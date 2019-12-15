Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Watch the Teaser for Netflix’s First African Original Series ‘Queen Sono’
It’s almost here, and you can feel the excitement. As part of Netflix’s drive to produce original content from across the globe, its first African production, ‘Queen Sono,’ will debut in February. To see what lies ahead, check out the trailer here.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
2Halala! Pretty Yende Awarded Italian Knighthood
To add to her list of glittering accomplishments, South African
opera star, Pretty Yende, can claim Italian knighthood. In recognition of
her great contribution to the musical art form, the diva was awarded this
prestigious honor from the government of Italy.
SOURCE: TIMES LIVE
3‘Ghetto Classic’ Is an Orchestra Program for Children from Impoverished Areas of Kenya
Music can make a difference. Thanks to ‘Ghetto Classics,’ an innovative program operating out of Kenya’s Korogocho slum, children are learning how to play instruments and to dream of brighter futures.
SOURCE: CNN
4Sunny Dolat is Opening Up the Space for a More Nuanced Discussion on African Fashion
To broaden perceptions about African fashion and to give
exposure to designers from across the continent, creative director Sunny Dolat
staged a fashion production in Sao Tome & Principe that showcased a
stunning array of talents from the far reaches of Africa.
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
5How Africa’s Entrepreneurs Can Innovate and Invest to Put African Cuisine on the World Stage
Why is African cuisine so little understood across the
globe? While the continent is source to much of the staples the world
consumes, very few people are aware, nor do they understand the breadth of
offerings that constitute African cuisine. Here’s some advice on how the
foods of Africa can become as well-known as sushi.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
6A Sentimental Look at Coastal Life in Ghana
Photographer Jessica Sarkodie’s work looks at the vibrant
nuances of her native Ghana. After studying in the US she came back home to see
the west african country like she had never seen before.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
7Witness a Lush Kalahari
When the summer rains soak Botswana, they transform the land
completely. The Kalahari’s heart turns a brief, vivid green and for a few short
months this is the land of plenty – and brutish thunderstorms.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
8South Africa’s Ultimate Road Trip
It’s one of the most popular parts of South Africa for visitors
both local and international. Stretching some 200km, a Garden Route road trip
takes in national parks, dense forests, placid lakes and some outrageously
beautiful beaches.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
9What to Do on a Mighty River and One of the Longest Coastlines in Africa
Egypt is blessed with a liquid bounty. Ancients called it the
gift of the Nile. But it’s much more than just that mighty river. Flanked by
the Mediterranean on the north and the Red Sea in the east, Egypt also boasts
one of the longest coastlines in Africa and the Middle East. Together the river
and seas provide almost unlimited scope for things to do on the water, outdoor
recreation that stretches all the way from sailing on the Nile and taking a dip
in a cool oasis pool to adrenalin-packed aquatic sports and marine wildlife
safaris.
SOURCE: CNN
10Nigeria Relaxes Visa Policies for African Visitors
Nigeria says it will give all African travellers visas on
arrival from January, dropping the requirement that they apply in advance. Research
released by the African Development Bank (ADB) last month shows that Africans
need visas to travel to just under half (49%) of other African countries. They
could get visas on arrival in just over a quarter (26%) of states and did not
need visas in a quarter (25%) of countries.
SOURCE: BBC