Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Benin Bronzes: Will Britain Return Nigeria’s Stolen Treasures?
Since independence, the Nigerian government has intermittently pressed claims for restitution of the bronzes, with museums resisting the push. But a solution to the impasse may be at hand. The Benin Dialogue Group has the task of facilitating a permanent display of bronzes in Benin City.
SOURCES: CNN
25 Artists From the Nigerian New Wave Who Are Shaping the Future of the Music Industry
In Nigeria, where afropop reigns supreme, there has been slower progress than places like South Africa for non-traditional afrobeats artists, but there has been a revolution both within the continent and its diaspora. Artists from Lagos to London to Los Angeles share how they feel about the current African renaissance.
SOURCES: Okayafrica
3The Untold History Behind William Kentridge’s Most Ambitious Project to Date
“The Head & the Load” is a theatrical-music piece that combines music, dance, film projections, mechanised sculptures and shadow-play to create an imaginative landscape on an epic scale.
SOURCES: Design Indaba
4Reclaiming Africa’s Stolen Histories Through Fiction
It seems the key to new novels from African writers is the fresh use of historical fiction to articulate a new future, sparking a new age of African literature.
SOURCES: Los Angeles Review of Books
5Meet Dieuveil Malonga, The Congolese Chef Whose Startup Is Taking African Cuisine To The World
Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raised in Germany and is the founder of Chefs in Africa, a digital platform that aims to cultivate the talent and culinary passion found in Africa which connects government institutions, training centers and businesses with professional chefs and young culinary students or apprentices looking for work experience.
SOURCES: Forbes Africa
6The Ultimate Desert Adventure
Running for a mammoth 4500km through three countries, driving the Trans-Sahara Highway is a test of mettle and guts which attracts the brave, the foolhardy and the crazy. Although plagued by security risks along some sections, the bigger danger is in going head-to-head with one of the world’s most intensely harsh environments.
SOURCES: Lonely Planet
7Namibia’s Raw Beauty is in the Remarkable Barrenness
There’s a fresh focus on the Southern African nation this month as a pack of lodges have just opened across the country. Serious new safari outfit Natural Selection, whose founders previously set up the much-respected Wilderness Safaris, is behind two of them: tented Hoanib Valley Camp in Kaokoland in the remote north-west, and high-design Shipwreck Lodge on the Skeleton Coast.
SOURCES: Conde Nast Traveller
8Best Food to Try at a Mauritian Market
Located off the coast of Africa, Mauritius has a culture all its own with unique food to match. And when you’re in the country, the best food isn’t always at a restaurant, but out in the streets at the market. In Dutchified, you can walk around in a typical market and dig in to some delicious street food.
SOURCES: AFK Travel
9Explore Tunisia’s Berber Culture
Interest in the Berber culture has emerged since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, sparking the Arab Spring. While screen tourism is still a magnet for visitors to this mountainous region in Tunisia’s south, the culture and heritage of its indigenous Berber people, the original inhabitants of North Africa, have only recently stepped into the spotlight.
SOURCES: Independent
10Zip-lining in the Cape Snow
That’s something that you don’t get to do in Cape Town every day. Cape Canopy Tour’s 11 zip lines, 13 suspended platforms and the suspension bridge provide access to sections of the mountain that would be inaccessible to a regular hiker, giving you a unique vantage point from which to enjoy the spectacularly scenic gorges and peaks.
SOURCES: Getaway