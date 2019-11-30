Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1These Are the Next Generation of African Stars, According to TIME
TIME recently published its 100 Next List of rising stars from across the globe, and these are the Africans who made the list. They come from many walks of life, but each of them is making a lasting impact, whether it be through film, science, food, or activism. .
SOURCE: CNN
2Meet the Filmmaker Reinventing How African Women are Portrayed in Movies
Cameroonian filmmaker, Rosine Mbakam, is using her medium to
provide insight and honest portrayals of the African women who teach and
inspire her. In the process, she has developed highly acclaimed works
that shift the Africa narrative and support the importance of Africans telling
their own stories.
SOURCE: NPR
3Nana Oforiatta Ayim on Her Debut Novel ‘The God Child’
For her first novel, Ghanaian author, art historian, and filmmaker, Nana Oforiatta Ayim, tells the story of first generation Europeans and the connection they forge to their African heritage through magical stories.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
4Colors for Mandela
“The comic book universe just got a new superhero, but this
time he’s from Africa, and he’s inspired by Nelson Mandela.
SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA
5Who Needs Canvas? In Dakar, Street Artists Express Their Visions on Sides of Homes
Thanks to Mamadou Boye Diallo, the streets of one of Dakar’s
poorest neighborhoods are being transformed by art. Through his
non-profit Yataal Art, he attracts artists to paint murals on the exteriors of
homes, which elevates the community and attracts visitors that would otherwise
not choose to come.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
6The African Train Ride Voted as the Best
This extravagant railway has been traveling throughout Africa
for 30 years. The experiences start before you even board—when departing from
Cape Town, Rovos Rail travelers are granted exclusive access to a private
lounge, where Champagne, canapés, and a live band greet them—and a strict “no
cellphone” rule is maintained for your own good.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
7Your Six Month Travel Guide to Africa
January is dry season (or dryish) in Uganda, which means good
conditions for tracking endangered mountain gorillas. It’s estimated that
approximately 700 of these magnificent creatures survive, with half of them in
the forests of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. Zambia is the home of
the first walking safari. Head to South Luangwa National Park at the start of
the dry season in June to spot elephants, giraffes and birdlife.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
8Aerial Views of Chobe
A new hot air ballooning operation has been launched in
Botswana’s Chobe region. Each balloon ride is an hour long and the basket can
accommodate up to eight guests at a time. Situated south of Kasane, the Seloko
Plains is a wildlife corridor that extends from Zimbabwe to Chobe National Park
and the Kasane Forest Reserve.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
95 Least Visited Countries in Africa
Africa is any traveller’s go-to destination, boasting warm
tropical conditions, friendly people, and interesting places to visit.
Interestingly these countries are the least visited countries in Africa. Not
all countries on the continent have a viable tourism industry mainly due to political
unrest and economic difficulties. Some African countries are relatively unknown
to most as a viable tourism destination.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
10This Mozambican Charm Just Got a Revamp
Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort has unveiled a chic
transformation for its beach villas with the new looks inspired by African
culture and Mozambique’s native marine life. All of the beach villas have been
fully refurbished offering guests luxury in harmony with lush nature and
translucent ocean views. In addition, seven of the beach villas have been
transformed into beach pool villas, with a private plunge pool and deck area
added, all overlooking the Indian Ocean.
SOURCE: IOL