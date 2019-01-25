Africa Top10 News

9 Can the DRC’s New Administration Save this Species?

The country is one of the most biodiverse places in Africa and home to an almost-mythical mammal that few people have ever seen. The striped okapi is often described as half-zebra, half-giraffe, so rare is the okapi, that it was unknown to the western world until the turn of the 20th century. While the okapi is virtually unheard of in the West, its image pervades life in the Democratic Republic of Congo gracing cigarette packets, plastic water bottles, and even the back of rumpled Congolese Francs. The okapi is to the Congo what the giant panda is to China or the kangaroo to Australia. But decades of misrule under a succession of dictators has seen much of the Congo’s natural resources spin out of the government’s control, and okapi numbers fall by 50% since 1995.

SOURCES: CNN