nigerian-born, Uche Enweugwu has been in the makeup industry for a few years. She began her makeup career in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada and is now looking to expand her brand/expertise worldwide. Initially, she started out by launching her own YouTube platform – MakeupbySwift and is now launching her own cosmetic brand – CUE Cosmetics. The cosmetics industry has become diversified and increasingly competitive with different brands of make-up entering the market every year. Each brand offers a new feature in enhancing beauty in different ways.
SOURCES: She Leads Africa