Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

2 Scientists Say The Birthplace Of Human Kind Was In Botswana

New DNA research continues to point to Africa as the cradle of civilization, but not where you think. Instead of East Africa’s Great Rift Valley, it now appears that human kind first developed some 200,000 years ago south of the Great Zambezi River. This region was pinpointed by studying mitochondrial DNA, known as the “mitogenome” which is passed on only by the mother, which means it is not jumbled up in each generation. The analysis, published in Nature, shows that the earliest population of modern humans (Homo sapiens sapiens) arose 200,000 years ago in an area that covers parts of modern-day Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe.



SOURCES: QUARTZ