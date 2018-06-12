Africa Top10 News

The ‘Tree of Life’ is Disappearing from Africa’s Landscape

A new study of Africa’s baobab trees found that since 2005, eight of the 13 oldest and five of the six largest have collapsed or died. Continue Reading

Darfur: Light at the end of the Tunnel

The U.N. peacekeeping chief says the situation in Sudan’s troubled Darfur region “has changed radically for the better” and the United Nations and the African Union are recommending new sharp cuts in their joint security force. Continue Reading

Somethings’s Off about South Africa’s History

Students are taught to understand not only the apartheid regime’s human rights abuses, but also the nature of the resistance to that regime—which after a long struggle led to democracy in South Africa. However, the textbook’s lessons on apartheid end with the “historic” election of 1994. Continue Reading

The New Face of Madagascar’s Politics

Hery Rajaonarimampianina, president of Madagascar, says a new government has been appointed after a court ruling which required a “consensus” administration to resolve a crisis sparked by electoral reform. Continue Reading

Women are Joining Artisanal Mining in Zimbabwe

Mining in Zimbabwe has been largely a men’s affair, but women are slowly making inroads in the sector. Despite the rudimentary methods still used in artisanal mining, women are now wielding picks and shovels alongside men as they scavenge for valuable minerals. Continue Reading

Kenya’s Principal Research Scientist Calls for Caution Regarding New HIV Pill

Dr Nelly Mugo’s comments followed a new international study which found that the new pill, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), could be indirectly fuelling promiscuity by encouraging unprotected sex. Continue Reading

Ethiopian Women’s Coming of Age

The “Siinque” is a stick that is handed down from generation to generation. This ancient system offers protection to Oromo women in Ethiopia. Continue Reading

Tanzania’s Wikileaks Are Now Offline

Government has ordered all unregistered bloggers and online forums to suspend their websites immediately or face criminal prosecution, as critics accuse the government of tightening control of internet content. Continue Reading

South Africa’s Rum Revolution

Many retailers, distillers, restaurateurs and bar owners have a goal to make the country with almost a million acres of sugarcane and a proud tradition of wine- and brandy-making finally realize that rum “isn’t just for sailors.” Continue Reading

In the Stands with Luanda’s Most Passionate Fans

On a visit to Angola, Guardian photographer Sean Smith captured images of devoted Kabuscorp fans during a derby against the capital’s other top club, Petro Atlético de Luanda. Continue Reading