Africa Top10 News

1Putting Moroccan Women First
Moroccan teenager Khadija was kidnapped at knife-point, then raped, beaten and tortured by 12 men during a two-month ordeal. The case caused outrage, and inspired the #Masaktach – ‘I will not keep silent’ – campaign, encouraging women to fight back against the pervasive sexual harassment and violence they encounter on Morocco’s streets.
SOURCES: The Guardian
2First Drop-in Clinic in West Africa to Wean Opioid Addiction
Known locally as CEPIAD [Centre de prise en charge intégrée des addictions de Dakar], the program is the only one of its kind in Senegal, and West Africa, offering clean needles and opioid substitutes. A nurse calls patients one by one dispensing a small cup of blue liquid. It’s a daily routine for methadone treatment and psychological counselling at the center. A 2017 report showed that out of 37 nations in Africa reporting drug use data to the United Nations, just eight offer this type of therapy to addicts.
SOURCES: CNN
3Oil Companies’ Dirty Hands in Nigeria
A court in Milan is considering charges of corruption against Eni and Shell in a controversial oil deal that led to Nigeria losing an estimated $6bn. The campaign group Global Witness has calculated the OPL 245 deal in 2011 deprived Nigeria of double its annual education and healthcare budget. Eni and Shell are accused of knowing the money they paid to Nigeria would be used for bribes.
SOURCES: BBC, The Independent
4Fit for Purpose Toilets in Africa
One of the problems is that existing toilets aren’t a good fit for parts of sub-Saharan Africa because many areas lack water and there are often no proper plumbing or facilities to treat wastewater. As African cities grow and develop, and pressure on natural resources and infrastructure – like sewerage – increase, these systems offer a sustainable and more hygienic way forward.
SOURCES: The Conversation
5Thriving African Immigrant Communities in the US
The streets of Little Senegal in Harlem, New York and the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in Minneapolis share a common trait: they are both home to thriving African immigrant communities from west and east Africa, many of whom practice Islam. From halal meat stores to restaurants, fabric stores and shops selling religious articles, these buzzing enclaves offer a telling portrait of Islam in America.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
6Party Boat Turns into Tragedy
Ugandan Marine security authorities continue to search for bodies after a party boat in poor mechanical condition capsized with 120 people on board Saturday in Lake Victoria. Police say 31 bodies have been recovered with more than 70 people missing and feared dead.
SOURCES: VOA
7Landlessness is a Widespread Problem in Kenya’s Pastoralist Communities
Dupoto-e-maa is a community-based organization that has worked with the Maasai since 1993 on education, infrastructure and land. In 2014, more than 70 percent of pastoralists said they had sold land; less than a third of those had used the proceeds to buy more land, according to a study by Youth Empowerment Support Services (YESS), a local non-profit.
SOURCES: Reuters
8Sorting out Nigeria’s Ports
Nigeria has been trying to grab a larger share of the traffic in West African waters. However, despite some improvements, its ports are still considered some of the worst in the world because of delays, corruption and a lack of infrastructure. And that means it’s losing about $2.8bn every year to competitors.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera
9Prince Harry Honours Zambia’s War Veterans
During his visit to the southern African country, the Duke of Sussex will visit the Burma Barracks in the capital Lusaka, where he will commemorate the country’s World War veterans. He will also attend a board meeting with African Parks and meet Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu to learn about the country’s WWI centenary commemorations.
SOURCES: Daily Mail
10Africa’s New Wellness Retreat Spot
If you’re looking to do your downward facing dog and practice your prana breathing outside of your regular yoga studio. Then push the envelope and go above and beyond with a yoga vacation in a place where nature is dramatic. Kenya is becoming one of the new places to be for yoga escapes and retreats.
SOURCES: AFK Travel