Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

The theme of this year’s Afrochella, which will take place on December 28 at the El Wak Stadium, is “Diaspora Calling,” and will highlight the process of various African cultures transcending across borders without losing their heritage, through events like the Afrochella Talks conversation series featuring panels discussions with the likes of artist Adjo Kisser and photographer Amarachi Nwosu.

Drawing on his childhood fascination with The Adventures of Tintin by cartoonist Hergé, wildlife illustrator and author Duncan Butchart has conceived these stylised depictions of iconic places on the African continent. His adoption of Hergé’s signature ligne claire style of illustration makes for a whimsical interpretation of destinations such as Etosha, Victoria Falls and Zanzibar, reminiscent of 1950s posters used by airlines, travel companies and tourism agencies.

Ko-Jo Cue isn’t a new name in the Ghana music space. Having consistently released music from as way back as 2010 until now, he has proved his skill and dexterity as a rapper several times over. However something had been lacking, especially from a rapper of his caliber: a project. This month Ko-Jo Cue set out to resolve that, with the release of his much anticipated debut album, For My Brothers, a 15-track offering from the BBnz Live signee. For My Brothers is more than just an album, though. It’s an unreservedly honest and heartfelt letter to all young men, addressing what it means to be a man and the struggles young African males face today.
 

The Academy has disqualified Nigeria’s “Lionheart” from the Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category, dropping the number of films competing for the award to 92 from what had been a record 93 entries. “Lionheart,” is partially in the Igbo language of Nigeria. But it is mostly in English, which violates an Academy rule that entries in the category must have “a predominantly non-English dialogue track.” The film had not been vetted by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee in advance of the Oct. 7 announcement of qualifying films but was recently viewed and determined not to qualify in a category that until this year was known as Best Foreign Language Film. It was the first film ever submitted to the Oscars by Nigeria.

An exhibition of Cuban propaganda posters and magazines in London shows the support Fidel Castro gave to African liberation movements during the Cold War. The art works were produced for Castro’s Organisation of Solidarity of the People of Asia, Africa and Latin America (Ospaaal), which was born out of the Tricontinental Conference, hosted in Havana in 1966, to combat US imperialism. Cabral led the fight against Portuguese colonial rule in Guinea-Bissau and the Cape Verde islands, but was assassinated in 1973, a year before Guinea-Bissau became independent. Ms Ahmad says more Tricontinental Conferences were planned, but never happened so Ospaaal’s publishing arm became an important way to keep in contact and share information – and posters were folded up and put inside its publications.

The dazzling souks of Marrakesh are teeming with beautiful objects to be taken home; colourful spices, walls of brightly lit lanterns, and radiantly patterned ceramics, to name a few. They could cost you a small fortune elsewhere but these simple haggling tips will get you a fair price and some unique purchases. Until you become a seasoned expert, it’s easier to let the shopkeeper begin the numbers game so you have a foundation to work with. 

Situated within 6 million acres of pristine wilderness, Londolozi has been owned and run by the Varty family for over 90 years. The word londolozi comes from the Zulu language and means ‘protector of all living things’. Once endorsed by Nelson Mandela, who described it as “a dream I cherish for a model of nature preservation in our country,” it’s one of the best places in the world to see leopards in the wild. Some of Londolozi’s most popular features are its state-of-the-art photographic studio and it’s safari Healing House. Breeding herds of elephant and buffalo roam throughout Londolozi, while white rhino and lion concentrations are among the highest on the African continent.

The 25km trail run will be held on Mahé on May 3, 2020 and will start in the region of Port-Glaud round Anse Major, through the well-known hiking routes including the Mont Le Niol and Congo Rouge area finishing at Grand Anse. The event plans on attracting and engaging nature- and sport enthusiasts in the region and across the globe to Seychelles. This is the first of its kind on the beautiful island and hoped to add to the prestige of the already multifaceted destination. 

There’s really no better time to visit the falls, than right at this moment, says Desmond O’Connor, Head of kulula holidays. “We reckon the low-season, from October to January is ideal for seeing the rainbow’s hues in the spray of the falls, as well as the region’s renowned hospitality and outdoor activities. 

The country has seen an alarming slump in visitor numbers in recent decades thanks to turbulent politics, including the 2011 revolution and the unrest that followed, and a number of devastating terrorist attacks. King Tut’s pitstop in Paris earlier this year – the second leg of the tour after Los Angeles – became the most popular exhibition in France’s history and raised $10m for Egypt, Hawass noted. The money will be spent on the enormous and much-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum project in Giza, which authorities insist will finally open late next year.

