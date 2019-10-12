Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1These Four Women Are Changing the Face of Modern African Art
In a very short seven years, 1:54 has established itself as the “platform” for African contemporary art. Thanks to its mission of promoting diversity and inclusion, it has also been a major force in elevating some of Africa’s leading female talents. Addis Ababa-based photographer Aida Muluneh, Mary Sibande and Alice Mann from South Africa as well as Botswana’s Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum are some of the most exciting artists whose work was shown at the fair.
SOURCES: i-D
2Country Music Has a Home in Africa
Whether they connect with the music or its underlying themes,
Africans are increasingly gravitating toward the country music genre. With this
increased popularity, a number of African talents are creating their own
country music, which is taking the category to exciting new places.
SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA
3N’Golà Biennial Highlights the Impact Creatives Have on Society
On the island of Sao Tome & Principe, the N’Golà Biennial celebrates creatives from across Africa and showcases the amazing contributions that their works make to society. The Design Indaba team also had the pleasure of organising a day of panel discussions between participants that had been invited to the biennial. The talks gave the creatives a platform about a range of topics that affect their work. These included the continent’s digital future, the role that identity and freedom of expression plays in their work as well as looking at the future of creativity on the continent through the lens of young artists at the festival.
SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA
4African Design Should be Functional Says Design Week Lagos Founder
In founding Design Week Lagos, Nigerian interior designer Titi
Ogufere seeks to heighten awareness about the incredible range of African
design and to instill new value in their creations. She also feels
strongly that design should be a useful tool to solve problems and provide
enhancement for daily living.
SOURCES: DEZEEN
5#SexForGrades: Calls for Action After BBC Africa Eye Film
A new documentary covers a BBC investigation into sexual
harassment at Nigerian and Ghanaian universities, and its unsettling
discoveries have prompted swift calls for action by politicians, activists, and
celebrities. Some institutions have already suspended lecturers implicated in
the film.
SOURCES: BBC
6Moroccan Gem Makes it to Best Hotel List
Few hotels are as synonymous with their destination as La
Mamounia. Frankly, if you don’t end up overnighting in one of this former
palace’s tiled guest rooms, just behind the blush-colored walls of the medina, it’s
almost as though you were never in Marrakech at all. That’s because this
opulent, more-is-absolutely-more pocket of palm trees, landscaped gardens and
fountains, where sultry lobby spaces and bars are draped in silks and dark
velvets, has come to embody all those reasons we travel to Marrakech in the
first place.
SOURCES: CN TRAVELER
710 Reasons Why You Must Visit the Pearl of Africa
Whether you like to travel and see the world as a holiday
tourist, a working tourist, a historical student or a research tourist,
whatever your reason for travelling to other lands far and near, please do not
miss taking in the Pearl of Africa. Many may not even know what or who the Pearl
of Africa is; well, she is the third member of the original 3 East African
States that were Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. Uganda is a
good case of ‘now you see her now you don’t.’
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
8Here’s Why Meru is Marked as One of the Places to Be
Adventure-loving runners will be pleased to hear about a new
mountain challenge coming to Kenya next year. The Mount Kenya Mountain Running
Championship is scheduled for 8 February 2020. According to Tourism Update, the
theme for next year’s inaugural mountain race is ‘Challenging the Heights’, an
apt name for the 5,199m peak, and the second-highest on the continent after
Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The new mountain running challenge, which will
take place in Kenya’s Meru County, is meant to raise awareness and funds for
cancer research at the local Meru Level 5 Hospital.
SOURCES: GETAWAY
9The Largest Mosque in West Africa
Construction of Senegal’s mosque dubbed the
‘Massalikul Jinaan mosque’ which means “the Paths to Paradise”, began a decade
ago. The name was derived from the title of a poem by Sheikh Ahmadou Bamba
Mbacke, the 19th-century founder of the Brotherhood, who is revered by followers
as a Sufi saint. The mosque stands at 255 feet, sits on a six-hectare site
in Bopp, on land donated by the government.
SOURCES: IOL TRAVEL
10The First Black Woman to Visit Every Country is African
Jessica Nabongo, a UN employee turned travel blogger, set out to
visit all 193 countries in the world in 2016, and on October 6 arrived the last
on her list, Seychelles, according to a post on her Instagram page. She also
clocked up a couple of what the UN calls “non-observer status”
territories, taking her total to 195. Born in Detroit to Ugandan parents and
holding two passports, Nabongo’s epic odyssey hasn’t just been about getting
her name in a record book. She’s hoping to pave the way for women and people of
color to do the same. And despite being a self-identified African, that didn’t
mean everything was smooth sailing when Nabongo traveled around Africa. A few
times, she watched in frustration as she was forced to wait behind white
tourists or forced to pay bribes in order to cross borders that should have
been open to her.To support her travel habits, she founded a company called Jet
Black, which organizes custom itineraries for small group trips in Africa, plus
sells travel gear like branded T-shirts and passport covers.
SOURCES: CNN