Africa Top10 News

Ugandan Inventor Wins Major Prize for a Malaria Detection Device

Brian Gitta, 24, won the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for a device that detects tell-tale signs of malaria by shining a red beam of light on the patient’s finger. The diagnosis is ready to be shared to a mobile phone in a minute. Continue Reading

The Most Educated Ethnic Group in the US

Long known for an intense cultural emphasis on success and education, Nigerians comprise one of the most urbane immigrant communities in the U.S. Four percent of Nigerians in the U.S. have doctorates, compared to 1 percent of white Americans and Nigerian-Americans’ education achievements top those of any other U.S. immigrant group. Continue Reading

Trump’s Funding Cuts have Hit African Countries Hard

Organizations like Wilson Bunde’s are supported by the International Planned Parenthood Federation, a global provider of sexual and reproductive health services, which stands to lose up to $100 million in USAID after refusing to sign up to the terms of Trump’s policy. Continue Reading

West Africa’s Skills and Youth Unemployment Crisis – Why Business Has a Critical Role to Play

Though economic growth is positive, the reality is that many recent graduates and school leavers are struggling to find employment. In Ghana, only 10% of school leavers find work within the first year, while 7.9 million youths in Nigeria remain unemployed. Continue Reading

Critical Shortage of Architects could Leave Ugandan Cities Vulnerable

There are just 178 registered architects in this rapidly urbanising country, where buildings frequently collapse. Buildings designed in Uganda today tend to prioritise a certain aesthetic over practicality or sustainability. Continue Reading

The First Artificial Intelligence Lab in Ethiopia

Assefa, founder and chief executive of iCog, hopes to place artificial intelligence at the heart of Ethiopia’s rapid development, but he receives little backing from the government, which has been encouraging investment in the manufacturing sector. Continue Reading

Calling Out the Situation in Cameroon

A new report by the international human rights group Amnesty International criticizes both the Cameroon military and separatists fighting the independence of the English speaking region for using unnecessary and excessive force. The rights group says civilians are frequently caught up in the violence. Continue Reading

Scam Around Blood Drive in Nigeria

Nigerian police say they were investigating a man for running an illegal blood bank after a teenager needed hospital treatment for giving four pints of blood in a week. Continue Reading

Africa’s Cocoa Producers Tag-team for Better Profits

Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together supply about 60% of the world’s cocoa, will start co-ordinating their sales of the beans as part of efforts to exert more influence on the market. Continue Reading

A Curious New Trend has Developed in African Football

More and more players of African descent have started coming back to the continent to play for their national teams. In this year’s World Cup, for example, 17 of Morocco’s 23 players are European born, mostly in the Netherlands, which has a large Moroccan immigrant community. Continue Reading