Africa Top10 News

9 The Transformation of Arts in South Africa

Since the dawn of democracy in 1994, this has been on the cultural agenda since the dawn of democracy in 1994. Prior to that the apartheid government was deeply vested in advancing and funding the performance of Western European art forms.More inclusive performance arena and funding models have emerged in the past 30 years. Arguably, opera has undergone the most significant changes. Once viewed as an elitist Eurocentric art form with little relevance in South Africa, opera has become an international export commodity eliciting pride among all South Africans. Opera used to be seen as a “white” art form. Today most opera singers are black.

SOURCES: The Conversation