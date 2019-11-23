Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Best of the Decade: The Greatest South African Hip-Hop Songs of the 2010s
In the last decade, South African hip hop developed its own identity and saw a huge growth in popularity. With a unique style that fused elements of local kwaito with hip hop, it expanded its home audience and found new fans abroad. Listen here to what may well be the best of the decade.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
2The Rising Popularity of African Art Has Led to a Market for Forgeries
Popularity is a double-edged sword for African contemporary art.
With increased interest come higher prices, but also forgeries.
While the practice has existed since the dawn of time, its entry into the
African market is particularly troubling for a raft of reasons and spells
trouble for the future.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
3Motherlan Are Changing the Face of Lagos Skate Culture
Skateboarding is tough in Lagos, but an intrepid crew of young people have managed to gain a foothold and to carve a unique identify for themselves. Embraced by the Alte community of creatives, they’ve extended their influence into fashion by creating their own line of streetwear, and they have big plans for the future.
SOURCE: i-D
4Ibrahim Mahama on the Optimism in Our Failure
Using one of his country’s most common materials, a hessian
sack, Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama has made powerful statements across the
globe. Learn how he uses this material to drape entire structures and
thereby convey messages about the dreams and reality of independence.
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
5Emojis that Capture the African Spirit
O’Plérou Grebet, a 21-year-old graphic design student from Ivory
Coast has produced an impressive amount of more than 200 emoji. These represent
objects, symbols, food, clothing and much more that identifies African culture.
Although created as a way for Africans to “communicate more accurately using
instant messaging,” the emoji are also designed for non-Africans so they can
discover a new culture with a modern and innovative approach.
SOURCE: COLLATER.AL
6Ocean and Desert Collide in Namibia
Namibia’s landscapes are epic, both in terms of sheer scale and
natural beauty. the Namib Desert, which gave the country its name, is more than
just a huge sandbox – it’s also tortured mountains and rocky canyons. These
captivating environments are ripe for explorations on foot or mountain bike.
And soaring inselbergs such as Spitzkoppe are great places to cling to if you
have a penchant for rock climbing. Flanking the entire country’s west, running
almost 1600km from South Africa to Angola, is a wild coastline with a history
for sinking ships.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
77 Things You Need to Note Before Your First Safari
A safari vacation in Africa is probably the most organized
vacation you’ll ever take. While it is possible to simply fly to a few places —
Arusha, Tanzania, or Maun, Botswana — and rent a car to take off into the
countryside, few people want to risk being alone on unmarked dirt roads
patrolled by hyenas, cheetahs and lions. To get the food, shelter and safari
experience you want, you need to research your trip.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
8One of Africa’s Last True Great Railway Journeys
The “uhuru railway” is an epic 1,860km 52-hour train
ride on board the Tazara line from Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam
into Kapiri Mposhi in the heart of Zambia’s copper belt. The Tazara station in
Dar es Salaam is a beautiful masterpiece of 1970s Communist modernist
architecture with a central staircase running through the enormous cathedral-sized
hall. With airy huge windows, neatly arranged seating areas, faded lime green
walls and general decay, it transports you back to train travel of a bygone
era.
SOURCE: BBC
9South African Cities on a Charm Campaign
A travel website Travelmag recently interviewed more than 100
writers, travel bloggers, photographers and other professionals who have spent
time in South Africa to pick the ‘most charming’ small towns in the country.
All destinations with populations of less than 500,000 were considered in the
survey and hence, most of them are are not well-known which adds to the
charm.
SOURCE: GETAWAY MAGAZINE
10Large-scale Tourism has Returned to Tunisia
The Dunes Electroniques music festival marked a joyous and noisy
comeback after a three-year silence following several deadly attacks in the
North African country which also badly hit its tourism sector. In a sign of the
growing appeal of the remote Saharan region and its other-worldly landscapes,
more than 20 international and local DJs and thousands of revellers converged
on the desert site of Ong Jmal in southwest Tunisia for the two-day
extravaganza. A Saharan ultra-marathon, the Tozeur International Film Festival
and a Sufi music festival called Rouhaniyet have all been launched. Hotels are
more often fully booked and tourists are starting to stay a little longer.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA