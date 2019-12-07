Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1South Sudanese Model Adut Akech Wins Model of the Year at the 2019 British Fashion Awards
It was a star-studded event at the recent British Fashion Awards where South Sudanese model, Adut Akech was awarded model of the year. Accepting her honor, the 19-year-old called for broader representation on the catwalks and in advertising.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
2‘Who Owns Black Art?’: A Question Resounds at Art Basel Miami
At Art Basel Miami this week, a special exhibition aims to
promote a dialogue about the lack of black representation in the art world and
to question whether black people actually benefit from the culture they
produce.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
3Natsai Audrey Chieza is Pioneering New Models for Design and Technology That Are Driven by Ecological Thinking
Zimbabwean-born researcher and bio-designer, Natsai Audrey Chieza, is tapping nature to promote sustainability and eliminate waste in fashion. In particular, her company, Faber Futures, has discovered a way to forgo resource-costly textile dying by using bacteria instead.
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
4Africa’s Oscar Submissions Overcome Challenges
Despite the recent controversial rejection of Nigeria’s first
entry into the Oscar competition, African filmmakers are overcoming obstacles
to Oscar recognition, and this year could be a banner one for Africa at the
awards ceremony.
SOURCE: VARIETY
5Identity and African Attire: Duke Students Reflect on Cultural Fashion
College campuses are melting pots of international cultures.
While some students try to blend with the crowd, Africans at Duke are a
proud lot, and often represent it via their clothing. Here’s a look at
several students from very different backgrounds, and the messages they convey
with their clothing.
SOURCE: DUKE CHRONICLE
6Tree-lined Roads in Pretoria Part of CNN’s Most Beautiful Streets around the World
Between September and November, Pretoria transforms into The
Jacaranda City. The purple blooms of 70,000 trees can be seen from the vantage
point of the Klapperkop Nature Reserve. While picking out a single street is a
challenge, Herbert Baker Street in Groenkloof stands apart from the others —
it has rows of 100 white, rather than purple, jacarandas.
SOURCE: CNN
7Botswana’s Salt Pans
Littered with fossils and Stone Age artifacts, Botswana’s
Makgadikgadi salt pans are the remains of an ancient super-lake—a
salt-encrusted expanse covering more than 6,200 square miles of the Kalahari
Desert. In the dry winter season, zoom across the pans on quad bikes or camp
under the stars near boulder-covered Kubu Island. In the rainy summer months,
lush grasses are a magnet for migrating zebras and flamingos.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
8A Sleeper Train? Or a Rolling Two-day Safari?
The Tazara Railway crosses rivers, gorges and some impressive
feats of railway engineering while trundling through the enormous,
wildlife-filled expanse of Selous Game Reserve, Tanzania. You might spot
elephants, rhinos, lions and more from your window.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
95 Interesting Things about Seychelles
Seychelles is a favorite holiday destination for many people
from across the world. The Country is Made Up of More Than 100 Islands.
Seychelles Is Home To Some Of The Rarest Birds In The World. The Bird Island,
Home To Heaviest Tortoise And Famous For Birdlife. Some of the rarest species
of birds can be found in Seychelles. This includes the Seychelles Scops Owl,
also known as the bare-legged Scops Owl, or Syer.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
10What is the African Traveller Looking For?
Air travel, safety, booking difficulties and cost remains some
of the barriers travellers in Africa currently endure. The findings of the
recent African Traveller Report 2019 by the Sabre Corporation revealed that air
travel remained inaccessible to the majority of African citizens, and increased
by just 2 percent since 2016. The company interviewed 5 869 people from
Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. The report revealed that only 26 percent of
Africans travelled by air in the past 24 months.
SOURCE: IOL