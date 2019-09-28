Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Heritage Day 2019 Has Been Filled With Royalty and Stunning Style
With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partaking in the festivities, South Africa’s Heritage Day wowed the crowds with pageantry, exuberance and non-stop style. It is a day for showcasing and celebrating the many different legacies, histories and cultures that make up South Africa. This year, news around Heritage Day was dominated by the royal visit, in particular the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who has been spotted rocking looks by African designers, like the Malawian label Mayamiko during her visit.
SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA
2Kenya’s Best Food is a Kaleidoscope of Flavors
Thanks to a host of geographical and cultural
influences, Kenya’s cuisine is incredibly diverse with far-ranging ingredients
and flavors. The people who are in Turkana or the Masai Mara, they are
traditional people and their cuisine is influenced by their livestock. The
people at the coast, their cuisine is influenced by the trade they have done
with Arabs and Indians
SOURCES: CNN
3These Chinese Vloggers Are Changing How China’s Rising Middle Class See Africa
Although China’s mainstream media is criticized for presenting a
distorted, propagandized view of Africa, some ambitious vloggers are providing
a more balanced look at African life and dispelling stereotypes in the process.
When Beijing-born video producer, Fyjo Molly, relocated from Berlin to
Johannesburg three years ago, she was enthusiastic about the move. Earlier this
year, she launched her Instagram and YouTube channels with the goal of
challenging stereotypes prevalent in Chinese and western media. She does this
through making fun, quirky videos of her experiences in South Africa, but also
when traveling round the continent to countries including Ethiopia, Zambia and
others.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
4Mpho Vackier’s Journey to International Acclaim
Although she only launched her furniture brand, Urbanative, two
years ago, Mpho Vackier’s beautiful designs are attracting a wide following and
solidifying her place as a major talent. Vackier says she was inspired to
create Urbanative as a way to show her son the cultural crossover between her
and Belgian husband. Vackier is showing no signs of slowing down. Earlier this
year, Vackier along with several other South African designers exhibited their
work for the first time at Milan Design Week.
SOURCES: DESIGN AFRICA
5Africa Center Gets $25 Million in Donations to Complete Vision
Thanks to a major gift from Nigerian businessman, Aliko Dangote,
New York’s Africa Center should be well on its way to solidifying its mission
to become a premier resource for all things African. Six
years after the Africa Center announced a broad mission to explore the
continent through programming devoted to culture, business and public policy,
the organization is taking steps to fulfill that goal.
SOURCES: WALL STREET JOURNAL
6South Africa is the Ideal Place for Bikepacking
Following a surge in popularity around the world, bikepacking is
beginning to take off in SA. It’s a new way of travelling by bicycle that
emphasises exploration and getting off the well-worn roads. In response
to the growing interest, PE-based Momsen Bikes has produced two gravel bikes
ideal for bikepacking. A local father-and-son team has launched a website,
Bikepacking.africa, to create a database of free-to-ride routes around the
country.
SOURCES: GETAWAY
7Behind the Scenes of Giza’s Grand Egyptian Museum
The building will supersede the world-famous Egyptian Museum,
sometimes called the Museum of Cairo, which was built in the centre of the city
in 1901 and currently houses the world’s largest collection of Pharaonic
antiquities, including the iconic gold funeral mask of Tutankhamun. The new
museum will contain 7,000 sq metres dedicated to the boy-king, with the 5,400
objects retrieved from his tomb displayed together for the first time,
including his three coffins and the funeral mask. Officials said they hoped the
Grand Egyptian Museum would attract five million visitors every year, helping
to boost tourism and, in turn, the country’s finances.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
810 Most Sought After Suburbs in Africa
The compulsion to escape from the pressures of the modern world
to imaginary utopias has long been a lucrative selling point for urban
developers. This is a true phenomenon in many cities in Africa. The rise of
middle class is being witnessed all over the continent as well as the steadily
growing number of high net worth individuals – those with net assets of $1
million or more. This group leads the property boom as they search for their
own little ‘utopias’.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
9Strategies to Develop Ethiopia’s Tourism Industry
Lensa Mekonnen, the CEO of
state-owned Tourism Ethiopia, is determined that tourism –
which can boost the economy, champion local culture, and reinvent the country’s
public image. Ethiopia’s tourism sector supports 2.2 million
jobs, and is vital to the East African nation’s development transformation.
Lensa sees untapped potential in historic sites that are little known or have
fallen into disrepair. Tourism in Ethiopia grew by 48 percent in
2018, far surpassing the global average of 3.9 percent. But as Lensa strives
for change, she still faces some pushback.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
10A Nightmare for Gambia’s Tourism
Thomas Cook Group, the travel operator that brought around 40%
of Gambia’s annual visitors seeking sun and white-sand beaches, has collapsed
and cancelled all future flights and hotel bookings. A blow for Africa’s
smallest country whose locals make most of their money in the tourist season,
which is just about to begin. Vendors at the Senegambia craft market said they
had taken out loans ahead of the tourist season to boost their stocks of
traditional instruments, wood carvings and jewellery. Around 57,000 British
customers had already booked hotels or seats on charter flights for the
upcoming season, according to the national hotel association. This equates to
around a quarter of all tourists to Gambia during the whole of last year
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA