Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1‘Not African Enough’ Explores the Diversity of Kenya’s Fashion Landscape
In a challenge to African stereotypes, the Nest Collective has issued their second book, ‘Not African Enough,’ which profiles the wide range of creative forces that define African fashion. In the first chapter, Joy Mboya, the director of the GoDown Arts Centre in Nairobi, unpacks Kenyan national identity and how it relates to art. In particular, a 2004 project titled Sunlight Quest for a National Dress is described as an attempt to create recognisable symbols of identity through fashion.
SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA
2How Ndlovu Youth Choir Stirred Our Souls
It’s the first time that an African group made its
way into the America’s Got Talent finals, and they wowed the world with their
soulful music. They may not have won the competition, but they captured
hearts around the world. Their journey started in June when the youth
choir delivered a powerful performance of ‘My African Dream’ and received a
standing ovation from the audience. They have not looked back since and won a
legion of fans around the world with their uplifting and moving performances.
SOURCES: CNN
3‘Stolen Moments’ Uncovers the Namibian Music That Apartheid Tried to Erase
A whole generation never knew about the rich musical history of
Namibia thanks to the cultural suppression that came with apartheid. A
new photo exhibit at the Brunei Gallery in London sheds light on the practice
that squashed the country’s musical legacy in favor of propaganda. The ‘Stolen
Moments” project began in 2010 in an effort to champion Namibia’s unsung
musical innovators.
SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA
4Young Africans’ Dreams Anchor Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda Oscar Picks
There’s a common theme among the Oscar entrants from a swath of
African countries this year: youth empowerment. Overcoming
obstacles to fulfill dreams is a plot line shared by a number of current African
films and may be indicative of new hopefulness or simply reflective of the
relative youth of the filmmakers.
SOURCES: VARIETY
5The Case for Johannesburg as the Capital of Africa’s Art Scene
A new owner and a fresh outlook are reshaping FNB Art Joburg and
legitimizing South Africa’s economical capital city as the new epicenter for
the best of the best of African art. As the market for contemporary art from
Africa gathers heat, many collectors are eagerly waiting for tastemakers on the
continent to pinpoint a region on which to concentrate.
SOURCES: ARTNET
6A Convincing Case for Botswana as the World’s Greatest Safari Destination
Tourism tails off in October because of rising heat, but the
flooded Okavango is water-cooled, while a lack of vegetation — munched over the
dry winter — puts game-viewing at its peak. Prices drop towards the end of the
month, and the new, solar-powered Qorokwe Camp by Wilderness Safaris, sitting
on its own lagoon, is a slick pick.
SOURCES: CNTRAVELLER
710 Best Destination Countries in Africa
Historic vestiges such as the Egyptian pyramids, the rock
churches of Ethiopia, the South African Robben Island Prison where Nelson
Mandela stayed for 27 years, or the island of Gorée in Senegal, a symbol of the
memory of the slave trade in Africa, as well as safari parks and other
grandiose landscapes (Victoria Falls, Sahara desert) are all assets that make
the African continent an increasingly coveted tourist destination.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
8Seychelles Offers a Fantastic Mix of the Exotic and African Feel
A one-hour ferry ride away from magical Mahe lies Praslin, one
of the jewels in the crown of the Seychelles islands. Considered one of the
most beautiful islands in the world, it’s easy to see why visitors flock here.
Praslin is all about breathtaking beaches, Creole cuisine, locally produced rum
and of course the Coco de Mer – the world’s largest nut which is unique to the
island.
SOURCES: IOL
9Namibia’s Most Exquisite Scenery
One of southern Africa’s most significant wetlands, this lagoon
is home to thousands of migratory birds, with exquisite birdlife including
great white pelicans, Cape gannets, sandpipers, plovers and even the African
Purple Swamphens finding refuge in the sheltered water among the flamingos.
Another picturesque lagoon, Sandwich Harbour, is just an hour’s drive away, and
is also a favourite of bird lovers.
SOURCES: GETAWAY
10Get a Taste of Africa
Gastronomic tourism also includes the promotion of heritage
sites that are known to revolve around dishes that are of historic importance.
They enhance the travel experience, they encourage the acquisition of knowledge
and a cultural exchange. There is a unanimous view that vast amounts of
knowledge have been lost to history and there is a huge knowledge gap in
African societies as a result of colonization and urbanization.
SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA