Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Experience Afrochella for Yourself
The theme of this year’s Afrochella, which will take place on December 28 at the El Wak Stadium, is “Diaspora Calling,” and will highlight the process of various African cultures transcending across borders without losing their heritage, through events like the Afrochella Talks conversation series featuring panels discussions with the likes of artist Adjo Kisser and photographer Amarachi Nwosu.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
2Indulge with the African Journey Collection
Drawing on his childhood fascination with The Adventures of Tintin by
cartoonist Hergé, wildlife illustrator and author Duncan Butchart has
conceived these stylised depictions of iconic places on the African
continent. His adoption of Hergé’s signature ligne claire style
of illustration makes for a whimsical interpretation of destinations such as
Etosha, Victoria Falls and Zanzibar, reminiscent of 1950s posters used by
airlines, travel companies and tourism agencies.
SOURCE: VISI
3Ko-Jo Cue Addresses the Struggles of Young African Men In ‘For My Brothers’
Ko-Jo Cue isn’t a new name in the Ghana music space. Having
consistently released music from as way back as 2010 until now, he has proved
his skill and dexterity as a rapper several times over. However something had
been lacking, especially from a rapper of his caliber: a project. This month
Ko-Jo Cue set out to resolve that, with the release of his much anticipated
debut album, For My Brothers, a 15-track offering from the BBnz Live signee.
For My Brothers is more than just an album, though. It’s an unreservedly honest
and heartfelt letter to all young men, addressing what it means to be a man and
the struggles young African males face today.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
4Nigeria’s Oscars Dream Crushed
The Academy has disqualified Nigeria’s “Lionheart” from the
Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category, dropping the number
of films competing for the award to 92 from what had been a record 93 entries.
“Lionheart,” is partially in the Igbo language of Nigeria. But it is mostly in
English, which violates an Academy rule that entries in the category must have
“a predominantly non-English dialogue track.” The film had not been vetted by
the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee in advance
of the Oct. 7 announcement of qualifying films but was recently viewed and
determined not to qualify in a category that until this year was known as Best
Foreign Language Film. It was the first film ever submitted to the Oscars by
Nigeria.
SOURCE: THE WRAP
5The African Flare in Cuban Art
An exhibition of Cuban propaganda posters and magazines in
London shows the support Fidel Castro gave to African liberation movements
during the Cold War. The art works were produced for Castro’s Organisation of
Solidarity of the People of Asia, Africa and Latin America (Ospaaal), which was
born out of the Tricontinental Conference, hosted in Havana in 1966, to combat
US imperialism. Cabral led the fight against Portuguese colonial rule in
Guinea-Bissau and the Cape Verde islands, but was assassinated in 1973, a year
before Guinea-Bissau became independent. Ms Ahmad says more Tricontinental
Conferences were planned, but never happened so Ospaaal’s publishing arm became
an important way to keep in contact and share information – and posters were folded
up and put inside its publications.
SOURCE: BBC
6How to Shop in a Moroccan Market
The dazzling souks of Marrakesh are teeming with beautiful
objects to be taken home; colourful spices, walls of brightly lit lanterns, and
radiantly patterned ceramics, to name a few. They could cost you a small
fortune elsewhere but these simple haggling tips will get you a fair price and
some unique purchases. Until you become a seasoned expert, it’s easier to let
the shopkeeper begin the numbers game so you have a foundation to work
with.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
7Africa Dominates List of World’s Best Resorts
Situated within 6 million acres of pristine wilderness,
Londolozi has been owned and run by the Varty family for over 90 years. The
word londolozi comes from the Zulu language and means ‘protector of all living
things’. Once endorsed by Nelson Mandela, who described it as “a dream I
cherish for a model of nature preservation in our country,” it’s one of the
best places in the world to see leopards in the wild. Some of Londolozi’s most
popular features are its state-of-the-art photographic studio and it’s safari
Healing House. Breeding herds of elephant and buffalo roam throughout
Londolozi, while white rhino and lion concentrations are among the highest on
the African continent.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
8Discover Seychelles’ Rich Biodiversity in New Nature Trail Competition
The 25km trail run will be held on Mahé on May 3, 2020 and will
start in the region of Port-Glaud round Anse Major, through the well-known
hiking routes including the Mont Le Niol and Congo Rouge area finishing at
Grand Anse. The event plans on attracting and engaging nature- and sport
enthusiasts in the region and across the globe to Seychelles. This is the first
of its kind on the beautiful island and hoped to add to the prestige of the
already multifaceted destination.
SOURCE: GETAWAY MAGAZINE
9The Victoria Falls are Calling
There’s really no better time to visit the falls, than right at
this moment, says Desmond O’Connor, Head of kulula holidays. “We reckon the
low-season, from October to January is ideal for seeing the rainbow’s hues in
the spray of the falls, as well as the region’s renowned hospitality and
outdoor activities.
SOURCE: IOL
10Egypt Uses its Ancient King to Lure Visitors
The country has seen an alarming slump in visitor numbers in
recent decades thanks to turbulent politics, including the 2011 revolution and
the unrest that followed, and a number of devastating terrorist attacks. King
Tut’s pitstop in Paris earlier this year – the second leg of the tour after Los
Angeles – became the most popular exhibition in France’s history and raised
$10m for Egypt, Hawass noted. The money will be spent on the enormous and
much-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum project in Giza, which authorities insist
will finally open late next year.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN