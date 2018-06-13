Africa Top10 News

Find out Which African Country is Ranked the Safest

The annual Gallup Global Law and Order Index is a worldwide gauge of people’s sense of personal security and their personal experiences with crime and law enforcement in their countries. Continue Reading

This Man’s Fate Has Major Implications for the CAR and the DRC

On June 8, the International Criminal Court shocked the international justice community and the world by overturning the war crimes conviction of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s former Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba. Continue Reading

5 Reasons to Invest in Mozambique

One of South Africa’s top five African trading partners, Mozambique has been one of the ‘fastest-growing economies’ on the continent for the last two-and-a-half decades. It has outperformed both regional and global growth averages, with rich oil and gas reserves that are attracting substantial investment from across the globe. Continue Reading

No Luck for African World Cup Bid

The North American bid received 134 of the 203 votes, while Morocco polled 65 in the ballot at a FIFA Congress held in Moscow on the eve of the 2018 World Cup. Continue Reading

These Farmers are Producing More Food for Nigerians

Young, urban investors are teaming up with farmers in Nigeria to help them scale up production. Continue Reading

One of Africa’s Most Celebrated Film Festivals Becomes Inclusive

This year, the Zanzibar International Film Festival, will include three days of series screenings including television and web series. It’s a testament to the golden age of television and it signals the development of African television, even as cinema has struggled. Continue Reading

eSwatini Goes Against the Grain

Founded by a Taiwanese Buddhist monk in 2011, the Amitofo center is one of numerous diplomatic and cultural ties that connect Taiwan and the Kingdom of Swaziland, a tiny country wedged between Mozambique and South Africa. Continue Reading

What Widows in the Central African Republic Should Know

According to CAR’s family code, property acquired during a marriage belongs to both spouses and a widow is entitled to half the estate and is allowed to continue living in the home for at least two years. Factors including illiteracy, a dysfunctional judicial system, and a lack of awareness of their rights mean widows don’t press for fair legal settlements. Continue Reading

Nairobi is Diversifying its Sources of Water

One solution is to rehabilitate a series of nearby wetlands, dams and swamps both inside and outside the city, and pump the water to the capital. That is something the government is working on together with donors and the private sector. Continue Reading

Repurposing Basotho Blankets

Cape Town–based Unknown Union is all about “celebrating the art, history and culture of the African continent and their contributions to the broader human experience” through fashion, says self-confessed supernerd Storey. Continue Reading