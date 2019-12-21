Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

6 Condé Nast’s Gold List of Africa’s Favourite Hotels and Resorts

Singita Sabora, in Tanzania’s Grumeti Game Reserve, was made for those who want to go on safari, but would never dream of setting up their own tent—or, for that matter, opening their own beer. For a serious reset, hit Beldi Country Club, where the roomy spa has handcrafted chandeliers and bronze sconces, plus views over the long reflective pool. Twenty-six years on, Ellerman House is still everybody’s fantasy bolthole in Cape Town: minutes from the best beaches and the Table Mountain cableway, but close enough to the city and its dynamic food, art, and design scene. Rwanda’s Wilderness Safaris’ Bisate Lodge is arranged like giant birds’ nests around the natural amphitheater of an eroded volcanic cone, its six thatched pods are inspired by the former royal palace in the southern city of Nyanza.



SOURCE: CN TRAVELER