Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1These Four Women Are Changing the Face of Modern African Art

Modern African Art


In a very short seven years, 1:54 has established itself as the “platform” for African contemporary art. Thanks to its mission of promoting diversity and inclusion, it has also been a major force in elevating some of Africa’s leading female talents. Addis Ababa-based photographer Aida Muluneh, Mary Sibande and Alice Mann from South Africa as well as Botswana’s Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum are some of the most exciting artists whose work was shown at the fair.

SOURCES: i-D

2Country Music Has a Home in Africa

Country Music in Africa

Whether they connect with the music or its underlying themes, Africans are increasingly gravitating toward the country music genre. With this increased popularity, a number of African talents are creating their own country music, which is taking the category to exciting new places.

SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA

3N’Golà Biennial Highlights the Impact Creatives Have on Society

N’Golà Biennial

On the island of Sao Tome & Principe, the N’Golà Biennial celebrates creatives from across Africa and showcases the amazing contributions that their works make to society. The Design Indaba team also had the pleasure of organising a day of panel discussions between participants that had been invited to the biennial. The talks gave the creatives a platform about a range of topics that affect their work. These included the continent’s digital future, the role that identity and freedom of expression plays in their work as well as looking at the future of creativity on the continent through the lens of young artists at the festival.

SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA

4African Design Should be Functional Says Design Week Lagos Founder

Titi Ogufere

In founding Design Week Lagos, Nigerian interior designer Titi Ogufere seeks to heighten awareness about the incredible range of African design and to instill new value in their creations.  She also feels strongly that design should be a useful tool to solve problems and provide enhancement for daily living.

SOURCES: DEZEEN

5#SexForGrades: Calls for Action After BBC Africa Eye Film

#SexForGrades

A new documentary covers a BBC investigation into sexual harassment at Nigerian and Ghanaian universities, and its unsettling discoveries have prompted swift calls for action by politicians, activists, and celebrities. Some institutions have already suspended lecturers implicated in the film.

SOURCES: BBC

6Moroccan Gem Makes it to Best Hotel List

La Mamounia

Few hotels are as synonymous with their destination as La Mamounia. Frankly, if you don’t end up overnighting in one of this former palace’s tiled guest rooms, just behind the blush-colored walls of the medina, it’s almost as though you were never in Marrakech at all. That’s because this opulent, more-is-absolutely-more pocket of palm trees, landscaped gardens and fountains, where sultry lobby spaces and bars are draped in silks and dark velvets, has come to embody all those reasons we travel to Marrakech in the first place.

SOURCES: CN TRAVELER

710 Reasons Why You Must Visit the Pearl of Africa

Pearl of Africa

Whether you like to travel and see the world as a holiday tourist, a working tourist, a historical student or a research tourist, whatever your reason for travelling to other lands far and near, please do not miss taking in the Pearl of Africa. Many may not even know what or who the Pearl of Africa is; well, she is the third member of the original 3 East African States that were Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.  Uganda is a good case of ‘now you see her now you don’t.’

SOURCES: AFRICA.COM

8Here’s Why Meru is Marked as One of the Places to Be

Meru

Adventure-loving runners will be pleased to hear about a new mountain challenge coming to Kenya next year. The Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championship is scheduled for 8 February 2020. According to Tourism Update, the theme for next year’s inaugural mountain race is ‘Challenging the Heights’, an apt name for the 5,199m peak, and the second-highest on the continent after Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The new mountain running challenge, which will take place in Kenya’s Meru County, is meant to raise awareness and funds for cancer research at the local Meru Level 5 Hospital.

SOURCES: GETAWAY

9The Largest Mosque in West Africa

Massalikul Jinaan mosque

Construction of Senegal’s mosque dubbed the ‘Massalikul Jinaan mosque’ which means “the Paths to Paradise”, began a decade ago. The name was derived from the title of a poem by Sheikh Ahmadou Bamba Mbacke, the 19th-century founder of the Brotherhood, who is revered by followers as a Sufi saint. The mosque stands at 255 feet, sits on a six-hectare site in Bopp, on land donated by the government.

SOURCES: IOL TRAVEL

10The First Black Woman to Visit Every Country is African

Jessica Nabongo

Jessica Nabongo, a UN employee turned travel blogger, set out to visit all 193 countries in the world in 2016, and on October 6 arrived the last on her list, Seychelles, according to a post on her Instagram page. She also clocked up a couple of what the UN calls “non-observer status” territories, taking her total to 195. Born in Detroit to Ugandan parents and holding two passports, Nabongo’s epic odyssey hasn’t just been about getting her name in a record book. She’s hoping to pave the way for women and people of color to do the same. And despite being a self-identified African, that didn’t mean everything was smooth sailing when Nabongo traveled around Africa. A few times, she watched in frustration as she was forced to wait behind white tourists or forced to pay bribes in order to cross borders that should have been open to her.To support her travel habits, she founded a company called Jet Black, which organizes custom itineraries for small group trips in Africa, plus sells travel gear like branded T-shirts and passport covers. 

SOURCES: CNN

ADC Editor
ADC Editor
ADC editors curate, aggregate, and produce news and information for Africa. Contribute stories by sending an email to media@africa.com.

