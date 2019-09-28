Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

7 Behind the Scenes of Giza’s Grand Egyptian Museum

The building will supersede the world-famous Egyptian Museum, sometimes called the Museum of Cairo, which was built in the centre of the city in 1901 and currently houses the world’s largest collection of Pharaonic antiquities, including the iconic gold funeral mask of Tutankhamun. The new museum will contain 7,000 sq metres dedicated to the boy-king, with the 5,400 objects retrieved from his tomb displayed together for the first time, including his three coffins and the funeral mask. Officials said they hoped the Grand Egyptian Museum would attract five million visitors every year, helping to boost tourism and, in turn, the country’s finances.



SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN