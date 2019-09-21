Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

2 How Ndlovu Youth Choir Stirred Our Souls

It’s the first time that an African group made its way into the America’s Got Talent finals, and they wowed the world with their soulful music. They may not have won the competition, but they captured hearts around the world. Their journey started in June when the youth choir delivered a powerful performance of ‘My African Dream’ and received a standing ovation from the audience. They have not looked back since and won a legion of fans around the world with their uplifting and moving performances.



SOURCES: CNN