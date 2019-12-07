Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

9 5 Interesting Things about Seychelles

Seychelles is a favorite holiday destination for many people from across the world. The Country is Made Up of More Than 100 Islands. Seychelles Is Home To Some Of The Rarest Birds In The World. The Bird Island, Home To Heaviest Tortoise And Famous For Birdlife. Some of the rarest species of birds can be found in Seychelles. This includes the Seychelles Scops Owl, also known as the bare-legged Scops Owl, or Syer.



SOURCE: AFRICA.COM