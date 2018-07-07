Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

7 Tunisia is Hungry for Visitors

There’s one place where you can still stake out your own patch of shoreline far from the crowds, wander through Roman ruins all by yourself and visit the sands of the Sahara and the sands of the beach in the same day. The country’s tourism industry was shattered in 2015 by a set of terrorist attacks, after already limping along in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring revolutions.Lonely Planet returned to Tunisia for the first time in nearly a decade to update all of their information about the country, and were astounded by what they found.

SOURCES: Lonely Planet