Africa Top10 News

2 First Drop-in Clinic in West Africa to Wean Opioid Addiction

Known locally as CEPIAD [Centre de prise en charge intégrée des addictions de Dakar], the program is the only one of its kind in Senegal, and West Africa, offering clean needles and opioid substitutes. A nurse calls patients one by one dispensing a small cup of blue liquid. It’s a daily routine for methadone treatment and psychological counselling at the center. A 2017 report showed that out of 37 nations in Africa reporting drug use data to the United Nations, just eight offer this type of therapy to addicts.

SOURCES: CNN