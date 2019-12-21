Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1The Decade in Afrobeats: Top Artists Share the Moment They Knew African Pop Music Would Take Over the World
Marking the close of an awesome decade for Afrobeats, a roster of the best talents explains their experience with the genre and how and when they knew it was going to explode.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
2Archaeologists Unearth Lost Town from Little-Known Ancient East African Empire
Near the border with Eritrea, archaeologists have discovered the
remains of a basilica dating back to the 4th Century. In addition to providing
insights into a powerful former empire, the discovery marks an important record
of the early introduction of Christianity in Sub-Saharan Africa.
SOURCE: CNN
3Using Art Activism to Fight Gender-Based Violence
In response to a history of violence against women in South Africa, Sarah Jayne Fell launched ANON Pop Up Gallery, which aims to promote female artists and shift the way that women are depicted in art.
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
4West Africa’s Oral Histories Tell Us a More Complete Story Than Traditional Post-Colonial Narratives
Some recently lauded research speaks to the importance of oral
histories in telling the history of Africa. With much of written history
produced from the European perspective, it often distorts the truth through a
colonial lens and fails to capture the richness of personal experience that
griots are able to convey.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
5A Student Who Makes African Emojis
A student from the Ivory Coast is bringing African culture to
the world of emojis. Designing symbols that reference the beauty of everyday
life, his emojis have been a huge hit and are introducing the world to the
variety and richness of the African experience.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
6Condé Nast’s Gold List of Africa’s Favourite Hotels and Resorts
Singita Sabora, in Tanzania’s Grumeti Game Reserve, was made for
those who want to go on safari, but would never dream of setting up their own
tent—or, for that matter, opening their own beer. For a serious reset, hit
Beldi Country Club, where the roomy spa has handcrafted chandeliers and bronze
sconces, plus views over the long reflective pool. Twenty-six years on,
Ellerman House is still everybody’s fantasy bolthole in Cape Town: minutes from
the best beaches and the Table Mountain cableway, but close enough to the city
and its dynamic food, art, and design scene. Rwanda’s Wilderness Safaris’
Bisate Lodge is arranged like giant birds’ nests around the natural
amphitheater of an eroded volcanic cone, its six thatched pods are inspired by
the former royal palace in the southern city of Nyanza.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
7Sports Travel in Africa
South Africa’s oldest rugby stadium and scene of New Zealand’s demolition of England in 1995, Newlands is one of the best places in the world to watch rugby union. Hungry locals tend to have a traditional braai (barbecue) before the game gets underway, sinking more than a few local lagers once the match is finished. It’d be rude not to get involved.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
8An African Island You Need to Visit
It’s one of the most popular parts of South Africa for visitors
both local and international. Stretching some 200km, a Garden Route road trip
takes in national parks, dense forests, placid lakes and some outrageously
beautiful beaches.
SOURCE: IOL TRAVEL
9Lusaka’s Old Hotel Gets a Modern Twist
Southern Sun Ridgeway Lusaka, located in Lusaka, Zambia, has completed a long-awaited refurbishment to the value of over $7-million. The newly-unveiled rooms and public areas bring a fresh, contemporary design to one of Zambia’s oldest hotels, first opened in 1953. Inspiration for the refurbished rooms focused on the rich copper and gemstone resources of the southern African country, with the rich colours of emeralds, amethyst, aquamarine, tourmaline, garnet and rose quartz informing the hotel’s new colour palette. The country’s heritage is further reflected through the distinct pattern carpets, and the natural wonders of Zambia are highlighted through the wall art featuring magnificent indigenous trees.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
10Flying to Cape Town from New York Just Got Easier
The United Airlines service is the only direct flight to the Americas, including North and South America, from Cape Town. The non-stop, 12,600km flight across the Atlantic Ocean will take about 14.5 hours, and will run three times a week.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE