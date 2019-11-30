Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1These Are the Next Generation of African Stars, According to TIME

Next Generation of African Stars


TIME recently published its 100 Next List of rising stars from across the globe, and these are the Africans who made the list. They come from many walks of life, but each of them is making a lasting impact, whether it be through film, science, food, or activism.    . 

SOURCE: CNN

2Meet the Filmmaker Reinventing How African Women are Portrayed in Movies 

Rosine Mbakam

Cameroonian filmmaker, Rosine Mbakam, is using her medium to provide insight and honest portrayals of the African women who teach and inspire her.  In the process, she has developed highly acclaimed works that shift the Africa narrative and support the importance of Africans telling their own stories.

SOURCE: NPR

3Nana Oforiatta Ayim on Her Debut Novel ‘The God Child’ 

Nana Oforiatta Ayim

For her first novel, Ghanaian author, art historian, and filmmaker, Nana Oforiatta Ayim, tells the story of first generation Europeans and the connection they forge to their African heritage through magical stories. 

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

4Colors for Mandela

Colors for Mandela

“The comic book universe just got a new superhero, but this time he’s from Africa, and he’s inspired by Nelson Mandela.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

5Who Needs Canvas?  In Dakar, Street Artists Express Their Visions on Sides of Homes

Mamadou Boye Diallo

Thanks to Mamadou Boye Diallo, the streets of one of Dakar’s poorest neighborhoods are being transformed by art.  Through his non-profit Yataal Art, he attracts artists to paint murals on the exteriors of homes, which elevates the community and attracts visitors that would otherwise not choose to come.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

6The African Train Ride Voted as the Best

African Train Ride

This extravagant railway has been traveling throughout Africa for 30 years. The experiences start before you even board—when departing from Cape Town, Rovos Rail travelers are granted exclusive access to a private lounge, where Champagne, canapés, and a live band greet them—and a strict “no cellphone” rule is maintained for your own good.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

7Your Six Month Travel Guide to Africa

Travel Guide to Africa

January is dry season (or dryish) in Uganda, which means good conditions for tracking endangered mountain gorillas. It’s estimated that approximately 700 of these magnificent creatures survive, with half of them in the forests of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.  Zambia is the home of the first walking safari. Head to South Luangwa National Park at the start of the dry season in June to spot elephants, giraffes and birdlife.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

8Aerial Views of Chobe

Chobe

A new hot air ballooning operation has been launched in Botswana’s Chobe region. Each balloon ride is an hour long and the basket can accommodate up to eight guests at a time. Situated south of Kasane, the Seloko Plains is a wildlife corridor that extends from Zimbabwe to Chobe National Park and the Kasane Forest Reserve.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

95 Least Visited Countries in Africa

Africa

Africa is any traveller’s go-to destination, boasting warm tropical conditions, friendly people, and interesting places to visit. Interestingly these countries are the least visited countries in Africa. Not all countries on the continent have a viable tourism industry mainly due to political unrest and economic difficulties. Some African countries are relatively unknown to most as a viable tourism destination.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

10This Mozambican Charm Just Got a Revamp

Anantara Bazaruto Island

Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort has unveiled a chic transformation for its beach villas with the new looks inspired by African culture and Mozambique’s native marine life. All of the beach villas have been fully refurbished offering guests luxury in harmony with lush nature and translucent ocean views. In addition, seven of the beach villas have been transformed into beach pool villas, with a private plunge pool and deck area added, all overlooking the Indian Ocean.

SOURCE: IOL

