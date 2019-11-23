Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

7 7 Things You Need to Note Before Your First Safari

A safari vacation in Africa is probably the most organized vacation you’ll ever take. While it is possible to simply fly to a few places — Arusha, Tanzania, or Maun, Botswana — and rent a car to take off into the countryside, few people want to risk being alone on unmarked dirt roads patrolled by hyenas, cheetahs and lions. To get the food, shelter and safari experience you want, you need to research your trip.



SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES