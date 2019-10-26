Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1What You Need To Know About ArtXLagos 2019
Having grown into one of Africa’s premiere art happenings, ArtXLagos will put Nigeria’s capital into a creative spin when it opens on November 1. Here’s all you need to know to make the most of the event.
SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA
2Ethiopia Opens Its Secretive Imperial Palace To The People
Historically shrouded in mystery and guarded against all intruders, Ethiopia’s imperial palace has received a new makeover and is inviting the public to explore a new park, as well as a portion of the former emperors’ residence.
SOURCES: CNN
3The Women Putting Nigerian Creativity On The World Map
Thanks to some very enterprising women, Nigeria is becoming a new center for African cultural events spanning the worlds of art and design. Get to know the trailblazers who are putting African creativity at the forefront and reshaping attitudes about the continent’s offerings.
SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA
4Black Fashion Experience: Celebrating Black Design in All Its Diversity
It was a fashion and entertainment extravaganza at the African Fashion Unites show, at which top African creatives collaborated to showcase and celebrate some of the continent’s top talents. First to get on stage was Nigeria’s Femi Kuti who performed during South African designer, Gavin Rajah’s show. From Madagascar, Eric Raisina went hard on fine beads embellishments, patterns, and flower prints.
SOURCES: FRANCE24
5Meleko Mokgosi Wants You To See The Politics Of Everyday Life
Botswana-born artist, Meleko Mokgosi is suddenly everywhere. In as series of major exhibits over the span of the coming year, his powerful works will appear in some of the art world’s premiere venues, through which he’s aiming to open eyes and minds.
SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES
6What Is The Best Time To Visit Cape Town?
Famous for its picturesque beaches and plenty of sightseeing opportunities, the beautiful city of Cape Town which is also called as “The Mother City” of South Africa is a popular holiday destination located at the foot of Table Mountain which is an iconic landmark of the city. Although it is an incredible holiday destination to visit round the year, but the time from March to May and September to November is best to explore. Though you can visit Cape Town anytime of the year, but to decide what is the best time to explore this beautiful city also depends on what type of holiday you’re planning or what are the things you are to do over here.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
7Best Destinations in Namibia
Namibia scenery and landscapes are the most dramatic you will ever see. A safari in Namibia is ideal for wildlife enthusiasts, while its infrastructure and easy-to-navigate roads offer superb self-drive holidays for more independent travellers. Remote, luxurious and exclusive accommodations make for an amazing honeymoon, while families with children will revel in Namibia’s safe, well-functioning and friendly nature.
SOURCES: GO2AFRICA
8Top African Destinations By Lonely Planet
Lonely Planet has rated eSwatini, Liberia and Morocco among “the best of the best” in its list of top 10 countries to visit in 2020. The travel guide company based its selection on topicality, unique experiences and ‘wow’ factor. Sustainable travel was also considered to encourage travellers to make positive impacts in their journeys.
SOURCES: ALLAFRICA
9Where To See Wild Dogs In Africa
African wild dogs are difficult to spot simply because they are very fast and they cover huge distances daily. Wild dogs can eat up 50 km in one single day so keeping up with them is always tricky! Catching them hunting is always a wild goose or dog chase – they begin, stalk and then suddenly run then go and go and go until their prey give up with exhaustion. So if you are lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time then be prepared for some explosive and harrowing scenes. May and August is the best time to visit these areas to give you the best chance of seeing them on the continent.
SOURCES: AFRICAODYSSEY
10Top Places To Visit In Ethiopia Where You Need A Tour Operator
It’s not often that most avid travelers return to a country more than once, especially in a single year. There’s just too much other stuff to see in the world so they simply enjoy their time in one country and check it off their list for good. Ethiopia, however, is one of those countries that can be the exception. It is a destination wrapped in mystery, even though it is renowned for its rich history, unique culture, and breathtaking natural beauty. Ethiopia is so full of things to do and incredible sights to discover that you’ll definitely consider paying a second (or third) visit. While it is fun to tour the country on your own, you should note that even though tourism here has steadily been on the rise in recent years, there are some top places where you’ll definitely need the services of an Ethiopia Travel Agency.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM