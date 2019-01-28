Africa Top10 News

1A Female-focused Ride Hailing App in Kenya
Since 2014, Nairobi has experienced a surge in taxi apps, both local and international, including Uber, Taxify, Little Cab and Mondo. They have quickly become one of the important ways for residents to cope with the city’s poorly managed public transport system. The expansion of the city’s middle class population, armed with smartphones and affordable internet, has been a boon for these apps. But even these apps didn’t make it completely safe for female drivers or female passengers, even in a slightly less male-centric business. All these factors encouraged Mehnaz Sarwar, 33, to launch An-Nisa Taxi, an e-taxi app launched last September exclusively for women and children passengers in Nairobi.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
2Liberia’s Coastguard Turns the Tide against Illegal Fishing
The waters of West Africa are plagued on a daily basis by big industrial vessels from wealthier nations that plunder hundreds of tonnes of fish, at the expense of local fisherman. One 2017 study estimates the cost of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) to just six West African countries at $2.3bn a year. It is a cost that Liberia, one of the world’s poorest nations – and heavily dependent on foreign aid after decades of civil war – cannot afford. Two years ago, the defence ministry took an unusual step to tackle multi-million dollar crimes: partnering with Sea Shepherd, self-styled “eco-vigilantes”, known for controversial tactics against Japanese whalers in the Southern Ocean. Now, the coastguard has officers are on the frontline of Liberia’s ill-matched crackdown on fisheries crime – which Interpol has linked with the trafficking of drugs and people, as well as fraud and tax evasion.
SOURCES: The Guardian
3Zimbabwe Gave Tuku a Rousing Send-off
Music legend Oliver Mtukudzi has been given national hero status following his death. It is the highest honor that can be given to an individual by Zimbabwe and Mtukudzi is the first artist to attain the status. Mtukudzi was one the country’s most celebrated musicians and the Zimbabwe arts regulating body wrote to the President to seek the status for him.
SOURCES: CNN
4[WATCH] Smart Rwanda Master Plan Explained
Rwanda has been looking to create 100,000 off-farm jobs by 2020 under the SMART Rwanda Master Plan. What is the likelihood to achieve this? As 2018 came to a close, Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire shares progress on these ambitious plans and more.
SOURCES: Africa.com
5Commercialising Angola’s Diamonds
Angola is planning to hold its first diamond auction this week, inviting around 35 companies to bid for seven stone. Producers were previously obliged to sell through an opaque government marketing system to buyers selected by the Angolan state; a process they said resulted in prices well below international levels.
SOURCES: Reuters
6More Parties Join Algeria’s Election Race
Algeria’s Movement for the Society of Peace (MSP) has decided to take part in April’s presidential election, naming the party’s head as its candidate. Identifying itself as Islamist and moderate, the MSP had supported ailing incumbent President Abdelaziz Bouteflika within a governing alliance, before going its own way in 2012. Bouteflika, 81, who uses a wheelchair and has rarely been seen in public since a stroke in 2013, is due to complete a fourth term in office on April 28.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera
7Malawi Diversifies its Agricultural Products
Malawi is the latest African country to look at legalizing cannabis after similar moves in Lesotho, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. As Malawi’s tobacco industry – the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner – has dwindled due to anti-tobacco campaigns, farmers are now looking to grow the plant that produces hemp and marijuana.
SOURCES: VOA
8South African Opposition Party to Report Its Neigbour
The Democratic Alliance says it will approach the UN, International Criminal Court (ICC) and parliament over the political and humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe. The organisations criticised the use of the military and live ammunition saying the government has not learned from the deadly post-election crackdown in August in which six people were killed. The party says it will write to the office of the prosecutor of the ICC to request an investigation into the conduct of the government of Zimbabwe as per Article 15 of the Rome Statute as well as request the national assembly to urgently debate the impact of the violence by Zimbabwean government on SA.
SOURCES: Business Day Live
9The Meaning behind Akan Proverbs
The Akan are a West African ethnolinguistic group found in Cote D’Ivoire and Ghana. Proverbs are generally regarded as cultural archives of folk wisdom and are used widely in African settings. By analysing what the proverbs talked about, researchers were able to map out the rules that the collection of proverbs lay out about emotion.
SOURCES: The Conversation
10Moving to Sierra Leone
Krio Borbor whose name is Nick Wood is originally from Utah, in the US, but fell in love with Sierra Leone when he visited in 2010. He has since moved there, where he uses his large following on Instagram, to record his adventures in Sierra Leone and his passion for the language and culture. In a BBC interview, he explains his love of the country and why he is teaching his children Krio.
SOURCES: BBC