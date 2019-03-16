Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel

1 Rappers with African Roots Bridge a Hip-Hop Divide

British and French rappers rarely used to pay any attention to each other, but all that changed when Afrobeats exploded in popularity. Now, a cadre of rappers of African descent are seeding their music with English and French, and the two worlds are cross-pollinating. The shift is partly driven by demographic change. The proportion of Britons from a black African background doubled between 2001 and 2011, when the last national census took place. The strong influence of African music on British rap derives from the popularity of Afrobeats, a blend of West African, Caribbean and American urban music, which originated in the 2000s in Nigeria and Ghana, former British colonies. It crossed over into British urban music in the early 2010s. The first Afrobeats hit in Britain’s top 10 came in 2012 with D’Banj’s “Oliver Twist.” The song’s video featured Kanye West, who signed D’Banj to his record label.

